Dodge County High School tennis kicks off region play

By Meredith Hutcheson
The Dodge County High School tennis team travelled to East Laurens High School on Tuesday, February 1st. The girls dominated their opponents pulling out wins in every match. First singles Meredith Hutcheson, second singles Mary Beth Dopson and third singles Jessie Thomas won their matches 6-0, 6-0. First doubles Madelyn Pruitt and Abby Christian Manning and second doubles Abbey Manning and Ellie Jones won their matches 6-0, 6-1. The boys also defeated East Laurens. First singles Brock Woodard won a close match against a tough opponent with a score of 6-4, 7-5. Second singles Nathan Newman won his match 6-4, 6-3. Third singles Christian Grauberger dominated his opponent with a score of 6-0, 6-0. First doubles John Barclay Jessup and Crosse Bearden won their matches 6-1, 7-5.
The tennis team competed in an invitational tournament on February 24 and 25 against teams from all around the state. The girls’ first match was in Eastman against FPD from Macon. FPD defeated Dodge in every match but two. Mary Beth Dopson and Jessie Thomas both had wins against FPD. The team’s overall record put them in the consolation bracket for the rest of the tournament. On Saturday, the girls began their day with a win against Telfair County. Singles players Meredith Hutcheson, Mary Beth Dopson and Jessie Thomas all defeated their opponents, as well as the doubles players Madelyn Pruitt, Abby Christian Manning, Ellie Jones and Abbey Manning. The Dodge girls played their final match against Peach County. First doubles Madelyn Pruitt and Abby Christian Manning won their match in a tiebreaker. Second doubles Abbey Manning and Ellie Jones also won their match. The girls finished second overall in the consolation bracket.
The boys also started their tournament Friday night against FPD in Eastman. None of the boys won their matches putting the team in the consolation bracket. The boys began Saturday morning playing against West Laurens. West Laurens defeated Dodge although all of the matches were very close. The boys finished the tournament with a victory against Peach County winning every match.
Winners include: singles players Brock Woodard, Nathan Newman and Jason Peterson and doubles players John Barclay Jessup, Crosse Bearden, Nijae Ricks and Orlanda Brown. The boys finished third overall in the consolation bracket.