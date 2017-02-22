The Dodge County High School Indians soccer teams drain the Chargers

Tight defense and teamwork earns coach Sheila Honeycutt, PhD, and the Indians a shutout against the Chargers 4-0 for their first win of the season. Tucker Rogers, who had 15 shots, put the first two goals in the net at 14:00 and 16:56 in the first half. Christian Macias capitalized on a free kick off the bar and in at 19:35 of the first half. Daniel Burrows planted one between the sticks for the final goal of the game at 6:42 in the second half sealing the deal for the Indians. Terrill Wrease and Franze Robles both picked up an assist. The team shot 26 times. The defense would allow only one goal to make it to keeper Peyton Bush.
On February 7, at the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane, the teams came home without a win. The Lady Indians lost Leah Creech to a goalie tackle in the first half and Macy Rogers would score on the penalty kick in the first half of the ladies game. The Lady Indians would struggle and fall 3-1. The Indians were rained out of their contest to Fitzgerald early in the first and recorded a 1-0 loss.
On February 10, outclassed by three levels, both teams would fight on a cold night against the Warner Robin Demons. The Lady Demons allowed the Lady Indians only seven shots causing the Lady Indians to lose 7-2. Facing the Demons Peyton Bush stopped 11 scoring opportunities. The Indians were able to turn 11 shots into one goal but fell 4-1.
On February 14, both coaches received a Valentine’s gift from their teams. In the most exciting game to date for the Indians they went scoreless against the Montgomery County Eagles until the last two minutes of game play. Peyton Bush blocked 10 shots on the goal and only allowed two in by the competition. Out of nowhere, the team found the on button and Lance Rogers and Tucker Rogers both found a nice place for the ball behind the goalie. The match ended as a ruled tie 2-2. The Lady Indians clipped the wings off the Lady Eagles. Captain Haleigh Pavesich central midfielder played box to box, earned a hat trick and lead her team to a mercy rule win 10-0. Macy Rogers and Leah Creech also got hat tricks. Lezlii Pacheco found some net in the second half and both Kaitlyn Mullis and Shelby Cannon recorded one assist each.
The teams will play the Toombs County Bulldogs in Lyons on February 24 and the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes at home on February 28. The girls play at 5:00 p.m. and the boys play at 7:00 p.m. The soccer teams deliver non-stop sports action, so be sure to be there.
Photos by Kim Dowdy