DCHS soccer teams open season against Jeff Davis

Friday, February 10. 2017
By Chris Sabia
The Indians soccer teams played their season opener non-region game at Jeff Davis High School in Hazlehurst this past Friday.

The Lady Indians enjoyed a first game win putting the sting on the Jeff Davis girls’ team. Ten balls would find the back of the Yellow Jackets’ net with the final score being 10-1. Macy Rogers was the player of the game landing three goals and assisting four.
Lady Indians scoring in the game were: Kaitlyn Mullis, two shots; Leah Creech, two shots and two goals; Ana Rodriguez, three shots and one goal; Jaida Ashley, five shots, two goals and one assist; Jenna Hickman, one assist; Lezlii Pacheco, three shots and two goals; Shelby Cannon, two shots; Macy Rogers, six shots, three goals and four assists and Jacey Dowdy, one save.
The Indians would spend the first half on the pitch with a tiring wind in their faces and shots robbed of power. In the first half Tucker Rogers scored at 5:32 and Lance Rogers stuck one in at 29:49. Defender Juan Jimenez scrambled at 31:30 to make two back-to-back saves in front of an empty net. In the second half Tucker Rogers would score again at 13:18, but the Indians would finally fall short to the Yellow Jackets 9-3
Indians scoring in the game were: Peyton Bush, 13 saves as goalie; Juan Jimenez, two saves; Lance Rogers, three shots and one goal; Nic Brown, two shots and one assist; Tucker Rogers, two shots and two goals; Christian Macias, five shots; Christian Garcia, two shots and one assist; Terrill Wrease, one shot and Saul Mendieta, five shots.
The Indians will travel to Warner Robins on Friday, February 10, with girls playing at 5:00 p.m. and boys playing at 7:00 p.m.
