Trump 1, Medialeft and Republican Establishment Fools 0.
People can’t speak their minds anymore. It starts on campus and spreads to working America.
“Ringling Brothers Circus, RIP. Animal Rights Nutjobs killed the Greatest Show on Earth.”
Debbie Schlussel on DebbieSchlussel.com
“Before 1992, Republican nominees had carried California in six straight presidential contests. Since then, they’ve lost all six, averaging 40 percent of the vote.”
Steve Sailer on UNZ.com 6-21-16
“Because the state can no longer protect us from crime, it wants to take away from us the means of protecting ourselves. This is the logic of gun control.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
There are no English requirements for immigrants. The Democrats are completely into this. To them learning English is an “oppressive” requirement. Union heavies are anti-Trump. So are LaRaza, the big medialeft, George Will and the rest of the never-Trumpers. Just check Trump’s enemies – a good reason to vote for him and people responded accordingly. George Will is the media’s idea of a “conservative.” Donald Trump is unacceptable to the elites (good!) and popular with normal working folks.
The American nation we grew up in was in free fall and voters wisely turned to Trump in an attempt to turn it around. Mexico has some of the world’s strictest immigration laws. They take advantage of ours. A second illegal entry into Mexico usually carries a 10 year prison sentence. Illegal entry into America generally is a good bet for the invader.
“Dumb politicians are not the problem. The problem is the dumb people who keep voting for them.”
Rico on TheoSpark.net
Don’t forget – Hillary Clinton was endorsed by the Communist Party USA. They stopped fielding a candidate a while back and endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.