Tractor Trailer Overturns

A tractor trailer driver was taken to Dodge County Hospital after the truck she was driving turned over on the Terry Coleman Parkway on Monday, February 27 at approximately 12:02 p.m. Brittany Tarhera Hamilton, age 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a 2009 International ProStar Premiu tractor and trailer south on the Terry Coleman Parkway between Edna Moore Road and the Rhine Highway. A rear tire on the trailer blew out and the truck and trailer rolled over on the passenger’s side, and slid down the roadway. The trailer hit the guard rail, tearing it loose and the truck skidded down the median. The accident blocked the southbound lane for approximately five hours. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)