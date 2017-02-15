Legals February 15, 2017
Wednesday, February 15. 2017
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on January 21, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2007 POLARIS 4 WHEELER
MODEL 525, VIN #
4XAGP52A47B297387 AND
SEVEN HUNDRED TWO
DOLLARS ($702.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 1st day of FEBRUARY, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TONY RIDDLE
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on January 21, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SMITH & WESTON 9MM PISTOL, SERIAL NO. TO3955 AND A
TAURUS 44 MAGNUM
REVOLVER,
SERIAL NO. OE268053
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 1st day of FEBRUARY, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
DANIEL GONZALEZ
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on January 21, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
FOUR HUNDRED DOLLARS ($400.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY AND A 1993 BUICK ROADMASTER, LICENSE
PLATE REI0171,
VIN # 1G4BT5375PR401678
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 1st day of FEBRUARY, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TONY RIDDLE
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on January 18, 2017 and January 19, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE CVA .223 CALIBER RIFLE S/N61-13-055480, ONE PERSONAL CHECK FROM SHARON K DAILEY TO JODY TRIFLETTI FOR THE AMOUNT OF $1,000 DOLLARS, ONE WHITE POT, 17 POCKET KNIVES, ONE MAG ONE RADIO, ONE THREE-FOURTHS SOCKET, ONE SET OF ANTIQUE KEYS, TWO PHONE CASES, FOUR KNIVES WITH BELT CLIP, FIVE FLASH LIGHTS, ONE WATER PROOF CASE, ONE BLUETOOTH HEAD SET, 12 NECKLACES, ONE DAY TIME RUNNING LIGHTS, EIGHT PACKS OF LED STRIP LIGHTS, NINE WRISTWATCHES, ONE HEADPHONES IN BLACK CASE, ONE CANDLE IN GLASS WITH FLOWERS ON TOP, ONE BADGE FROM DEWIH COUNTY ILLI-
NOIS, THREE AR STYLE MAGAZINES IN CASE, ONE GLOCK 9MM MAGAZINE, ONE WHITE/BLACK COFFEE MUG, SEVEN BOXES OF .22 LR BULLETS, ONE BOX OF .22 SHORT BULLETS, TWO ROUNDS OF .38 SPECIAL BULLETS, 18 ROUNDS OF .357 BULLETS, ONE NORINCO SKS RIFLE S/N 4265, ONE MARLIN .22 RIFLE S/N 01291530, 1 SAVAGE .22 RIFLE S/N 403616, ONE BEAR COMPOUND BOW, ONE HIGH COUNTRY COMPOUND BOW, ONE BARNETT CROSSBOW, ONE LG T.V. SN 509RMNV35737, ONE WESTINGHOUSE T.V. S/N W3203WSM062200654B, ONE LAWNMOWER S/N HU725BBC, ONE STIHL CHAINSAW S/N MS290, ONE POULAN CHAINSAW S/N 0014 30 20 1377-4, ONE POULAN CHAINSAW S/N 1G292G701, ONE RYOBI CHAINSAW S/N EU15445D020662, ONE STIHL CHAINSAW S/N MS193T, ONE CLUB CADET WEED EATER, ONE STIHL POLE SAW, ONE 24 FOOT LADDER, ONE SILVER FLOOR JACK, ONE GREEN INSULATED PANTS, ONE SNAKE CHAPS, ONE CAMO BOOKBAG, ONE BLACK LEATHER