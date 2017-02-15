Squaws are region runner-ups:host first round of state Friday

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School Squaws basketball team won one and lost one game in the Region 3AA tournament last week. The Squaws ended up as Region 3AA Runner-ups. The Squaws entered the tournament at 12-0 and the number one seed. Dodge defeated the 4th seeded Dublin Lady Irish, for the third time this season, in the semifinals on Friday, February 10 by a score of 70-59. The win advanced the Squaws to the Region Championship game on Saturday, February 11 against the third seeded Bleckley County Lady Royals who had defeated the second seeded Washington County Lady Hawks in the semifinals on Friday. This was also the third time facing Bleckley County this season and the Squaws came up short by a score of 54-61 and ended up as region runner-ups.
The third ranked Squaws (24-3) now move on to the GHSA AA State Tournament. Dodge County girls’ teams have advanced to the state tournament for the 25th year in a row, which is state record for girls or boys. The Squaws will host the first round of state this Friday, February 17 at 6:00 p.m. Dodge will face Early County (Blakley, GA) with a record of 15-13 and are the third seed out of region one behind Fitzgerald and Berrien County. With a win, Dodge will advance to the second round (sweet sixteen) on Wednesday, February 22. They would either travel to Heard County or host Pepperell, depending on who wins that game. The third round of state (elite eight) would then be held on Tuesday, February 28. See the full GHSA AA Girls State Basketball Tournament bracket in this issue of The Dodge County News.
Scoring for the Squaws against Dublin were: Europe Brown, 21 points including two three-pointers; Jurnee Powell, 16 points; Tierra Hamilton, 13 points including a three-pointer; Bresha Carr, 11 points; Shauna Coley, nine points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Bleckley were: Jurnee Powell, 22 points; Europe Brown, 17 points including a three-pointer; Bresha Carr, four points; Tierra Hamilton, four points; Nesia Mitchell, four points; Haley Holloway, a three-pointer.
The Indians ended their season with a 46-58 loss to Southwest Macon in the first round of the region tournament on Tuesday, February 7. The Indians finish with a record of 12-11. Scoring for the Indians against Southwest were: Demarcus Caines, 16 points; RJ Carr, 12 points including a three-pointer; Nick Cummings, seven points; Maurice McCoy, six points; Readell Hunt, three points; Timothy Johnson, two points.