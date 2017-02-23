Dodge County High School tennis team travels to Peach County

The girls beat Peach County for the match scheduled on February 7 and second singles Mary Beth Dopson defeated her opponent 8-5. Third singles Jessie Thomas defeated her opponent and first doubles and Abby Christian Manning and Madelyn Pruitt defeated their opponents 8-2.
The boys beat Peach County also on February 7 and first singles for the boys Brock Woodard beat his opponent with a score of 8-1. Second singles Nathan Newman beat his opponent 8-0. First doubles Crosse Bearden and John Barclay Jessup beat their opponents 8-1.
The boy’s defeated Peach County again on February 16 and first singles Brock Woodard won 6-0, 6-1. Second singles Nathan Newman beat his opponent 6-0, 6-0. Third singles Christian Grauberger won 6-0, 6-0 and first doubles Crosse Bearden and John Barclay Jessup won with a score of 6-3, 6-2. Second doubles Nijae Ricks and Orlanda Brown won 6-4, 6-0.
The girls lost to Peach County on February 16, but first doubles Abby Christian Manning and Abbey Manning beat their opponents 5-7, 6-4 and won the tiebreaker with a score of 10-3.