JACKET, TWO COMPUTER SPEAKERS, ONE ICON BACK PACK, ONE LASER POINTER IN SIVLER CASE, ONE WATERPROOF BOX, ONE UNDER AMOUR BACK PACK, ONE WINCHESTER KNIFE IN CASE, EVERCRAFT SCREW DRIVER SET, OTTERBOX PHONE CASE, CAMERA LENS, LASER POINTER, REVOKE FLASHLIGHT, BLACK AND GREEN FLASH LIGHT, SONY HANDY CAM, DELUXE KNIFE SHARPENING SYSTEM, KOOTEK FLASHLIGHT IN GREEN CASE, GARMIN GPS, SILVER POCKET KNIFE, BLACK STERILITE BOX, HITACHI 12 INCH CONCRETE SAW, HILTI DX 36M, DEWALT IMPACT DRIVER, SNAP ON IMPACT WRENCH, DEWALT BATTERY CHARGER, SNAPPER 60V BATTERY CHARGER, DEWALT 12/20 VOLT CHARGER, TWO DEWALT 18V BATTERIES, RIDGID NAIL GUN, EMPIRE MAGNETIC 24 INCH ALUMINUM LEVEL, DEWALT CORDELESS DRILL, NAPA AIR TOOL, WELLER SOLDERING GUN, KAWASAKI TIN CUTTER, SNAP ON BAG, DEWALT RECIPROCATING SAW, DEWALT DRILL, DEWALT CHARGER, SNAP ON BATTERY CHARGER, SNAP ON BATTERY, SNAP ON IMPACT WRENCH, FOUR MOTOTCYCLE HELMETS, SONY BLUE RAY PLAYER, PLAY STATION THREE, DELL LATITUDE LAPTOP COMPUTER,HP LAPTOP COMPUTER, FLUKE VOLT METER, CAMO TRAIL CAMERA, WGI TRAIL CAMERA, TWO DICAST RACE CARS, UNDERTAKER WARRIOR KNIFE, JOBSMART GUN METAL SOCKET SET, PNEUMATIC IMPACT DRIVER SET, 22 PIECE STANDARD/METRIC WRENCH SET, 24 PIECE HANDYMAN ROUTER BITS, OLYMPIA FOLDABLE BOLT CUTTERS, KNIPEX CHANNEL LOCK PLIERS, TAPE MEASURER, SEVEN PIECE METRIC GRIP TIGHT SET, FLAT HEAD SCREW DRIVER, GM PERFORMANCE PULL HANDLE, STANLEY BOLT CUTTERS, ONE ONE-FOURTH PITTSBURG WRENCH, THREE HAMMERS, RIDGID PIPE WRENCH, SOCKET EXTENSIONS, TWO LARGE CANADA WRENCHES, LARGE RIDGID PIPE WRENCH, SURVEYORS TOOL, WOODEN FISHING PEN IN CASE, PAIR OF CAMO OVERALLS, CLEAR TACKLE BOX WITH ASSORTED TACKEL, PLANO STOWAWAY TACKLE BOX WITH ASSORTED TACKLE, FLAMBEAU TACKLE BOX WITH ASSORTED TACKLE, CLEAR BAG CONTAINING MISCELLANEOUS JEWELRY, ROLL OF RED AND BLACK CABLE, BLACK CASE WITH JUMPER CABLES, GLOVE BOX CONTAINING ARROWHEADS, RED BOX WITH ASSORTED TOOLS, RAVEN ARMS .25 CALIBER MODEL MP .25 PISTOL S/N 1643782, PACK OF MAXIFLEX GLOVES, SPYHOLE CAMERA, ANTIQUE GLASS WITH ANGELS ON IT, MORTA AND PESTAL, SILVER SALT AND PEPPER SHAKERS $ ,BRASS KNUCKLES, HANDCUFFS, COPY OF ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION 7/21/69, LEMON, CHRISTOPHER STUART CHINA PLATES, SIMMONS BINOCULARS, SIX DRONES, FIVE DRONE CONTROLLERS, ASSORTED U.S CURRENCY IN BILLS AND ROLLED COINS $1,048.00, ASSORTED U.S. CURRENCY IN COINS $5.50, ASSORTED U.S. CURRENCY IN BILLS $25.00, ASSORTED U.S. CURRENCY IN BILLS $987.00, SCALE WEIGHTS, JEWELRY BAGS, CAMO BAG, JAR WITH COIN ROLLERS, BLACK LEATHER BAG, HOLSTER, SCALE WEIGHTS, KNIFE SHARPENER, MONEY BAG $5.00, TAURUS ULTRA LITE .38 SPECIAL HANDGUN S/N RC 48678, .38 SPECIAL AMMO, HOLSTER FOR .38 SPECIAL, VEHICLE TITLE TO A 98 CHEVROLET 1500, ASSORTED COLLECTABLE COINS, ONE TROY OUNCE OF SILVER, ANDREW JACKSON ONE