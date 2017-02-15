Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
You have it, use it. With all the different problems this nation continues to be faced with, her citizens have the one thing that they need to solve all problems, but they won’t use it, the Holy Bible. There is nothing too hard for God. More and more Americans are turning to separation of church and state.
Any nation that has citizens that have reached the point where they do not fear God has become a very dangerous nation. If my grandmother was alive today looking at the actions of today’s society she would say, “Something in the milk is not clean.”
This nation doesn’t need leaders that have become like the child that has eaten the entire apple before realizing it was rotten. Whatever is needed to save a dying nation can be found in the Holy Bible. Look at what the founding fathers had to say in establishing this great nation. We now have leaders that don’t seem to believe that they are responsible to God for their decisions. Look at the thoughts of our first president George Washington.
It is really a strange thing that there should not be enough room in the world for men to live without cutting one another’s throats. My first wish is to see this plague of mankind, war, banished from the Earth. It is impossible to rightly govern the world without God and the Bible. The time is near and at hand which must determine whether Americans are to be free men or slaves. It is well if I die hard, but I am not afraid to go.
Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all. To encourage literature and the arts is a duty which every good citizen owes to his country. If we cannot learn wisdom from experience it is hard to say where it is to be found. Mankind, when left to themselves, are unfit for their own government.
Happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected. A free people ought not only to be armed, but also disciplined. If one cannot improve on silence, perhaps they should not speak unless they can improve on silence.
It is better to offer no excuse than a bad one. If this nation truly loves the Lord they should ask this question, “Is what we are living for worth dying for?” Lord bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG (R)
Letter to the editor
