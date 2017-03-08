Indians soccer teams host first conference game

By Chris Sabia
On Friday, March 3, the Indians and the Washington County Golden Hawks traded licks and kicks through regulation, two over times and the shoot out. Heavy contact turned the pitch into a battlefield. The Indians played without defense man Juan Jimenez who has missed the last two games. Jimenez is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against Toombs County and the Indians anxiously await his return. Terrill Wrease shot four times in the game and with a 1-0 deficit he scored his first goal of the season and tied the game late in the second half. Keeper Peyton Bush stopped 19 shots and defensive back Cade Fountain denied three attempts. Christian Macias was solid with many free kicks, corner kicks and one spectacular save. Tucker Rogers had six shots, Saul Mendieta had four shots and Lance Rogers had two shots. Christian Garcia had one shot for the evening and scored the first shoot out goal for the Indians. Christian Macias scored the second shoot out goal but the Golden Hawks won in the shoot out and defeated the Indians 2-1.

The Lady Indians fired away with 14 shots in the first half against the Lady Hawks. Washington County’s goalie blocked all 14 attempts. Dodge County continued to pound away at the Lady Hawks’ goal but were not able to score. Washington County only had three shots on goal the entire game but managed to squeeze a slow roller past the Dodge goalkeeper. Player of the game Jaida Ashley made five shots in the first half and two more in the second. Coach McCranie emphasized, “Ana Rodriguez had two shots and used some great footwork to get through making great passes as a mid fielder.” Kaitlyn Mullis had one shot and one save. Leah Creech had two shots. The Lady Indians lost their first conference game 1-0.
On February 28, the Indians hosted the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes. In the boys game Peyton Bush had 13 saves and Edgar Mendieta had one shot and one save. Tucker Rogers took two shots and made one goal, Lance Rogers had one shot and Christian Macias had two shots. Terrill Wrease and Christian Garcia had one shot each. The non-conference match ended in a loss for the Indians 7-1.
The Lady Indians took to the field on fire against Fitzgerald. Haley Holloway scored unassisted in the first minute. Macy Rogers scored ten minutes later. The outlook was positive for Dodge, but the Purple Hurricanes turned the heat up and after scoring five goals the Lady Indians brought in Haleigh Pavesich to the goal, relieving Jacey Dowdy. Jacey ended with six saves and five allowed goals. Haleigh had 12 saves and one allowed goal. Dasmyn Rolland, player of the game, had four saves. Kaitlyn Mullis had one save. In the end the scoreboard showed Fitzgerald 6 Dodge 2.
