Legals February 8, 2017

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on January 21, 2017, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
2007 POLARIS 4 WHEELER
MODEL 525,
VIN # 4XAGP52A47B297387 AND SEVEN HUNDRED TWO DOLLARS ($702.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 1st day of FE­BRU­ARY, 2017.
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
TONY RID­DLE
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on January 21, 2017, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
FOUR HUNDRED DOL­LARS ($400.00) IN UNIT­ED STATES CUR­REN­CY AND A 1993 BUICK ROAD­MAS­TER, LI­CENSE
PLATE RE­I0171,
VIN # 1G4BT5375PR401678
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 1st day of FE­BRU­ARY, 2017.
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
TONY RID­DLE
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on Janu­ary 18, 2017 and Janu­ary 19, 2017, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
ONE CVS .223 CAL­I­BER RI­FLE S/N61-13-055480, ONE PER­SON­AL CHECK FROM SHARON K DAI­LEY TO JODY TRI­FLET­TI FOR THE AMOUNT OF $1,000 DOL­LARS, ONE WHITE POT, 17 POCK­ET KNIFES, ONE MAG ONE RA­DIO, ONE ? SOCK­ET, ONE SET OF AN­TIQUE KEYS, TWO PHONE CASES, FOUR KNIVES WITH BELT CLIP, FIVE FLASH LIGHTS, ONE WA­TER PROOF CASE, ONE BLUE­TOOTH HEAD SET, 12 NECK­LAC­ES, ONE DAY TIME RUN­NING LIGHTS, EIGHT PACKS OF LED STRIP LIGHTS, NINE WRIST­WATCH­ES, ONE HEAD­PHONES IN BLACK CASE, ONE CAN­DLE IN GLASS WITH FLOW­ERS ON TOP, ONE BADGE FROM DE­WIH COUN­TY IL­LI­NOIS, THREE AR STYLE MAG­A­ZINES IN CASE, ONE GLOCK 9MM MAG­A­ZINE, ONE WHITE/BLACK COF­FEE MUG, SEV­EN BOX­ES OF .22 LR BUL­LETS, ONE BOX OF .22 SHORT BUL­LETS, TWO TOUNDS OF .38 SPE­CIAL BUL­LETS, 18 ROUNDS OF .357 BUL­LETS, ONE NOR­IN­CO SKS RI­FLE S/N 4265, ONE MAR­LIN .22 RI­FLE S/N 01291530, 1 SSA­VAGE .22 RI­FLE S/N 403616, ONE BEAR COM­POUND BOW, ONE HIGH COUN­TRY COM­POUND BOW, ONE BARN­ETT CROSS­BOW, ONE LG T.V. SN 509RMV35737, ONE WEST­ING­HOUSE T.V. S/N W3203WSM062200654B, ONE LAWN­MOW­ER S/N HU725BBC, ONE STIHL CHAIN­SAW S/N MS290, ONE POU­LAN CHAIN­SAW S/N 0014 30 20 1377-4, ONE POU­LAN CHAIN­SAW S/N 1G292G701, ONE RYO­BI CHAIN­SAW S/N EU15445D020662, ONE STIHL CHAIN­SAW S/N MS193T, ONE CLUB CA­DET WEED EAT­ER, ONE STIHL POLE SAW, ONE 24 FOOT LAD­DER, ON SIL­VER FLOOR JACK, ONE GREEN IN­SU­LAT­ED PANTS, ONE SNAKE CHAPS, ONE CAMO BOOK­BAG, ONE BLACK LEATH­ER JACK­ET, TWO COM­PUT­ER SNEAK­ERS, ONE ICON BAK PACK, ONE LAS­ER POINT­ER IN SIVL­ER CASE, ONE WA­TER­PROOF BOX,
