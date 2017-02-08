By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School Indian basketball team finished their regular season with one win and two losses last week. The Indians fell, 57-67 to the Southwest Macon on the road on Tuesday, January 31 and rebounded at home with a win over Northeast Macon, 78-66 on Friday, February 3 and then fell short to Dublin, 59-65 on Saturday, February 4.
The Indians are now 12-10 over all and 5-7 in Region 3AA. Dodge finished in fourth place in the region and now will play in the first round of the region tournament on Tuesday, February 7 at Bleckley County High against the 5th place team Southwest Macon. A win on Tuesday will advance the Indians to the Region Tournament Semifinals on Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Dublin High School against the first place Dublin Irish. A win on Friday would put the Indians in the Region Championship game on Saturday, February 11 at 8:30 p.m., a loss on Friday would put them in the third place game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. all at Dublin High. A win on Tuesday will also secure the Indians a spot in the AA State Playoffs.
Scoring for the Indians against Southwest Macon were: Demarcus Caines, 18 points including a three-pointer; RJ Carr, 16 points including three three-pointers; Nick Cummings, 11 points including two three-pointers; Readell Hunt, five points; Demonte Ivey, four points; Daiton Orange, two points; Maurice McCoy, one point
Scoring for the Indians against Northeast Macon were: Demarcus Caines, 20 points including a three-pointer; Readell Hunt, 19 points including a three-pointer; Nick Cummings 15 points including three three-pointers; RJ Carr 12 points including a three pointer; Demonte Ivey, six points; Timothy Johnson, six points.
Scoring for the Indians against Dublin were: Nick Cummings 24 points including four three-pointers; Maurice McCoy, 16 points including a three-pointer; Demarcus Caines, 10 points; Demonte Ivey, eight points including a three-pointer; RJ Carr, one point.
The Dodge County High School Squaws basketball team finished their regular season with three wins last week. The 2nd ranked Squaws defeated Southwest Macon, 49-40 on the road on Tuesday, January 31 and then came back home to defeat Northeast Macon, 70-42 on Friday, February 3 and defeat Dublin, 60-47 on Saturday, February 4.
The Squaws are now 23-2 overall and completed a perfect 12-0 Region 3AA season. First year head coach CaSandra Walker Hamilton and the Squaws finished number one in Region 3AA and received a bye to the semifinals of the Region 3AA Tournament to be played on Friday, February 10 at Dublin High School. The Squaws will play the winner of Dublin/East Laurens game at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. If they win they will play in the championship game also at Dublin High at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, a loss on Friday would put them in the third place game on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. The Squaws also have earned a berth to state tournament for the 25th year in a row. This is the longest streak for any team in the state for the girls or boys. The first round of state is Friday, February 17.
Scoring for the Squaws against Southwest Macon were: Jurnee Powell, 14 points; Tierra Hamilton, 12 points; Haley Holloway, 10 points including two three-pointers; Bresha Carr, seven points; Nesia Mitchell, three points; Europe Brown, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Northeast Macon were: Tierra Hamilton, 20 points including a three-pointer; Jurnee Powell, 12 points; Europe Brown, 11 points including three three-pointers; Shauna Coley, nine points; Nesia Mitchell, seven points including a three-pointer; Bresha Carr, four points; Haley Holloway, a three-pointer; Kylie Hart, two points; Nadia Lewis, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Dublin were: Tierra Hamilton, 24 points including a three-pointer; Jurnee Powell, 12 points; Europe Brown, 10 points including two three-pointers; Haley Holloway, seven points; Nesia Mitchell a three-pointer; Shauna Coley, two points; Precious Coleman, two points.
Everyone is encouraged to come out this Friday and Saturday at Dublin High and cheer the Squaws on to a region championship.