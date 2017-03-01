Trump 1

Trump 1, Medialeft and Republican Establishment Fools 0.
People can’t speak their minds anymore. It starts on campus and spreads to working America.
“Ringling Brothers Circus, RIP. Animal Rights Nutjobs killed the Greatest Show on Earth.”
Debbie Schlussel on DebbieSchlussel.com
“Before 1992, Republican nominees had carried California in six straight presidential contests. Since then, they’ve lost all six, averaging 40 percent of the vote.”
Steve Sailer on UNZ.com 6-21-16
“Because the state can no longer protect us from crime, it wants to take away from us the means of protecting ourselves. This is the logic of gun control.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
There are no English requirements for immigrants. The Democrats are completely into this. To them learning English is an “oppressive” requirement. Union heavies are anti-Trump. So are LaRaza, the big medialeft, George Will and the rest of the never-Trumpers. Just check Trump’s enemies – a good reason to vote for him and people responded accordingly. George Will is the media’s idea of a “conservative.” Donald Trump is unacceptable to the elites (good!) and popular with normal working folks.
The American nation we grew up in was in free fall and voters wisely turned to Trump in an attempt to turn it around. Mexico has some of the world’s strictest immigration laws. They take advantage of ours. A second illegal entry into Mexico usually carries a 10 year prison sentence. Illegal entry into America generally is a good bet for the invader.
“Dumb politicians are not the problem. The problem is the dumb people who keep voting for them.”
Rico on TheoSpark.net
Don’t forget – Hillary Clinton was endorsed by the Communist Party USA. They stopped fielding a candidate a while back and endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

The Alabama football team beat a team by 19 points that was good enough to play in the Rose Bowl. They also beat a team by 26 points that was good enough to play in the Sugar Bowl. Of course they later lost the Championship game to Clemson. I believe Bama would’ve won the title game if Bo Scarborough, their star running back, hadn’t been hurt late in the third quarter and never played again. You could see the game going downhill for Alabama after that.
Also, pro football needs to change the overtime rule which gives a huge advantage to the team winning a coin toss. They should change completely to the college overtime rules. I’ve said this for years, no matter who wins the toss. Both teams are tired by then and it is hard for the defense to stop the other from scoring a touchdown, which ends the game with one team never having the ball in overtime, which happened this year. It is an idiotic rule and we hear little about changing it.
Atlanta is the city of disposable stadiums.
“Is Obama’s debt legacy too big for even Trump to handle?
WealthAuthority.com
Bumper sticker of the day: OBAMACARE Doesn’t Care.
