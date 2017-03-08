Random thoughts

Wednesday, March 8. 2017
R.I.P. Brenda Buttner (1961 – 2017) Fox News Business host. She left us way too soon at age 55 after a long battle with cancer.
From Pepy.com: 1970: Ice Age Ahead! 1985: Beware of Global Warming! 2000: It’s Climate Change! 2014: silence
Fred Taub  1-7-14
We could add: 1974 no more oil and gas – it’s curtains – the world is running dry – maybe 10 years left and it’s all over! Drive 55 to save fuel! There’s no more where that came from – they actually said that.
“Kevin Trudeau jailed for misleading medical infomercials, creators of Obamacare still at large.”
ConservativeVideos.com
“You are a human fraud if you differ with the left and should be crushed.”
Dennis Prager
The Demoleft Party and the Medialeft work well together. Now they have a president they despise who hits back.
Delaware, small and flat, has about one million people, including at least 50,000 illegal immigrants.
The Washington P--- newsrag had twenty reporters digging dirt on Donald Trump during the campaign. That was May 2, 2016. I’ll bet they have more than twenty on the case today.
“Conservatives who think you can have ‘civil rights’ without quotas are deluding themselves.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com  4-28-1998

Good websites – no need to capitalize: SteynOnline.com, MichelleMalkin.com, TheoSpark.net, HumanEvents.com, VDare.com, EagleForum.org, StoneZone.com, Galganov.com, Florida-Backroads-travel.com, LostParks.com, AtlantaTimeMachine.com, ComicallyIncorrect.com, ClashDaily.com, MaryGrabar.com, RicEdelman.com, IlanaMercer.com, AnnCoulter.com, TheBlackSphere.net, WeaselZippers.us    BuzzFeed.com, WashTimes.com, HermanCain.com, UNZ.com, LewRockwell.com, DailyKenn.com, CanadaFreePress.com, ColoradoGuy.com, TheCollegeFix.com, GunOwners.org, DrudgeReport.com, NYPost.com, MRC.org, Moonbattery.com, Breitbart.com, ClashDaily.com, FreedomOutpost.com, LewRockwell.com, LauraIngraham.com, LifeZette.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, AnnetteParkerDesigns.com, CraigShirley.com.
A politician who tells the truth: “I pay as little taxes as possible.”
Donald Trump
They all practice it, few will admit it.
MM
The federal government is bullying the state, the little folks, in which bathrooms to use. Maybe Obama will go down in history as the toilet tyrant.
In the Georgia 2016 Republican presidential primary 155 of 159 counties voted for Donald Trump.
Bumper sticker of the day: NURSES Against Socialized Medicine.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
