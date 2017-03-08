By Chris Sabia
On Friday, March 3, the Indians and the Washington County Golden Hawks traded licks and kicks through regulation, two over times and the shoot out. Heavy contact turned the pitch into a battlefield. The Indians played without defense man Juan Jimenez who has missed the last two games. Jimenez is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against Toombs County and the Indians anxiously await his return. Terrill Wrease shot four times in the game and with a 1-0 deficit he scored his first goal of the season and tied the game late in the second half. Keeper Peyton Bush stopped 19 shots and defensive back Cade Fountain denied three attempts. Christian Macias was solid with many free kicks, corner kicks and one spectacular save. Tucker Rogers had six shots, Saul Mendieta had four shots and Lance Rogers had two shots. Christian Garcia had one shot for the evening and scored the first shoot out goal for the Indians. Christian Macias scored the second shoot out goal but the Golden Hawks won in the shoot out and defeated the Indians 2-1.
Indians soccer teams host first conference game