ONE UN­DER AMOUR BACK PACK, ONE WINCHESTER KNIFE IN CASE, EV­ER­CRAFT SCREW DRIV­ER SET, OT­TER­BOX PHONE CASE, CAM­ERA LENSE, LAS­ER POINT­ER, RAYA­VAC FLASH­LIGHT, BLACK AND GREEN FLASH LIGHT, SONY HANDY CAM, DE­LUXE KNIFE SHARP­E­ING SYS­TEM, KOO­TEK FLASH­LIGHT IN GREEN CASE, GAR­MIN GPS, SIL­VER POCK­ET KNIFE, BLACK STER­IL­ITE BOX, HI­TACHI 12 INCH CON­CRETE SAW, HIL­TI DX 36M, DE­WALT IM­PACT DRIV­ER, SNAP ON IM­PACT WRENCH, DE­WALT BAT­TERY CHARG­ER, SNAP­PER 60V BAT­TERY CHARG­ER, DE­WALT 12/20 VOLT CHARG­ER, TWO DE­WALT 18V BAT­TERY, RIDGID NAIL GUN, EM­PIRE MAG­NET­IC 24 INCH ALU­MI­NUM LEV­EL, DE­WALT COR­DE­LESS DRILL, NAPA AIR TOOL, WELL­ER SOL­DER­ING GUN, KA­WA­SA­KI TIN CUT­TER, SNAP ON BAG, DE­WALT RE­CIP­RO­CAT­ING SAW, DE­WALT DRILL, DE­WALT CHARG­ER, SNAP ON BAT­TERY CHARG­ER, SNAP ON BAT­TERY, SNAP ON IM­PACT WRENCH, FOUR MO­TOT­CY­CLE HEL­METS, SONY BLUE RAY PLAY­ER, PLAY STA­TION THREE, DELL LAT­I­TUDE LAP­TOP COM­PUT­ER,HP LAP­TOP COM­PUT­ER, FLUKE VOLT MET­ER, CAMO TRAIL CAM­ERA, WGI TRAIL CAM­ERA, TWO DI­CAST RACE CARS, UN­DER­TAK­ER WAR­RI­OR KNIFE, JOB­SMART GUN METAL SOCK­ET SET, PNEUMAT­IC IM­PACT DRIV­ER SET, 22 PIECE STAN­DARD/MET­RIC WRENCH SET, 24 PIECE HAND­Y­MAN ROUT­ER BITS, OLYM­PIA FOLD­ABLE BOLT CUT­TERS, KNI­PEX CHAN­NEL LOCK PLI­ERS, TAPE MEAS­UR­ER, SEV­EN PIECE MET­RIC GRIP TIGHT SET, FLAT HEAD SCREW DRIV­ER, GM PER­FOR­MANCE PULL HAN­DLE, STAN­LEY BOLT CUT­TERS, ONE ? PITTS­BURG WRENCH, THREE HAM­MERS, RIDGID PIPE WRENCH, SOCK­ET EX­TEN­SIONS, TWO LARGE CA­NA­DA WRENCH­ES, LARGE RIDGID PIPE WRENCH, SUR­VEYORS TOOL, WOOD­EN FISH­ING PEN IN CASE, PAIR OF CAMO OVER­ALLS, CLEAR TACK­LE BOX WITH AS­SORT­ED TACK­EL, PLA­NO STOW­A­WAY TACK­LE BOX WITH AS­SORT­ED TACK­LE, FLAM­BEAU TACK­LE BOX WITH AS­SORT­ED TACK­LE, CLEAR BAG CON­TAIN­ING MISC. JEW­EL­RY, ROLL OF RED AND BLACK CA­BLE, BLACK CASE WITH JUMP­ER CA­BLES, GLOVE BOX CON­TAIN­ING AR­ROW­HEADS, RED BOX WITH AS­SORT­ED TOOLS, RAV­EN ARMS .25 CAL­I­BER MOD­EL MP .25 PIS­TOL S/N 1643782, PACK OF MAX­I­FLEX GLOVES, SPY­HOLE CAM­ERA, AN­TIQUE GLASS WITH AN­GELS ON IT, MOR­TA AND PES­TAL, SIL­VER SALT AND PEP­PER SHAK­ERS $ BRASS KNUCKLES, HAND­CUFFS, COPY OF ATLAN­TA JOUR­NAL CON­STI­TU­TION 7/21/69, LEM­ON, CHRIS­TO­PHER STUART CHI­NA PLATES, SIM­MONS BI­NOC­U­LARS, SIX DRONES, FIVE DRONE CON­TROLLERS, AS­SORT­ED U.X. CUR­REN­CY IN BILLS AND ROLLED COINS $1,048.00, AS­SORT­ED U.S. CUR­REN­CY IN COINS $5.50, AS­SORT­ED U.S.S CUR­REN­CY IN BILLS $25.00, AS­SORT­ED U.S. CUR­REN­CY IN BILLS $987.00, SCALE WEIGHTS, JEW­EL­RY BAGS, CAMO BAG, JAR WITH COIN ROLL­ERS, BLACK LEATH­ER BAG, HOL­STER, SCALE WEIGHTS, KNIFE