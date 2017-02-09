Wrestlers compete in 2AA Sectional Tournament

The Dodge County High School Wrestling team traveled to Lyons on Saturday, February 4, to compete in the 2AA Sectional Tournament at Toombs High School. This is the Individual Sectional Tournament and essentially the first rounds of state competition. The Indians qualified five wrestlers for this event. The top four finishers in each weight class will move on the state tournament.
Christian Grauberger entered the tournament as a number two seed after the area tournament last weekend. He battled through the competition and captured first. Christian now carries a number one seed to the state tournament.
Jared Cannon entered as the number one seed after winning the area tournament last weekend and he lost in the semi-finals, but battled back through the consolation rounds to capture third. Tyler Monford lost a close semifinals match and had to fight for a top four spot in the consolation bracket. He lost in the consolation finals in overtime to finish fourth and advance to state. Cam’ron McCloud entered the tournament as a two seed and lost to the eventual champ in the final 20 seconds of the semifinals match. He showed dominance in the consolation finals to come back and finish third.
These four young men are among the final eight wrestlers in their weight class in the state and will take aim at a state championship on Friday and Saturday at the Macon Centreplex.
Here is a schedule of events for the tournament: Friday, February 10, Quarters Finals are from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m., Semi-Finals and Consolation Quarter Finals are from 2:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. and Consolation Semi-Finals are from 7:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
On Saturday, February 11, fifth and sixth Place Consolation Finals are from 10:00 a.m. through 11:30 a.m., third and fourth Place Consolation Finals are from 11:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m., Opening Ceremonies are at 2:30 p.m. and Finals are at 3:00 p.m.