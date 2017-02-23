Dodge County High School tennis team travels to Peach County

By Meredith Hutcheson
The Dodge County High School tennis team traveled to Peach County on Thursday, February 16. The teams completed their match from the previous week that had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather and played another match to keep them on schedule.

The girls beat Peach County for the match scheduled on February 7 and second singles Mary Beth Dopson defeated her opponent 8-5. Third singles Jessie Thomas defeated her opponent and first doubles and Abby Christian Manning and Madelyn Pruitt defeated their opponents 8-2.
The boys beat Peach County also on February 7 and first singles for the boys Brock Woodard beat his opponent with a score of 8-1. Second singles Nathan Newman beat his opponent 8-0. First doubles Crosse Bearden and John Barclay Jessup beat their opponents 8-1.
The boy’s defeated Peach County again on February 16 and first singles Brock Woodard won 6-0, 6-1. Second singles Nathan Newman beat his opponent 6-0, 6-0. Third singles Christian Grauberger won 6-0, 6-0 and first doubles Crosse Bearden and John Barclay Jessup won with a score of 6-3, 6-2. Second doubles Nijae Ricks and Orlanda Brown won 6-4, 6-0.
The girls lost to Peach County on February 16, but first doubles Abby Christian Manning and Abbey Manning beat their opponents 5-7, 6-4 and won the tiebreaker with a score of 10-3.
