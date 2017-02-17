Cooper signs scholarship

On Wednesday, February 8, Dodge County High School (DCHS) senior Theron Cooper signed a letter of intent to play football at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Cooper signed as an offensive lineman and is expected to play offensive tackle for the Hoyas.
He was a three-year starter and four year letterman for the DCHS Indians in football. He also lettered in basketball and track. Pictured (l-r) standing are Matt Herring, defensive coach; Rex Hodges, athletic director and head football coach; Ashlee Cooper, sister; Jo Ann Wrease, grandmother; Ted Belflower, offensive coordinator; Robert Cotton, offensive coach; Sheena Orange, aunt and J.D. Carter, offensive line coach. Seated are Eton Cooper, mother; Theron Cooper and David Cooper, father.