SHARP­EN­ER, MON­EY BAG $5.00, TAURUS UL­TRA LITE .38 SPE­CIAL HANDGUN S/N RC 48678, .38 SPE­CIAL AMMO, HOL­STER FOR .38 SPE­CIAL, VE­HI­CLE TI­TLE TO A 98 CHEV­RO­LET 1500, AS­SORT­ED COL­LECT­ABLE COINS, ONE TROY OUNCE OF SIL­VER, AN­DREW JACK­SON ONE CENT POST­AGE STAMP, SAM­SUNG GAL­AX­IE S5, CAMO KA­WA­SA­KI FOUR WHEEL­ER, CAMO TRAIL­ER, CLIMB­ER TREE STAND, 14 FOOT ALU­MI­NUM JOHN BOAT, CAMO HON­DA FOUR­TRAX FOUR­WHEEL­ER, BLUE DODGE DA­KO­TAH, RUG­ER BLACK­HAWK ELITE PEL­LET RI­FLE, DE­WALT 20V CORD­LESS DRILL, MIL­WAU­KEE DRILL, DE­WALT CORD­ED DRILL, HUS­KY IM­PACT WRENCH, SNAP ON CORD­LESS IM­PACT WRENCH, PORT­ER GRIN­DER, SKIL­SAW 7 ? CIR­CU­LAR SAW, MAKI­TA CIR­CU­LAR SAW, WEN ALL SAW, MAKI­TA GRIN­DER, CRAFT­MAN ROUT­ER, DE­WALT BAND SAW, CEN­TRAL PNEUMAT­IC STA­PLE GUN, PAS­LODE NAIL GUN, DE­WALT NAIL GUN, RYO­BI 8 INCH BENCH GRIN­DER, BLACK AND DECK­ER SAN­DER SHOP­CRAFT OR­BI­TAL SAN­DER, SKIL SAN­DER, BLACK AND DECK­ER FIN­ISH­ING SAN­DER, BLACK “NO NAME” SAN­DER, SCUN­CI STEAM­ER, NAPA HEAVY DUTY IM­PACT WRENCH, DE­WALT 20V MAX CORD­LESS DRILL DRIV­ER, BLACK AND DECK­ER 7 AMP CORD­LESS DRILL, MAKI­TA ? INCHE DRILL, HIS­KY SPRAY GUN, “NO NAME” SPRAY GUN, HIL­TI DX 36M STUD GUN, PORT­ER CA­BLE VARI­ABLE SPEED BELT SAN­DER, PORT­ER CA­BLE NAIL GUN, STIHL MS71 CHAIN­SAW, STIHL 010 AV CHAIN­SAW, SNAP­PER 60V MAX CHAIN­SAW, POU­LAN 335 PRO CHAIN­SAW, POU­LAN WILD THING CHAIN­SAW, STIHL MAG­NUM CHAIN­SAW, HOMEL­ITE XL12 CHAIN­SAW, STIHL POLE SAW AT­TACH­MENT, SNAP­PER 60V MAX WEED EAT­ER, SNAP­PER 60V BAT­TERY CHARG­ER, BUCK­ET OF AS­SORT­ED NUTS AND BOLTS, BUCK­ET OF AS­SORT­ED TOOLS, BUCK­ET OF AS­SORT­ED TOOLS, BUCK­ET OF AS­SORT­ED TOOLS, KO­BALT TOOL BAG OF AS­SORT­ED TOOLS, DE­WALT TOOL BAG OF AS­SORT­ED TOOLS, BLACK BUCK­ET WITH AS­SORT­ED TOOLS AND BAT­TERY CHARG­ERS, BUCK­ET WITH AS­SORT­ED TOOLS, AWP TOOL BAG WITH AS­SORT­ED TOOLS, BOX OF AS­SORT­ED TOOLS, BUCK­ET OF AS­SORT­ED TRUCK HITCH­ES, WHEELS AND TOOLS, BERG­ER IN­STRU­MENTS SUR­VEY­ING TOOL, RYO­BI HAND PLAIN­ER, DRE­MEL 13 INCH SCROLL SAW, GEN­ER­AL MOD­EL D MEAT PRO­CES­SOR, POW­ER GLIDE AN­GLE GRIN­DER, SHAPSHOOT­ER POP­CORN SPRAY­ER, UL AIR BLOW­ER, EAST­MAN OUT­DOORS DE­HY­DRA­TOR, GRAY BOT­TLE JACK, SMALL RED FLOOR JACK, TWO EA­GLE PRO HY­DRAU­LIC JACKS, HUS­KY PRES­SURE WASH­ER, THREE FOLD­ING LAD­DERS, TE­CUM­SEH MO­TOR­IZED POST HOLE DIG­GER, CEN­TURY PORT­ABLE STICK WELD­ER, CEN­TURY PORT­ABLE WIRE WELD­ER WITH WIRE, DEL­TA 12 ? INCH POR­TA PLAN­ER, TED PORT­ABLE AIR TANK, LARGE SOCK­ET SET WITH RATCHET, MIL­WAU­KEE HEAVY DUTY HOLE HAWG, TWO SPOOLS OF COP­PER