CENT POSTAGE STAMP, SAMSUNG GALAXIE S5, CAMO KAWASAKI FOUR WHEELER, CAMO TRAILER, CLIMBER TREE STAND, 14 FOOT ALUMINUM JOHN BOAT, CAMO HONDA FOURTRAX FOURWHEELER, BLUE DODGE DAKOTAH, RUGER BLACKHAWK ELITE PELLET RIFLE, DEWALT 20V CORDLESS DRILL, MILWAUKEE DRILL, DEWALT CORDED DRILL, HUSKY IMPACT WRENCH, SNAP ON CORDLESS IMPACT WRENCH, PORTER GRINDER, SKILSAW 7-1/4 CIRCULAR SAW, MAKITA CIRCULAR SAW, WEN ALL SAW, MAKITA GRINDER, CRAFTMAN ROUTER, DEWALT BAND SAW, CENTRAL PNEUMATIC STAPLE GUN, PASLODE NAIL GUN, DEWALT NAIL GUN, RYOBI 8 INCH BENCH GRINDER, BLACK AND DECKER SANDER, SHOPCRAFT ORBITAL SANDER, SKIL SANDER, BLACK AND DECKER FINISHING SANDER, BLACK “NO NAME” SANDER, SCUNCI STEAMER, NAPA HEAVY DUTY IMPACT WRENCH, DEWALT 20V MAX CORDLESS DRILL DRIVER, BLACK AND DECKER 7 AMP CORDLESS DRILL, MAKITA 1/2 INCH DRILL, HUSKY SPRAY GUN, “NO NAME” SPRAY GUN, HILTI DX 36M STUD GUN, PORTER CABLE VARIABLE SPEED BELT SANDER, PORTER CABLE NAIL GUN, STIHL MS71 CHAINSAW, STIHL 010 AV CHAINSAW, SNAPPER 60V MAX CHAINSAW, POULAN 335 PRO CHAINSAW, POULAN WILD THING CHAINSAW, STIHL MAGNUM CHAINSAW, HOMELITE XL12 CHAINSAW, STIHL POLE SAW ATTACHMENT, SNAPPER 60V MAX WEED EATER, SNAPPER 60V BATTERY CHARGER, BUCKET OF ASSORTED NUTS AND BOLTS, BUCKET OF ASSORTED TOOLS, BUCKET OF ASSORTED TOOLS, BUCKET OF ASSORTED TOOLS, KOBALT TOOL BAG OF ASSORTED TOOLS, DEWALT TOOL BAG OF ASSORTED TOOLS, BLACK BUCKET WITH ASSORTED TOOLS AND BATTERY CHARGERS, BUCKET WITH ASSORTED TOOLS, AWP TOOL BAG WITH ASSORTED TOOLS, BOX OF ASSORTED TOOLS, BUCKET OF ASSORTED TRUCK HITCHES, WHEELS AND TOOLS, BERGER INSTRUMENTS SURVEYING TOOL, RYOBI HAND PLAINER, DREMEL 13 INCH SCROLL SAW, GENERAL MODEL D MEAT PROCESSOR, POWER GLIDE ANGLE GRINDER, SHAPSHOOTER POPCORN SPRAYER, UL AIR BLOWER, EASTMAN OUTDOORS DEHYDRATOR, GRAY BOTTLE JACK, SMALL RED FLOOR JACK, TWO EAGLE PRO HYDRAULIC JACKS, HUSKY PRESSURE WASHER, THREE FOLDING LADDERS, TECUMSEH MOTORIZED POST HOLE DIGGER, CENTURY PORTABLE STICK WELDER, CENTURY PORTABLE WIRE WELDER WITH WIRE, DELTA 12- 1/2 INCH PORTA PLANER, RED PORTABLE AIR TANK, LARGE SOCKET SET WITH RATCHET, MILWAUKEE HEAVY DUTY HOLE HAWG, TWO SPOOLS OF COPPER WIRE, TITAN INDUSTRIAL AIR COMPRESSOR, BLACK JACK STANDS, VHS CAMCORDERS, SHUMACK BATTERY CHARGER, DAISY CO2 PISTOL, CRAFTSMAN 10 INCH COMPOUND MITER SAW, FOUR OXYGEN BOTTLES, AIR HOSE SPOOL WITH AIR HOSE ON IT, CLIMBER TREE STAND, FOUR SECTIONS OF TREE STAND LADDERS, RAZORBACK SHOVEL, LARGE ORANGE PRY BAR, ORANGE KLEIN TOOL, THREE AXES WITH YELLOW AND BLACK HANDLES, PULL BEHIND GARDEN HARROW, YELLOW DEWALT AIR COMPRESSOR, EATHQUAKE GARDEN TILLER, FOUR AIR HOSES, TWO EXTENSION CHORDS, ADAPTORS FOR EXTENSION CHORDS, ELECTRICAL WORK LIGHT, SPOOLS OF WIRE, LOOSE WIRE, BLUE AND WHITE ROPE, TRAILER TIRES AND WHEELS, BLACK UTILITY TRAILER AND RED HAND TRUCKS.
