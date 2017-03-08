Legals March 8, 2017

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on Janu­ary 6, 2017, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
HI-POINT .45 CAL­I­BER MOD­EL JHP HANDGUN, SE­RI­AL NO. 418650
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 3rd day of MARCH, 2017.
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
TONY RID­DLE
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on February 13, 2017, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
ONE THOUSAND THREE
HUNDRED SEVENTY FIVE DOLLARS ($1,375,00) IN
UNITED STATES CURRENCY; 2007 TOYOTA TUNDRA, VIN # 5TBRT54167S453263; SMITH AND WESSON MODEL 5906
HANDGUN, SERIAL NO. TDK7806; MOSSBURG .22 RIFLE, SERIAL NO. ELF3424910
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 3rd day of MARCH, 2017.
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
JOR­DAN PEA­VY
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on Janu­ary 27, 2017, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
1998 HON­DA VTR1000F
MO­TOR­CY­CLE, VIN#
JH2SC3604WM002562; BLACK SIN­GLE AXLE UTIL­I­TY TRAIL­ER, TAG# TL703P7; 1992
CHEV­RO­LET SIER­RA 1500,
VIN# 1GTDC14K0NZ528344; CRAFTS­MAN TUR­BO
CHAIN­SAW, SE­RI­AL NO. 1L279C017; HUSQ­VAR­NA
CHAIN­SAW, SE­RI­AL NO. 20091502882
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 1st day of FE­BRU­ARY, 2017.
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
JOR­DAN PEA­VY
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023

1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
NO­TICE OF INT­ENT TO IN­COR­PO­RATE
No­tice is given that Ar­ti­cles of In­cor­po­ra­tion which will in­cor­po­rate CHAUN­CEY PRAY­ER CHAP­EL, INC. have been de­liv­ered to the Sec­re­tary of State for fil­ing in ac­cor­dance with the Geor­gia Cor­po­ra­tion Code. The ini­tial reg­is­tered of­fice of the Cor­po­ra­tion will be lo­cat­ed at 117 NORTH RAIL­ROAD AVE­NUE, CHAUN­CEY, GEOR­GIA 31011, and the ini­tial reg­is­tered agent at such ad­dress is AL­TON W. GRA­HAM.
JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
303 Main Street
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
478-374-1505
gpn 06
NO­TICE OF INT­ENT TO IN­COR­PO­RATE
No­tice is given that ar­ti­cles of in­cor­po­ra­tion which in­cor­po­rate DON­NA C. MCCRA­NIE, PC have been de­liv­ered to the Sec­re­tary of State for fil­ing in ac­cor­dance with the Geor­gia Busi­ness Cor­po­ra­tion Code. The ini­tial reg­is­tered of­fice of the cor­po­ra­tion is lo­cat­ed at 5106 OAK STREET, EAST­MAN, GA 31023 and its ini­tial reg­is­tered agent at such ad­dress is DON­NA C. MCCRA­NIE.

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF CAR­O­LYN S. GREEN
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of CAR­O­LYN S. GREEN, late of Dodge Coun­ty, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 2nd Day of March 2017
EX­EC­U­TOR:
Da­vid T. Green
35 Aman­da Drive
East­man GA, 31023
AT­TOR­NEY:
Si­las M. Har­ring­ton Jr.
Smith and Har­ring­ton
P.O. Box 130,
East­man GA, 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF EL­LIS BUR­NAM
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of EL­LIS BUR­NAM are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 9th day of Fe­bru­ary, 2017. 
SU­SAN M. URS­REY and
JODI AMAN­DA B. KANE,
Co-Ex­ec­u­tors of the Es­tate of
EL­LIS BUR­NAM, De­ceased
JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
At­tor­ney for Es­tate of EL­LIS A. BUR­NAM
P.O. Box 4218
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-1505

1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
By vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the Deed to Se­cure Debt from AN­THO­NY DUR­DEN TO MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, dat­ed Au­gust 10, 2004, record­ed in Deed Book 487, pag­es 153-157, in the Of­fice of the Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, con­vey­ing the prop­er­ty de­scribed here­i­naft­er to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $28,435.50, with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, for a to­tal amount of $25,159.04 (as of Fe­bru­ary 7, 2017) be­ing due, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, be­fore the Court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, East­man, Geor­gia, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale on the FIRST TUES­DAY IN April, 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 172 IN THE 13TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY GRA­DY BONEY, DAT­ED APRIL 07, 2004, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 162, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA. SAID PLAT OF SUR­VEY AND THE RECORD THERE­OF IS HERE­BY IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED AND MADE A PART OF THIS LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION FOR A MORE COM­PLETE DE­SCRIP­TION.
The debt se­cured by said Deed to Se­cure Debt has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of non-pay­ment of the in­debt­ed­ness when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note
and Deed to Se­cure Debt. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, the sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Deed to Se­cure Debt and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees, no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fee hav­ing been given.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es, any as­ses­sments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Deed to Se­cure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is AN­THO­NY DUR­DEN, or a ten­ant or ten­ants, and said prop­er­ty com­mon­ly has an ad­dress of 2200 JAY­BIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUN­CEY, GEOR­GIA 31011.
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, 6 COL­LEGE STREET, MCRAE, GA 31055. Tel­e­phone: 229-868-5656. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Deed to Se­cure Debt.
THE MER­CHANTS &
CIT­I­ZENS BANK
AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
AN­THO­NY DUR­DEN
C. LEE CAN­NON, JR.
CAN­NON LAW FIRM, LLC
AT­TOR­NEYS FOR
THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK
POST OF­FICE BOX 55270
MCRAE, GEOR­GIA 31055
PHONE - 229-868-6065
FAC­SI­MILE - 229-868-6063