WIRE, TI­TAN IN­DUS­TRI­AL AIR COM­PRES­SOR, BLACK JACK STANDS, VHS CAM­COR­DERS, SHU­MACK BAT­TERY CHARG­ER, DAI­SY CO2 PIS­TOL, CRAFTS­MAN 10 INCH COM­POUND MIT­ER SAW, FOUR OX­Y­GEN BOT­TLES, AIR HOSE SPOOL WITH AIR HOSE ON IT, CLIMB­ER TREE STAND, FOUR SEC­TIOSN OF TREE STAND LAD­DERS, RA­ZOR­BACK SHOV­EL, LARGE ORANGE PRY BAR, OR­AGNE KLEIN TOOL, THREE AXES WITH YEL­LOW AND BLACK HAN­DLES, PULL BE­HIND GAR­DEN HAR­ROW, YEL­LOW DE­WALT AIR COM­PRES­SOR, EATH­QUAKE GAR­DEN TILL­ER, FOUR AIR HOS­ES, TWO EX­TEN­SION CHORDS, ADAP­TORS FOR EX­TEN­SION CHORDS, ELEC­TRI­CAL WORK LIGHT, SPOOLS OF WIRE, LOOSE WIRE, BLUE AND WHITE ROPE, TRAIL­ER TIRES AND WHEELS, BLACK UTIL­I­TY TRAIL­ER AND RED HAND TRUCKS.
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in thir­ty (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 1st day of Fe­bru­ary, 2017.
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. Gor­don
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Dis­trict
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seizing Ageng:
JOR­DAN PEA­VY
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on January 21, 2017, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
SMITH & WESTON 9MM PISTOL, SERIAL NO. TO3955 AND A TAURUS 44 MAGNUM REVOLVER, SERIAL NO. OE268053
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 1st day of FE­BRU­ARY, 2017.
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
DANIEL GONZALEZ
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF MIL­LARD JOIN­ER
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of MIL­LARD JOIN­ER are here­by no­ti­fied
to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 25th day of Janu­ary, 2017. 
TI­MOTHY G. VAUGHN,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the Es­tate of
MIL­LARD JOIN­ER, De­ceased
TI­MOTHY G. VAUGHN
1041 Ev­er­green Cir­cle
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of JEA­NETTE S. HA­MIL­TON, de­ceased late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment tot he un­der­signed Ex­ec­u­tor.
This the 21st day of Janu­ary 2017.
SHAN­TAY THO­MAS and
VALER­IE THO­MAS
Ex­ec­u­tor of the Es­tate of
JEA­NETTE S. HA­MIL­TON
562 Fraz­i­er Street, SE
Atlan­ta, GA 30312
and
NATHAN B. HA­MIL­TON
Ex­ec­u­tor of the Es­tate of
JEA­NETTE S. HA­MIL­TON
132 Park Street
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 07
No­tice to Debtors and Credi­tors
RE: Es­tate of MARY W. SCREWS, de­ceased
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of MARY W. SCREWS, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to Ex­ec­u­tor.
