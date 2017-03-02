Indians take out Treutlen, Marion and Twiggs

On February 23, Dodge County hosted Marion County. Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher for Dodge County throwing the full five innings and giving up two runs on only one hit, walking three and striking out eight. The Indians had a good night at the plate with Tyler Pruett and Chandler Davis both going three for three with two doubles and two RBI each. Ethan Rice was two for three with a double and three RBI. Gary Pittman and Alize King both added doubles; Chip Burch had a single and three RBI with Craig Barton and Brodie Woodard both adding singles. Dodge won in five innings 12-2.
On February 24, the Indians hosted Twiggs County. Craig Barton was on the mound for the Indians going two innings facing the minimum six batters and striking out five of those. Cam Coleman had a relief appearance for three innings facing only 10 batters and striking out seven of those and allowing only one hit. Another good offensive night for the Indians had Kadin Burse going two for three with a double, home run and four RBI, Deja Bursh had two for four with two RBI, Ethan Rice had two for two with a double, Chandler Davis and Parker Hardin both had doubles and Andrew Lowery, Gary Pittman, Tyler Pruett and Daniel Coleman all added singles. The Indians shut out Twiggs County with a score of 14-0.
The Indians improved to four and two on the young season. Next week Dodge will host West Laurens on Monday and host Washington County for the first region game of the year. Come out and support the Indians.