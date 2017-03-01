Skip to first row site navigation
Calvin W. Yawn
The Dodge County News
Calvin W. Yawn
Wednesday, March 1. 2017
Age: 78
Deceased: February 23, 2017
Arrangements:Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home