You are further notified that you may file a claim within thirty (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 1st day of February, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. Gordon
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial District
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Ageng:
JORDAN PEAVY
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANN PEACOCK HICKMAN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 1st day of February 2017.
FELICIA GLYEN HICKMAN
STAPLETON
313 Glyen Hickman Road
Eastman, GA 31023
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
All debtors and creditors of the Estate of MARIETTA C. BURCH, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all other persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 26th day of October, 2016.
ANTHONY JACKSON
16804 Federal Hill Court
Bowie, Maryland 20716
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH & HARRINGTON
5425 Anson Avenue
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JEANETTE S. HAMILTON, deceased late of Dodge County, Georgia are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment tot he undersigned Executor.
This the 21st day of January 2017.
SHANTAY THOMAS and
VALERIE THOMAS
Executor of the Estate of
JEANETTE S. HAMILTON
562 Frazier Street, SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
and
NATHAN B. HAMILTON
Executor of the Estate of
JEANETTE S. HAMILTON
132 Park Street
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF DORIS JOINER
All creditors of the Estate of DORIS JOINER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of January, 2017.
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN,
Executor of the Estate of
DORIS JOINER, Deceased
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN
1041 Evergreen Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ELLIS BURNAM
All creditors of the Estate of ELLIS BURNAM are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 9th day of February, 2017.
SUSAN M. URSREY and JODI AMANDA B. KANE,
Co-Executors of the Estate of
ELLIS BURNAM, Deceased
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney for Estate of ELLIS A. BURNAM
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-1505
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF MILLARD JOINER
All creditors of the Estate of MILLARD JOINER are hereby notified
to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of January, 2017.
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN,
Executor of the Estate of
MILLARD JOINER, Deceased
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN
1041 Evergreen Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of RICKEY CARL HICKMAN, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 5th day of December, 2016.
SHIRLEY ANN BRACEWELL
Executrix,
Estate of RICKEY CARL
HICKMAN
2657 Fair Haven Road
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-5688
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from JIMMY D. FLOYD aka JIMMY DAIL FLOYD AND LOYCE C. FLOYD to COCHRAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated JULY 3, 2009, and recorded in Deed Book 638, page 120, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the following described property:
TRACT ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NO. 249 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTH CORNER OF LAND LOT 249 AND RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 21 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 208.81 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH WEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT, WHICH IS ALSO THE CENTER LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD SOMETIMES KNOWN AS THE CHARLIE MARTIN ROAD TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 417.42 FEET TO A PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 44 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 208.81 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 43 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 417.42 FEET TO THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY CONTAINING TWO (2) ACRES AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY DAVID HAMMOCK ENGINEERING ON APRIL 17TH 1986 AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 211.
THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM GUY J. TRIPP TO JIMMY FLOYD BY WARRANTY DEED DATED APRIL 18, 1986 AND FILED FOR RECORD IN DEED BOOK 189, PAGE 599, DODGE COUNTY DEED RECORDS.
TRACT TWO: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 7.82 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 249 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GEORGIA LAND SERVICES DATED AUGUST 2, 1989 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 204, DODGE COUNTY DEED RECORDS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY LAND LOT
LINE OF SAID LAND LOT WITH THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF AN UNPAVED COUNTY ROAD SOMETIMES KNOWN AS THE CHARLIE MARTIN ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT RUNNING ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID UNPAVED COUNTY ROAD NORTH 46 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 22 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 208.61 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN THENCE NORTH 46 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 22 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 636.45 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 494 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 48 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 815.02 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 136.42 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 206.81 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 42 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 28 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 397.42 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
REGARDLESS OF THE METES AND BOUNDS OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT, IT IS THE INTENTION OF THE GRANTOR TO CONVEY AND WARRANT TITLE TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT AND ALL OF THAT PORTION OF A TRACT ORIGINALLY CONTAINING 10 ACRES IN LAND LOT 249, 19TH LAND DISTRICT AS ORIGINALLY CONVEYED TO ESCHOL WHITE TO GUY J. TRIPP BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JULY 6, 1957 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 79, PAGE 577, DODGE COUNTY DEED RECORDS, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF A TRACT OF 2 ACRES PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED TO JIMMY FLOYD BY GUY TRIPP.
