Legals March 8, 2017
Wednesday, March 8. 2017
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on January 6, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
HI-POINT .45 CALIBER MODEL JHP HANDGUN, SERIAL NO. 418650
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 3rd day of MARCH, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TONY RIDDLE
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on February 13, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND THREE
HUNDRED SEVENTY FIVE DOLLARS ($1,375,00) IN
UNITED STATES CURRENCY; 2007 TOYOTA TUNDRA, VIN # 5TBRT54167S453263; SMITH AND WESSON MODEL 5906
HANDGUN, SERIAL NO. TDK7806; MOSSBURG .22 RIFLE, SERIAL NO. ELF3424910
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 3rd day of MARCH, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
JORDAN PEAVY
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on January 27, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
1998 HONDA VTR1000F
MOTORCYCLE, VIN#
JH2SC3604WM002562; BLACK SINGLE AXLE UTILITY TRAILER, TAG# TL703P7; 1992
CHEVROLET SIERRA 1500,
VIN# 1GTDC14K0NZ528344; CRAFTSMAN TURBO
CHAINSAW, SERIAL NO. 1L279C017; HUSQVARNA
CHAINSAW, SERIAL NO. 20091502882
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 1st day of FEBRUARY, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
JORDAN PEAVY
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate CHAUNCEY PRAYER CHAPEL, INC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the Corporation will be located at 117 NORTH RAILROAD AVENUE, CHAUNCEY, GEORGIA 31011, and the initial registered agent at such address is ALTON W. GRAHAM.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-1505
gpn 06
NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE
Notice is given that articles of incorporation which incorporate DONNA C. MCCRANIE, PC have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 5106 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GA 31023 and its initial registered agent at such address is DONNA C. MCCRANIE.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CAROLYN S. GREEN
All creditors of the Estate of CAROLYN S. GREEN, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 2nd Day of March 2017
EXECUTOR:
David T. Green
35 Amanda Drive
Eastman GA, 31023
ATTORNEY:
Silas M. Harrington Jr.
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130,
Eastman GA, 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ELLIS BURNAM
All creditors of the Estate of ELLIS BURNAM are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 9th day of February, 2017.
SUSAN M. URSREY and
JODI AMANDA B. KANE,
Co-Executors of the Estate of
ELLIS BURNAM, Deceased
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney for Estate of ELLIS A. BURNAM
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-1505
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from ANTHONY DURDEN TO MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, dated August 10, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 487, pages 153-157, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, conveying the property described hereinafter to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $28,435.50, with interest thereon as set forth therein, for a total amount of $25,159.04 (as of February 7, 2017) being due, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia, during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN April, 2017, the following described property, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 172 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, DATED APRIL 07, 2004, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 162, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT OF SURVEY AND THE RECORD THEREOF IS HEREBY INCORPORATED AND MADE A PART OF THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of non-payment of the indebtedness when due and in the manner provided in the Note
and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, the sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees, notice of intent to collect attorney’s fee having been given.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is ANTHONY DURDEN, or a tenant or tenants, and said property commonly has an address of 2200 JAYBIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GEORGIA 31011.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, 6 COLLEGE STREET, MCRAE, GA 31055. Telephone: 229-868-5656. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
THE MERCHANTS &
CITIZENS BANK
ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
ANTHONY DURDEN
C. LEE CANNON, JR.
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
ATTORNEYS FOR
THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK
POST OFFICE BOX 55270
MCRAE, GEORGIA 31055
PHONE - 229-868-6065
FACSIMILE - 229-868-6063
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P-17-9044
In Re: Estate of LUCILLE C. HAMILTON
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: LOURAINNE H. IVEY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of LUCILLE C. HAMILTON, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings / objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
TELEPHONE: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. Marchant, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
1020
TAX SALES
gpn 20
DELINQUENT PROPERTY
TAX SALE
Under and by virtue of certain tax fi fa’s issued by The City of Chauncey, Dodge County, Georgia, in favor
of the State of Georgia and City of Chauncey, against the following named persons and the property as described next to their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the city hall door in Chauncey, Dodge County, Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in April, 2017, the same being April 4, 2017, and continuing on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, if necessary between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The below listed and described properties, or as much thereof as will satisfy the municipal tax execution on the respective individual and property, will be sold. The property (ies) hereinafter described have been levied on as the property of the persons whose names immediately precede the property description. Each of the respective parcels of property are located in The City of Chauncey, Dodge County, State of Georgia. The years for which said fi fa’s are issued and levied are stated opposite the name of the owner in each case. Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer cost, all taxes, advertising cost and recording fees.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/106
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: ATKINS JOANNE AND WILLIAM
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013-2014
DEED BOOK: 407/101
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT 2, SECTION H. 21 BUSH STREET
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/30
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: EVANS KAREN L. AND BILLY R. MOORE
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 794/282
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT 3, SECTION 7.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/125
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: GRIMES STEVE
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 363/286
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 308 AND 309, 13TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING TRACTS 1 & 2, AS SHOWN I PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 215. RAILROAD STREET
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/40
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: HOLLOMAN MAXINE ESTATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 140/45
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOTS 9, 10 AND 11, SECTION 36.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/6
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: HOWARD AARON (VIA TAX DEED)
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 208/575
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOTS 6 AND 7, SECTION 41.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/86
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: KIMBERLY HP
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009- 2015
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.18 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. US HWY 23
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/100B
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER:
KNOBLOCK NICOLE MARIA
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2012-2015
DEED BOOK: 460/96 AND 597/219
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOTS 308 AND 309, 13TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 9.15 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 32, PAGE 95 AND PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 208. KIZZIE LANE
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/39
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MOORE DISTRIBUTING COMPANY
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: MOORE WILLIAM ESTATE MOORE DISTRIBUTING COMPANY AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: 120/340
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 5, SECTION 3.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/77A
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MOORE WILLIAM L ESTATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.83 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. HWY 341
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/1
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: POWELL FELICIA H & CHARLES D.
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: HOWARD FELICIA - POWELL FELICIA H & CHARLES D.
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2011, 2015
DEED BOOK: 755/265
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOTS 3 AND 4, SECTION 50, OF TOWN OF CHAUNCEY, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGES 140-141. 241 BUSH AVENUE
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/8
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: POWELL OBIE - POWELL OLLIE - POWELL WOODROW - POWELL DAVID
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013-2015
DEED BOOK: 66/468
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 8, SECTION 39.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/100H
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: SHEFFIELD THOMAS D AND CANDICE LYNN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009, 2011-2012
DEED BOOK: 470/63
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOTS 292 AND 309, 13TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 9.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. HUMMINGBIRD LANE
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/19A
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: SMALLS FRANCES B
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 323, 13TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.89 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. GREEN ST
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/24
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: TARVER JAMES & DOROTHY
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2014
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.09 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. BUSH AVE
* Deed Book: Refers to Deed Records located in the Dodge County Courthouse, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office where property is more fully described.
