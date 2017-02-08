An illegal alien deported six times in July 2016 returns and kills three Americans, says DailyKenn.com. John Lillpop.
(VoiceofLillpop.blogspot.com) points out that the numbskulls running California around the same time agreed to cover illegals under Obamacare. The three murders occurred at a blueberry farm in Oregon, another ultraliberal state.
In the 2012 election 62 percent of white men voted for Romney, yet too many stayed home, apparently uninspired by Mitt, and he lost. I kept thinking Mitt would win but I must’ve been dreaming.
“If gun control bore any relation to homicide rates, Washington, D.C. would be the safest place in the country.”
columnist/talk host Mark Steyn SteynOnline.com
Hillary, Bernie, Obama, Biden are four “free stuff” Democrats, vote-buying interchangeable leftwingers.
“I don’t pay a lot of attention, frankly, to what Barack Obama says.”
former vice president Dick Cheney
A conservative University of Alabama student says the conservative to liberal student ratio is about 80% conservative, 20% liberal, faculty about 50-50. The conservative student grew up in the San Francisco area and says he’s comfortable at Alabama and made a good choice to go there.
Why Republicans continued to lose until Donald Trump came along: “Republicans wrote the book on losing. Democrats wrote the book on playing for keeps.”
Scot Faulkner on TheAbsurdReport.com 10-18-16
BFC: Black Female Conservative. JFC: Jewish Female Conservative. Jewish conservative talk host Dennis Prager says JFC is an even smaller group.
Obama usually jumps on high profile race cases and comments. It’s all about ratcheting up the liberal vote.
DNC: Dump Nefarious Clintons.
Random thoughts
