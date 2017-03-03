The Indians soccer teams face Toombs County

Posted by
Admin
in Sports
Friday, March 3. 2017
Comments (0)
By Chris Sabia
On Friday, February 24, the Dodge County soccer teams travelled to Lyons and played the Toombs County Bulldogs. The Lady Indians played with record high temperatures of 82 degrees. Haley Holloway scored the first goal for Dodge County in the first half assisted by Haleigh Pavesich. Julianna Bellflower had a great defensive stop in the first half to keep the Lady Bulldogs in check. The aggressive competition continued on in the second half. Leah Creech, Jaida Ashley and Macy Rogers shot but came up empty. Haley Holloway scored again this time assisted by Leah Creech. Jade Dowdy, Mason Law and Dasmyn Rolland worked to keep their defensive zone clear. Ana Rodriguez showcased her footwork and the team fought hard but ultimately fell to the Lady Bulldogs 3-2.

The Indians took to the field against the Bulldogs who are on a five game winning streak. Looking very strong the Indians held off the Bulldogs through the first half. Peyton Bush had a great save deep in the box early in the second to stop a Toombs County attempt. The competition was fast and repeatedly choked out the Indians’ scoring chances. Goalie Peyton Bush tallied nine saves. Edgar Mendieta, Christian Macias, Lance Rogers and Christian Garcia tried their best with a shot each. Terril Wrease had two shots and was sidelined by an injury for a portion of the game. Tucker Rogers hustled for four shots. Cade Fountain delivered two exceptional saves during the match. The Indians gave there all against a formidable opponent. The final score was 1-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.
March starts the region games for the teams. The boys and girls of the Dodge County soccer teams fight hard and play well. I encourage you to be part of the action and support the players.
On Friday, March 3, the Washington County Golden Hawks will come to Memorial Stadium in Eastman to battle the Lady Indians at 5:00 p.m. and the Indians at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, March 7, they will travel to East Laurens to face off against the Falcons at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
(Photos by Kim Dowdy)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News