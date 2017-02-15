Donald Trump won 2,623 or 83 percent of the 3,142 counties (or equivalents) in the USA. Source: Laurence M. Vance on LewRockwell.com.
Coastal elite counties (liberal hotbeds) on the left coast and the equally hopeless northeast gave Crooked Hillary her popular vote margin over heartland comfortably.
Chicago has almost as many homicides as the entire state of Florida. Laughable Chicago has strict gun control laws and has been run by leftist Democrats for many years.
Political elites never willingly give up power. Voters are catching on to their con game. Laura Ingraham says political elites are in Hail Mary land. “The experts keep getting it wrong and yet refuse to give up power.”
Laura Ingraham
Former Ronald Reagan budget director Art Laffer, creator of The Laffer Curve, is a big Trump backer. The media would have you believe Trump supporters are ignorant fools but Art Laffer is a sharp fellow. In fact, he moved out of California a few years back to get rid of crushing taxes and immigrant problems. He now lives near Nashville, Tennessee, a state with no state income tax. I’ll bet he likes the music better, too.
Name of the week: Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at Unicredit Research in New York.
The University of Wisconsin – Madison has a course “The Problem With Whiteness.” The school says the course is a “challenge and response to racism of all kinds.” Read more about this at Breitbart.com. At least the course is not mandatory – yet.
History majors at George Washington University no longer have to take courses in U.S. history. The “globalizing world” comes first.
“GWU history majors may now graduate without any formal course work in U.S. history. But that doesn’t matter to the faculty at GWU.”
LifeZette.com Kathryn Blackhurst 12-26-16
Random thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)