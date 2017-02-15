Man shot after shooting at officers

A Gresston man was shot after he shot at law enforcement officials.
According to Special Agent in Charge of the Eastman Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) office Scott Whitley, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, probation officer Terry Hood had gone to 147 Wilson Woodard Road Lot 2 in Gresston to do a routine home check on Kyle Hudson “Hut” Coleman, age 24, who was on probation. Hood knocked on the door of the mobile home several times, but no one answered.
About that time, Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Kirk Hartwell was driving by the trailer. Coleman ran out the back door of the trailer and Hood and Hartwell chased him.
Coleman ran by the Gresston Congregational Holiness Church and into a cemetery, where he began to shoot at the officers. Both officers returned fire and a bullet hit Coleman in the head area.
It is not known which officer hit Coleman. A ballistics test will have to be run on the bullet to determine that.
An Air Evac helicopter was called to the scene and Coleman was airlifted to the Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.
Officials do not know why Coleman ran or began shooting at the officers.