This 10th day of Janu­ary, 2017.
DEN­ISE S. PEED, Ex­ec­u­tor
3958 Eve Court
Col­um­bus, GA 31909
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO CRED­I­TORS AND DEBTORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of RICK­EY CARL HICK­MAN, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 5th day of De­cem­ber, 2016.
SHIR­LEY ANN BRA­CE­WELL
Ex­e­cu­trix,
Es­tate of
RICK­EY CARL HICK­MAN
2657 Fair Ha­ven Road
East­man, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-5688
THE CAN­NON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 55270
Mc­Rae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY.
All debtors and credi­tors of the Es­tate of MAR­IET­TA C. BURCH, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law and all oth­er per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to the un­der­signed.
This the 26th day of Oc­tob­er, 2016.
AN­THO­NY JACK­SON
16804 Fed­er­al Hill Court
Bo­wie, Mar­y­land 20716
JOHN P. HAR­RING­TON
SMITH & HAR­RING­TON
5425 An­son Ave­nue
Post Of­fice Box 130
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF ER­NES­TINE K. SCAR­BOR­OUGH
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of ER­NES­TINE K. SCAR­BOR­OUGH are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 5th day of De­cem­ber, 2016. 
MAR­VIN M. SCAR­BOR­OUGH,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the Es­tate of
ER­NES­TINE K. SCAR­BOR­OUGH, De­ceased
MAR­VIN M. SCAR­BOR­OUGH
5609 First Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 07
No­tice to Debtors and Credi­tors
RE: Es­tate of LA­WRENCE B. FLOYD, de­ceased
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of LA­WRENCE B. FLOYD, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to Ex­ec­u­tor.
This 12th day of Janu­ary, 2017.
AMAN­DA CRYS­TAL KRATZ, Ex­ec­u­tor
258 N. Bom­bay Court
Clarks­ville, TN 37042
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of ANN PEA­COCK HICK­MAN, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and
all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 1st day of Fe­bru­ary 2017.
FE­LI­CIA GLYEN HICK­MAN
STA­PLE­TON
313 Glyen Hick­man Road
East­man, GA 31023
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
At­tor­ney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF DORIS JOIN­ER
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of DORIS JOIN­ER are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 25th day of Janu­ary, 2017. 
TI­MOTHY G. VAUGHN,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the Es­tate of
DORIS JOIN­ER, De­ceased
TI­MOTHY G. VAUGHN
1041 Ev­er­green Cir­cle
East­man, GA 31023

1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
CITA­TION TO IN­TER­EST­ED PAR­TIES
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN AND PA­TRICK R. DEEDS, Pe­ti­tion­er(s) has/have ap­plied to be ap­point­ed per­ma­nent guard­ian(s) of IEISHA K. PAT­TER­SON, a minor:
ES­TATE NO. 017-PG-0102
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE and is seek­ing ad­di­tion­al pow­ers set forth in O.C.G.A. 29-2-22(b).
If you have any ob­li­ga­tion to eith­er the es­tab­lish­ment of a per­ma­nent guard­ian­ship, or to the se­lec­tion of the Pe­ti­tion­er(s) as per­ma­nent guard­ians, or both, you must file a writ­ten ob­jec­tion set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tion with this Court with­in ten days of the date you are per­sonal­ly served; or with­in 14 days of the date that no­tice was mailed to you; or with­in 10 days fol­low­ing the date of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this cita­tion.
All plead­ings must be signed be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the be­low ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired fil­ing fees. A hear­ing on this Pe­ti­tion shall be held in this Probate Court in Dodge Coun­ty, court­room Su­ite 100, East­man, Geor­gia on Fe­bru­ary 29, 2017 at 10 o’clock a.m.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
PROBATE JUDGE
By: LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
PROBATE CLERK/DEPU­TY CLERK
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 10
CITA­TION TO BIO­LOG­I­CAL
FA­THER
Geor­gia, Dodge Coun­ty PROBATE COURT OF Dodge COUN­TY
TO: ROD­NEY PAT­TER­SON, bio­log­i­cal fa­ther of
IEISHA K. PAT­TER­SON, a minor:
Es­tate No. 017-PG-0102
PA­TRICK R. DEEDS, Pe­ti­tion­er(s) has ap­plied to be ap­point­ed per­ma­nent guard­ian(s) of the above minor
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE and is/are seek­ing ad­di­tion­al pow­ers set forth in O.C.G.A. 29-2-22(b).
