Random thoughts

Donald Trump won 2,623 or 83 percent of the 3,142 counties (or equivalents) in the USA. Source: Laurence M. Vance on LewRockwell.com.
Coastal elite counties (liberal hotbeds) on the left coast and the equally hopeless northeast gave Crooked Hillary her popular vote margin over heartland comfortably.
Chicago has almost as many homicides as the entire state of Florida. Laughable Chicago has strict gun control laws and has been run by leftist Democrats for many years.
Political elites never willingly give up power. Voters are catching on to their con game. Laura Ingraham says political elites are in Hail Mary land. “The experts keep getting it wrong and yet refuse to give up power.”
Laura Ingraham
Former Ronald Reagan budget director Art Laffer, creator of The Laffer Curve, is a big Trump backer. The media would have you believe Trump supporters are ignorant fools but Art Laffer is a sharp fellow. In fact, he moved out of California a few years back to get rid of crushing taxes and immigrant problems. He now lives near Nashville, Tennessee, a state with no state income tax. I’ll bet he likes the music better, too.
Name of the week: Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at Unicredit Research in New York.
The University of Wisconsin – Madison has a course “The Problem With Whiteness.” The school says the course is a “challenge and response to racism of all kinds.” Read more about this at Breitbart.com. At least the course is not mandatory – yet.
History majors at George Washington University no longer have to take courses in U.S. history. The “globalizing world” comes first.
“GWU history majors may now graduate without any formal course work in U.S. history. But that doesn’t matter to the faculty at GWU.”
LifeZette.com  Kathryn Blackhurst  12-26-16

What a shame – Demoleft Congressperson Maxine Waters of California says of Donald Trump, “I don’t trust him. I don’t believe him. I have no intention of sitting down with him.”
Bumper sticker of the day: America First Not America Last!
“Here’s an idea, since Democrats want to ban guns, we could make a law where just Democrats cannot have guns. Problem Solved.”
Rico on TheoSpark.net
TheoSpark.net is a great site that not enough people have heard of! Please check it out and tell your friends about it.
“Our constitution has  never been an impediment to those who rule us.”
Joe Sobran  Sobran.com
Good websites – no need to capitalize: CraigShirley.com, CanadaFreePress.com, TheBlackSphere.net, DissidentProf.com, Spectator.org, AIM.org, BlazingCatFur.ca, WHDossier.com, IlanaMercer.com, DailyKenn.com, FreeBeacon.com, Downtrend.com, Sidewire.com, CampusInsiders.com, TheDustinInmanSociety.org, MRC.org, ClashDaily.com, DrudgeReport.com, 1stock1.com, Newsbusters.org, SharylAtkisson.com, StoneZone.com, AnnCoulter.com, Politichicks.com, JaneChastain.com.
Belville, Florida, just south of the Georgia line, has only one sign pointing to the little community and the sign is on I-75 on the Georgia side of the state border.
One more from Rico on TheoSpark.net: “Dumb politicians are not the problem. The problem is the dump people who keep voting for them” 
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. You just read all the way to the bottom and we appreciate it.
Marshall Miller
