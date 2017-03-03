By Chris Sabia
On Friday, February 24, the Dodge County soccer teams travelled to Lyons and played the Toombs County Bulldogs. The Lady Indians played with record high temperatures of 82 degrees. Haley Holloway scored the first goal for Dodge County in the first half assisted by Haleigh Pavesich. Julianna Bellflower had a great defensive stop in the first half to keep the Lady Bulldogs in check. The aggressive competition continued on in the second half. Leah Creech, Jaida Ashley and Macy Rogers shot but came up empty. Haley Holloway scored again this time assisted by Leah Creech. Jade Dowdy, Mason Law and Dasmyn Rolland worked to keep their defensive zone clear. Ana Rodriguez showcased her footwork and the team fought hard but ultimately fell to the Lady Bulldogs 3-2.
The Indians soccer teams face Toombs County