If you have any ob­jec­tion to the grant­ing of this pe­ti­tion, you must: 1) file a writ­ten ob­jec­tion set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tion with this Court with­in 14 days of the date you are per­sonal­ly served; the date that no­tice was mailed to you; or the day fol­low­ing the date of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of the cita­tion, AND you must 2) file a pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate the minor with­in 30 days of the hear­ing on your ob­jec­tion. If you fail to file a pe­ti­tion for le­git­i­ma­tion with­in 30 days or your pe­ti­tion is dis­missed for fai­lure to pros­e­cute, or if an or­der is­sues on you pe­ti­tion which does not name you as the fa­ther of the minor, you will have no fur­ther rights to re­ceive no­tice or ob­ject to the ap­point­ment of a per­ma­nent guard­ian for the minor.
All plead­ings must be signed be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ing, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the be­low ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. A hear­ing on this Pe­ti­tion shall be held in the Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty, court­room Su­ite 100, 5401 An­son Ave­nue, East­man, Geor­gia on Fe­bru­ary 27, 2017 at 10 o’clock a.m.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
PROBATE JUDGE
By: LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
PROBATE CLERK/DEPU­TY CLERK
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775

1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS IS AN AT­TEMPT TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by MARK MUR­RAY A/K/A MARK J. MUR­RAY AND JEN­NIF­ER MUR­RAY A/K/A JEN­NIF­ER S. MUR­RAY to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. as no­mi­nee for TAYLOR, BEAN & WHI­TAK­ER MORT­GAGE CORP. its suc­ces­sors and as­signs, dat­ed March 27, 2006, record­ed in Deed Book 538, Page 102, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, as last trans­ferred to Na­tion­star Mort­gage LLC by as­sign­ment record­ed in Deed Book 741, Page 322, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of EIGHTY-FIVE THOU­SAND AND 0/100 DOL­LARS ($85,000.00), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, or at such place as may be law­ful­ly des­ig­nat­ed as an al­ter­na­tive, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in March, 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
SEE EX­HIB­IT “A” AT­TACHED HERE­TO AND MADE A PART HERE­OF
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
NA­TION­STAR MORT­GAGE LLC is the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed to the prop­er­ty in ac­cor­dance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The ent­i­ty that has full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage with the debtor is: NA­TION­STAR MORT­GAGE, LLC, 8950 CY­PRESS WA­TERS BLVD, COP­PELL, TX 75019 888-850-9398 x3705.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is MARK MUR­RAY A/K/A MARK J. MUR­RAY AND JEN­NIF­ER MUR­RAY A/K/A JEN­NIF­ER S. MUR­RAY or a ten­ant or ten­ants and said prop­er­ty is more com­mon­ly known as 735 WP HAR­RELL ROAD, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
NA­TION­STAR MORT­GAGE LLC
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
MARK MUR­RAY A/K/A MARK J. MUR­RAY AND JEN­NIF­ER MUR­RAY A/K/A JEN­NIF­ER S. MUR­RAY
MCCAL­LA RAYM­ER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Ala­ba­ma Road
Ros­well, Geor­gia 30076
www.fore­clo­sur­e­ho­tline.net
EX­HIB­IT “A”
ALL THAT CER­TAIN TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 360 IN THE 13TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS BE­GIN­NING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH­WEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT THAT IS LO­CAT­ED 1,017 FEET NORTH­WEST FROM THE SOUTH CORN­ER OF SAID LOT AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 46 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 389 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 44 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 340 FEET TO A STAKE LO­CAT­ED AT LANDS OF T.H. HEMPHILL; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID HEMPHILL LANDS IN A DI­REC­TION OF 46 DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 389 FEET TO THE SOUTH­WEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID LOT LINE IN
(Continued from Page 12)
A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 44 DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 340 FEET TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING, CON­TAIN­ING 3 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE IN MAY 1965, BY JIM H. ROSS, SUR­VEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 259, SAID PLAT, TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
MR/hq1 3/7/17
Our file no. 52417 - FT2
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
DODGE COUN­TY
Pur­su­ant to the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by DWAYNE H OX­FORD AND MIS­TY M OX­FORD TO TAYLOR, BEAN & WHI­TAK­ER MORT­GAGE CORP. dat­ed 12/3/1999 and record­ed in Deed Book 340 Page 312 Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia records; as last trans­ferred to or ac­quired by DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERV­IC­ING LLC, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $ 110,000.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the Court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia (or such oth­er area as des­ig­nat­ed by Or­der of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of said coun­ty), with­in the le­gal hours of sale on March 07, 2017 (be­ing the first Tues­day of said month un­less said date falls on a Fed­er­al Holi­day, in which case be­ing the first Wed­nes­day of said month), the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, COUN­TY OF DODGE, STATE OF GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING LOT NUMBER 27 OF THE WIND­SOR ES­TATES SUB­DI­VI­SION, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND DE­LIN­E­AT­ED ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 26, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD­ING THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.