THIS PROPERTY IS RESIDENTIAL IN NATURE.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
COCHRAN BANK &
RUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
JIMMY D. FLOYD
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, GA 31040
478-353-0146
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by DWAYNE H OXFORD AND MISTY M OXFORD TO TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP. dated 12/3/1999 and recorded in Deed Book 340 Page 312 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 110,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on March 07, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
(Continued from Page 12)
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, COUNTY OF DODGE, STATE OF GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT NUMBER 27 OF THE WINDSOR ESTATES SUBDIVISION, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND DELINEATED ON A PLAT OF SURVEY RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 26, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO THOSE PROTECTIVE COVENANTS DATED MARCH 8, 1990, AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 212, PAGES 629-635.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 5754 HERITAGE COURT, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY (OR PARTIES) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS (ARE): DWAYNE OXFORD AND MISTY OXFORD OR TENANT OR TENANTS.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
LOSS MITIGATION
7360 S. KYRENE ROAD
TEMPE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which
allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
DWAYNE H OXFORD AND
MISTY M OXFORD
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1317-2849A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1317-2849A
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by MARK MURRAY A/K/A MARK J. MURRAY AND JENNIFER MURRAY A/K/A JENNIFER S. MURRAY to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP. its successors and assigns, dated March 27, 2006, recorded in Deed Book 538, Page 102, Dodge County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 741, Page 322, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of EIGHTY-FIVE THOUSAND AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($85,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed
first set out above.
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full
authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE, LLC, 8950 CYPRESS WATERS BLVD, COPPELL, TX 75019 888-850-9398 x3705.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is MARK MURRAY A/K/A MARK J. MURRAY AND JENNIFER MURRAY A/K/A JENNIFER S. MURRAY or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 735 WP HARRELL ROAD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
MARK MURRAY A/K/A MARK J. MURRAY AND JENNIFER MURRAY A/K/A JENNIFER S. MURRAY
MCCALLA RAYMER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 360 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT THAT IS LOCATED 1,017 FEET NORTHWEST FROM THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 46 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 389 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 44 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 340 FEET TO A STAKE LOCATED AT LANDS OF T.H. HEMPHILL; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID HEMPHILL LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF 46 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 389 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID LOT LINE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 44 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 340 FEET TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 3 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE IN MAY 1965, BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 259, SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
MR/hq1 3/7/17
Our file no. 52417 - FT2
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from SHAWN M. MCDOWELL to
CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated September 10, 2015, and recorded in Deed Book 794, page 151-153, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017,
the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 155 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF A COUNTY ROAD RUNNING THROUGH SAID LOT AND FORMING THE SOUTHEAST BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED BY LEROY S. PEACOCK TO E.F. PEACOCK BY DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 57 AT PAGES 440-441 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, WHICH POINT IS 555 FEET NORTH 43 DEGREES EAST OF THE INTERSECTION OF SAID ROAD WITH THE SOUTHWEST BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT AND RUNNING THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 43 DEGREES EAST 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 210 FEET TO SAID ROAD; AND THENCE ALONG SAID ROAD IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENT FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES NOW IN USE.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK & TRUST
COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
SHAWN M. MCDOWELL
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from FRANK GREGORY BLACK to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated November 17, 2014, and recorded in Deed Book 770, page 63-65, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the
Courthouse Door at Dodge County,
Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 260 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 10 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE CENTERLINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 78 WITH THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD 230; THENCE RUN ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 78 NORTH 52 DEGREES 58 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1153 FEET TO A POINT (WHICH POINT IS LOCATED 849.5 FEET IN A SOUTHWEST DIRECTION FROM THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTERLINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 78 WITH THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF LAND LOT 260); THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 375 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 52 DEGREES 58 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1188.3 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 49 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 380.9 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALL ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED OCTOBER, 1977, AND MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 15, PAGE 213, AND SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
FRANK GREGORY BLACK
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM BARNEY JUSTICE DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-903
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
LORA J. KIGHT has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WILLIAM BARNEY JUSTICE deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 6, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party, Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: ASHLEY W. BURCH
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman GA 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P-17-9044
In Re: Estate of LUCILLE C. HAMILTON
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: LOURAINNE H. IVEY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of LUCILLE C. HAMILTON, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings / objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
TELEPHONE: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. Marchant, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
