R.I.P. Brenda Buttner (1961 – 2017) Fox News Business host. She left us way too soon at age 55 after a long battle with cancer.
From Pepy.com: 1970: Ice Age Ahead! 1985: Beware of Global Warming! 2000: It’s Climate Change! 2014: silence
Fred Taub 1-7-14
We could add: 1974 no more oil and gas – it’s curtains – the world is running dry – maybe 10 years left and it’s all over! Drive 55 to save fuel! There’s no more where that came from – they actually said that.
“Kevin Trudeau jailed for misleading medical infomercials, creators of Obamacare still at large.”
ConservativeVideos.com
“You are a human fraud if you differ with the left and should be crushed.”
Dennis Prager
The Demoleft Party and the Medialeft work well together. Now they have a president they despise who hits back.
Delaware, small and flat, has about one million people, including at least 50,000 illegal immigrants.
The Washington P--- newsrag had twenty reporters digging dirt on Donald Trump during the campaign. That was May 2, 2016. I’ll bet they have more than twenty on the case today.
“Conservatives who think you can have ‘civil rights’ without quotas are deluding themselves.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com 4-28-1998
Random thoughts
