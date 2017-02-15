Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Sometimes I wonder what kind of feckless bottom feeders would put our country and the American citizens in harm’s way of serious injury to murder?
If you just pick up a newspaper or even listen to some of your fellow citizens, it’s very clear who these morons are.
These so called Hollywood elites who wouldn’t know a bovine pie from a meringue pie if it hit them in that pie hole between their pearly whites, or that oligarchy of federal judges on the ninth circus court of appeals who are still carrying water for that ex-fraud in-chief who was as close to a Muslim himself (Obama), and finally the democrat voter who’s only allegiance is their own allegiance of self aggrandizement, selfishness, greed and pure political ideology ahead of country.
This is a full display of the Muslim ban brought on by a newly elected president whom we can now say “has a pair”. President Trump is only doing what he was elected to do, and that is, secure the freedoms we hold so dear from our founders more than 200 years ago and keep the American people safe from the monsters called Isis Muslim terrorist.
When you have a book called the Quran ordering all Muslims to kill all the Jews and the infidels (that’s you, the American people by the way), which by their standards is a one way ticket to martyrdom for 72 virgin women to lie with for a lifetime.
Thanks to these complete liberal idiots I’ve already mentioned at the beginning of this opinion letter, they who could give a fig less about security of this country, and it’s not if, it’s when the next horrific terrorist act happens. When it does, this is all on the obstructionist democrat voter. It’s not on Trump; it’s on you Mr. and Miss liberal America. It’s on the 72 virgins for you terrorist. Most of us who hold security dear has a security that lives in our homes, and that is “Smith and Wesson.” We’ll be more than happy to expedite that relationship for those 72 virgins in paradise or perhaps hell!
TSGT Joseph Bryan U.S.A.F. Ret