SUB­JECT TO THOSE PRO­TEC­TIVE COV­EN­ANTS DAT­ED MARCH 8, 1990, AND OF RECORD IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN DEED BOOK 212, PAG­ES 629-635.

The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty is com­mon­ly known as 5754 HER­IT­AGE COURT, EAST­MAN, GA 31023 to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any.
TO THE BEST KNOWL­EDGE AND BE­LIEF OF THE UN­DER­SIGNED, THE PAR­TY (OR PAR­TIES) IN POS­SES­SION OF THE SUB­JECT PROP­ER­TY IS (ARE): DWAYNE OX­FORD AND MIS­TY OX­FORD OR TEN­ANT OR TEN­ANTS.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC is the ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al des­ig­nat­ed who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC
LOSS MIT­I­GA­TION
7360 S. KYR­ENE ROAD
TEM­PE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, how­ev­er, that such ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al is not re­quired by law to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to: (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) un­paid wa­ter or sew­age bills that con­sti­tute a lien against the prop­er­ty wheth­er due and pay­able or not yet due and pay­able and which may not be of record, (c) the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, (d) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (e) any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non-ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as
pro­vid­ed im­me­diate­ly above.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERV­IC­ING LLC
as agent and At­tor­ney in Fact for
DWAYNE H OX­FORD AND
MIS­TY M OX­FORD
AL­DRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Pied­mont Cen­ter
3575 Pied­mont Road, N.E.
Su­ite 500
Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30305
404-994-7637
1317-2849A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE. 1317-2849A
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
By vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the Deed to Se­cure Debt from THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT and TI­MOTHY S. SMITH to MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, dat­ed Janu­ary 29, 2009, record­ed in Deed Book 625, pag­es 248-251, in the Of­fice of the Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, con­vey­ing the prop­er­ty de­scribed here­i­naft­er to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $522,854.06, with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, for a to­tal amount of $509,692.16 (as of Fe­bru­ary 2, 2017) be­ing due, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, be­fore the Court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, East­man, Geor­gia, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale on the FIRST TUES­DAY IN MARCH, 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty, to-wit:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT CER­TAIN TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 50 AND 51 IN THE FIF­TEENTH (15TH) LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 191.55 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN AS 78.85 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 50 AND A 112.70 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 51 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED APRIL 3, 1947, MADE FOR MRS. HIR­HAM CO­OP­ER AND A. C. SAN­DERS BY JAKE D. HAR­RELL, SUR­VEYOR, AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 52 AT PAGE 435 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.

THIS IS THE SAME PROP­ER­TY AS TRACT NUMBERS V AND VI IN THAT CER­TAIN DEED DAT­ED JUNE 5, 1997, FROM EVE­LYN S. HOLT TO JACK E. HOLT, JR. AND THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AS FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 286 AT PAG­ES 116-118 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.

SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.