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
Es­tate No.: P-17-9044
In Re: Es­tate of LU­CILLE C. HA­MIL­TON
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:  LOUR­AINNE H. IVEY has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of LU­CILLE C. HA­MIL­TON, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty.  The Pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 53-12-261. All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the Court on or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings / ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty.  Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees.  If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date.  If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE, Probate Judge
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
TEL­E­PHONE:  478-374-3775
JO­SEPH I. March­ant, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512

1020
TAX SALES
gpn 20
DE­LIN­QUENT PROP­ER­TY
TAX SALE
Un­der and by vir­tue of cer­tain tax fi fa’s issued by The City of Chaun­cey, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, in favor
of the State of Geor­gia and City of Chaun­cey, against the fol­low­ing named per­sons and the prop­er­ty as de­scribed next to their re­spec­tive name(s). There will be sold for cash or cer­ti­fied funds at pub­lic out­cry, be­fore the city hall door in Chaun­cey, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, bet­ween the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in April, 2017, the same be­ing April 4, 2017, and con­tinu­ing on Wed­nes­day, April 5, 2017, if nec­es­sary bet­ween the le­gal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The be­low list­ed and de­scribed prop­er­ties, or as much there­of as will sat­is­fy the mu­nic­i­pal tax ex­e­cu­tion on the re­spec­tive in­di­vid­u­al and prop­er­ty, will be sold. The prop­er­ty (ies) here­i­naft­er de­scribed have been lev­ied on as the prop­er­ty of the per­sons whose names im­me­diate­ly pre­cede the prop­er­ty de­scrip­tion. Each of the re­spec­tive par­cels of prop­er­ty are lo­cat­ed in The City of Chaun­cey, Dodge Coun­ty, State of Geor­gia. The years for which said fi fa’s are issued and lev­ied are stated op­posite the name of the own­er in each case. Each de­fend­ant and ten­ant in pos­ses­sion, if ap­pli­ca­ble, has been no­ti­fied of levy time and place of sale. Pur­chas­er shall pay for ti­tle, all trans­fer cost, all tax­es, ad­ver­tis­ing cost and record­ing fees.

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/106
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: AT­KINS JOANNE AND WIL­LIAM
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013-2014
DEED BOOK: 407/101
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING LOT 2, SEC­TION H. 21 BUSH STREET

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/30
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES LLC
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: EVANS KAR­EN L. AND BIL­LY R. MOORE
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 794/282
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING LOT 3, SEC­TION 7.

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/125
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: GRIMES STEVE
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 363/286
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 308 AND 309, 13TH DIS­TRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING TRACTS 1 & 2, AS SHOWN I PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 215. RAIL­ROAD STREET

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/40
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: HOL­LO­MAN MAX­INE ES­TATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UN­KNOWN
DE­FEN­DANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 140/45
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOTS 9, 10 AND 11, SEC­TION 36.

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/6
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: HOW­ARD AAR­ON (VIA TAX DEED)
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 208/575
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOTS 6 AND 7, SEC­TION 41.

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/86
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: KIM­BER­LY HP
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009- 2015
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND CON­SIST­ING OF 0.18 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS. US HWY 23

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/100B
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER:
KNO­BLOCK NI­COLE MAR­IA
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2012-2015
DEED BOOK: 460/96 AND 597/219
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN LAND LOTS 308 AND 309, 13TH DIS­TRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND CON­SIST­ING OF 9.15 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 32, PAGE 95 AND PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 208. KIZ­ZIE LANE

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/39
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: MOORE DIS­TRIB­UT­ING COM­PA­NY
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: MOORE WIL­LIAM ES­TATE MOORE DIS­TRIB­UT­ING COM­PA­NY AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UN­KNOWN
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: 120/340
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT 5, SEC­TION 3.

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/77A
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: MOORE WIL­LIAM L ES­TATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UN­KNOWN
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND CON­SIST­ING OF 0.83 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS. HWY 341

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/1
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: PO­WELL FE­LI­CIA H & CHA­RLES D.
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: HOW­ARD FE­LI­CIA - PO­WELL FE­LI­CIA H & CHA­RLES D.
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2011, 2015
DEED BOOK: 755/265
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING LOTS 3 AND 4, SEC­TION 50, OF TOWN OF CHAUN­CEY, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAG­ES 140-141. 241 BUSH AVE­NUE

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/8
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: PO­WELL OBIE - PO­WELL OL­LIE - PO­WELL WOOD­ROW - PO­WELL DA­VID
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013-2015
DEED BOOK: 66/468
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT 8, SEC­TION 39.

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/100H
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: SHEF­FIELD THO­MAS D AND CAN­DICE LYNN
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009, 2011-2012
DEED BOOK: 470/63
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN LAND LOTS 292 AND 309, 13TH DIS­TRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND CON­SIST­ING OF 9.00 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS. HUM­MING­BIRD LANE

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/19A
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: SMALLS FRANC­ES B
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 323, 13TH DIS­TRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND CON­SIST­ING OF 0.89 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS. GREEN ST

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/24
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: TARV­ER JAMES & DOR­OTHY
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2014
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND CON­SIST­ING OF 0.09 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS. BUSH AVE

* Deed Book: Ref­ers to Deed Records lo­cat­ed in the Dodge Coun­ty Court­house, Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court’s Of­fice where prop­er­ty is more ful­ly de­scribed.
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News