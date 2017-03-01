Legals March 1, 2017
Wednesday, March 1. 2017
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on January 21, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2007 POLARIS 4 WHEELER
MODEL 525, VIN#
4XAGP52A47B297387 AND
SEVEN HUNDRED TWO
DOLLARS ($702.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 1st day of FEBRUARY, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TONY RIDDLE
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on January 27, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
1998 HONDA VTR1000F
MOTORCYCLE, VIN#
JH2SC3604WM002562; BLACK SINGLE AXLE UTILITY TRAILER, TAG# TL703P7; 1992
CHEVROLET SIERRA 1500, VIN# 1GTDC14K0NZ528344;
CRAFTSMAN TURBO
CHAINSAW, SERIAL NO. 1L279C017; HUSQVARNA
CHAINSAW, SERIAL NO. 20091502882
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 1st day of FEBRUARY, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
JORDAN PEAVY
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
INCORPORATE
Notice is given that articles of incorporation which incorporate DONNA C. MCCRANIE, PC have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 5106 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GA 31023 and its initial registered agent at such address is DONNA C. MCCRANIE.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANN PEACOCK HICKMAN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 1st day of February 2017.
FELICIA GLYEN HICKMAN STAPLETON
313 Glyen Hickman Road
Eastman, GA 31023
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ELLIS BURNAM
All creditors of the Estate of ELLIS BURNAM are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 9th day of February, 2017.
SUSAN M. URSREY and JODI AMANDA B. KANE,
Co-Executors of the Estate of
ELLIS BURNAM, Deceased
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney for Estate of ELLIS A. BURNAM
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-1505
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by MARK MURRAY A/K/A MARK J. MURRAY AND JENNIFER MURRAY A/K/A JENNIFER S. MURRAY to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP. its successors and assigns, dated March 27, 2006, recorded in Deed Book 538, Page 102, Dodge County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 741, Page 322, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of EIGHTY-FIVE THOUSAND AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($85,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE, LLC, 8950 CYPRESS WATERS BLVD, COPPELL, TX 75019 888-850-9398 x3705.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is MARK MURRAY A/K/A MARK J. MURRAY AND JENNIFER MURRAY A/K/A JENNIFER S. MURRAY or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 735 WP HARRELL ROAD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
MARK MURRAY A/K/A MARK J. MURRAY AND JENNIFER MURRAY A/K/A JENNIFER S. MURRAY
MCCALLA RAYMER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR
PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 360 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT THAT IS LOCATED 1,017 FEET NORTHWEST FROM THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 46 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 389 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 44 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 340 FEET TO A STAKE LOCATED AT LANDS OF T.H. HEMPHILL; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID HEMPHILL LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF 46 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 389 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID LOT LINE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 44 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 340 FEET TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 3 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE IN MAY 1965, BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 259, SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
MR/hq1 3/7/17
Our file no. 52417 - FT2
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from FRANK GREGORY BLACK to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated November 17, 2014, and recorded in Deed Book 770, page 63-65, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 260 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 10 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE CENTER LINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 78 WITH THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD 230; THENCE RUN ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 78 NORTH 52 DEGREES 58 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1153 FEET TO A POINT (WHICH POINT IS LOCATED 849.5 FEET IN A SOUTHWEST DIRECTION FROM THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTER LINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 78 WITH THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF LAND LOT 260); THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 375 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 52 DEGREES 58 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1188.3 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 49 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 380.9 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALL ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED OCTOBER, 1977, AND MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 15, PAGE 213, AND SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note.
The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
FRANK GREGORY BLACK
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from SHAWN M. MCDOWELL to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated September 10, 2015, and recorded in Deed Book 794, page 151-153, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 155 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF A COUNTY ROAD RUNNING THROUGH SAID LOT AND FORMING THE SOUTHEAST BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED BY LEROY S. PEACOCK TO E.F. PEACOCK BY DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 57 AT PAGES 440-441 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, WHICH POINT IS 555 FEET NORTH 43 DEGREES EAST OF THE INTERSECTION OF SAID ROAD WITH THE SOUTHWEST BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT AND RUNNING THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 43 DEGREES EAST 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 210 FEET TO SAID ROAD; AND THENCE ALONG SAID ROAD IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENT FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES NOW IN USE.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
SHAWN M. MCDOWELL
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from JIMMY D. FLOYD aka JIMMY DAIL FLOYD AND LOYCE C. FLOYD to COCHRAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated JULY 3, 2009, and recorded in Deed Book 638, page 120, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the following described
property:
TRACT ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NO. 249 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTH CORNER OF LAND LOT 249 AND RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 21 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 208.81 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH WEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT, WHICH IS ALSO THE CENTER LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD SOMETIMES KNOWN AS THE CHARLIE MARTIN ROAD TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 417.42 FEET TO A PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 44 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 208.81 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 43 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 417.42 FEET TO THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY CONTAINING TWO (2) ACRES AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY DAVID HAMMOCK ENGINEERING ON APRIL 17TH 1986 AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 211.
THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM GUY J. TRIPP TO JIMMY FLOYD BY WARRANTY DEED DATED APRIL 18, 1986 AND FILED FOR RECORD IN DEED BOOK 189, PAGE 599, DODGE COUNTY DEED RECORDS.
TRACT TWO: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 7.82 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 249 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GEORGIA LAND SERVICES DATED AUGUST 2, 1989 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 204, DODGE COUNTY DEED RECORDS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT WITH THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF AN UNPAVED COUNTY ROAD SOMETIMES KNOWN AS THE CHARLIE MARTIN ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT RUNNING ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID UNPAVED COUNTY ROAD NORTH 46 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 22 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 208.61 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN THENCE NORTH 46 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 22 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 636.45 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 494 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 48 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 815.02 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 136.42 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 206.81 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 42 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 28 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 397.42 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
REGARDLESS OF THE METES AND BOUNDS OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT, IT IS THE INTENTION OF THE GRANTOR TO CONVEY AND WARRANT TITLE TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED
TRACT AND ALL OF THAT PORTION OF A TRACT ORIGINALLY CONTAINING 10 ACRES IN LAND LOT 249, 19TH LAND DISTRICT AS ORIGINALLY CONVEYED TO ESCHOL WHITE TO GUY J. TRIPP BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JULY 6, 1957 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 79, PAGE 577, DODGE COUNTY DEED RECORDS, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF A TRACT OF 2 ACRES PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED TO JIMMY FLOYD BY GUY TRIPP.
THIS PROPERTY IS RESIDENTIAL IN NATURE.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
COCHRAN BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
JIMMY D. FLOYD
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, GA 31040
478-353-0146
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P-17-9044
In Re: Estate of LUCILLE C. HAMILTON
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: LOURAINNE H. IVEY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of LUCILLE C. HAMILTON, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings / objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
TELEPHONE: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. Marchant, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM BARNEY JUSTICE DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-903
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
LORA J. KIGHT has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WILLIAM BARNEY JUSTICE deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 6, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing,
setting forth the grounds of any such
objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and fil-
ing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party, Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: ASHLEY W. BURCH
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514, Eastman GA 31023
