County approves Colony Bank for a line of credit

Wednesday, February 8. 2017
Colony Bank submitted the lowest bid for a fixed interest rate for the $1.5 million line-of credit that was reviewed by the Dodge County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on Monday, February 6, 2017.

County commissioner chairman Dan McCranie opened bids from the Bank of Eastman, Citizens Bank and Colony Bank during the meeting. The Bank of Eastman submitted a bid of 2.8%; Citizens Bank a bid of 4.0% and Colony Bank a bid of 2.59%.

Board member Terry Niblett made the motion to accept the lowest bid of interest from Colony Bank, which was seconded by board member Brian Watkins. The motion passed unanimously. Board member Jr. Howell was not in attendance at the meeting.

Small Business Administration representative Burton Boone went before the Dodge County Board of Commissioners informing them that he would be in the area to assist businesses that were affected by the recent storm that hit adjoining Wilcox County. Boone told commissioner that low interest disaster loans were available to businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, inventory and business assets that were damaged or destroyed during the storm.

The deadline for submitting a physical damage is March 31, 2017 and an economic injury is October 26, 2017. For more information persons can all 1-800-659-2955.

Dodge County Farmer’s Market Chairman Sharon Flanagan told board members of the new market manager, Patty Martin, that had been hired and that the winter hours would be 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. each Saturday.

Flanagan also informed commissioners of the new signs promoting the Dodge County Farmer’s Market had been approved. The seven signs will be placed in various locations in the Eastman area. She also stated that the farmer’s market had agreed to be an official site for the annual Peaches to Beaches hoping to bring more tourists into Eastman.

Future happenings at the farmer’s market will be presentations by the Georgia Peach Dance Academy and Dodge County High School students. Flanagan told commissioners that a canning class had been recommended but it would not be held at the farmer’s market site.
