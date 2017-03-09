Dodge County tennis teams dominate Northeast Macon; boys and girls teams remain undefeated

By Meredith Hutcheson
The Northeast Macon tennis team travelled to Dodge County on Tuesday, February 28. The girl’s team won every match played. Number one singles player Meredith Hutcheson won her match 6-1, 6-0. Number two singles Mary Beth Dopson won 6-0, 6-2. Jessie Thomas who was number three singles won 6-1, 6-0.

The doubles team followed up with wins as well. Madelyn Pruitt and Abby Christian Manning number two doubles won 6-0, 6-0. Abbey Manning and Ellie Jones number two doubles won their match also with a score of 6-0, 6-0. Collette Shelton and Precious Coleman won their match 6-4.
The boys would also prevail in all of their matches. Brock Woodard number one singles beat his opponent 6-1, 6-0. Christian Grauberger number two singles won 6-1, 6-1. Jason Peterson number three singles won a close match in a tiebreaker. The score was 4-6, 6-3 with a tiebreaker 6-4.
The doubles would also win their matches beginning with a win by John Barclay Jessup and Crosse Bearden number one doubles. The score was 6-2, 6-0. Nijae Ricks and Orlando Brown number two doubles won a tight match in a tiebreaker. They won their first game 6-4, lost the second game 0-6 and won the tiebreaker 6-4.
The team will travel to Dublin to play the Irish on Tuesday, March 7 at 4:00 p.m. The Telfair tennis team will travel to Dodge to play a scrimmage match on Thursday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m.
The Dodge County boys and girls teams are undefeated in Region play.
