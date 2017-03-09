By Meredith Hutcheson
The Northeast Macon tennis team travelled to Dodge County on Tuesday, February 28. The girl’s team won every match played. Number one singles player Meredith Hutcheson won her match 6-1, 6-0. Number two singles Mary Beth Dopson won 6-0, 6-2. Jessie Thomas who was number three singles won 6-1, 6-0.
Dodge County tennis teams dominate Northeast Macon; boys and girls teams remain undefeated
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)