TRACT NUMBER TWO: ALL THAT CER­TAIN TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 40 AND 41 IN THE FIF­TEENTH (15TH) LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF A TO­TAL OF 90.42 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT NUMBERS 1 AND 2 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED MAY 31, 2006, MADE FOR JACK E. HOLT, JR. BY GRA­DY BONEY, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR, AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 35 AT PAGE 219 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.

SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.

TRACT NUMBER TWO IS CON­VEYED SUB­JECT TO THE RIGHTS OF PRICE COM­MU­NI­CA­TIONS WIRE­LESS, INC. ITS SUC­CES­SORS OR AS­SIGNS, IN A LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST RE­FU­SAL AS TO A POR­TION OF TRACT NUMBER TWO, AS EV­I­DENCED BY THAT CER­TAIN MEM­O­RAN­DUM OF LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST RE­FU­SAL DAT­ED JULY 15, 1998, AS FOUND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 323 AT PAG­ES 47-50 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
The debt se­cured by said Deed to Se­cure Debt has been and is here­by
de­clared due be­cause of non-pay­ment
of the in­debt­ed­ness when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Deed to Se­cure Debt. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, the sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Deed to Se­cure Debt and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees, no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fee hav­ing been given.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es, any as­ses­sments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Deed to Se­cure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AND TI­MOTHY S. SMITH, or a ten­ant or ten­ants, and said prop­er­ty com­mon­ly has an ad­dress of 855 HAW­KINS­VILLE HWY. EAST­MAN, GA 31023.
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, 6 COL­LEGE STREET, Mc­RAE, GA 31055. Tel­e­phone: 229-868-5656.
The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Deed to Se­cure Debt.
THE MER­CHANTS &
CIT­I­ZENS BANK
AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
THO­MAS DA­VID HOLT AND
TI­MOTHY S. SMITH
C. LEE CAN­NON, JR.
CAN­NON LAW FIRM, LLC
At­tor­neys for
The Mer­chants & Cit­i­zens Bank
Post Of­fice Box 55270
Mc­Rae, Geor­gia 31055
Phone - 229-868-6065
Fac­si­mile - 229-868-6063
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from SHAWN M. MCDOWELL to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated September 10, 2015, and recorded in Deed Book 794, page 151-153, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 155 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF A COUNTY ROAD RUNNING THROUGH SAID LOT AND FORMING THE SOUTHEAST BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED BY LEROY S. PEACOCK TO E.F. PEACOCK BY DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 57 AT PAGES 440-441 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, WHICH POINT IS 555 FEET NORTH 43 DEGREES EAST OF THE INTERSECTION OF SAID ROAD WITH THE SOUTHWEST BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT AND RUNNING THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 43 DEGREES EAST 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 210 FEET TO SAID ROAD; AND THENCE ALONG SAID ROAD IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENT FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES NOW IN USE.

The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey
and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK &
TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
SHAWN M. MCDOWELL
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE UN­DER
POW­ER IN SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the se­cur­i­ty deed from JIM­MY D. FLOYD aka JIM­MY DAIL FLOYD AND LOYCE C. FLOYD to COCH­RAN BANK & TRUST COM­PA­NY, dat­ed JULY 3, 2009, and record­ed in Deed Book 638, page 120, Dodge Coun­ty Records, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der be­fore the Court­house Door at Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in March, 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
TRACT ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LOT OF LAND NO. 249 IN THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN­NING AT THE SOUTH CORN­ER OF LAND LOT 249 AND RUN NORTH 44 DE­GREES 29 MINUTES 21 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 208.81 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH WEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT, WHICH IS ALSO THE CEN­TER LINE OF A COUN­TY ROAD SOMETIMES KNOWN AS THE CHAR­LIE MAR­TIN ROAD TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DE­GREES 42 MINUTES 36 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 417.42 FEET TO A PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 44 DE­GREES 29 MINUTES 21 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 208.81 FEET TO THE SOUTH­EAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 43 DE­GREES 42 MINUTES 36 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 417.42 FEET TO THE SOUTH CORN­ER OF SAID LOT AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. SAID PROP­ER­TY CON­TAIN­ING TWO (2) ACR­ES AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY DA­VID HAM­MOCK EN­GI­NEER­ING ON APRIL 17TH 1986 AND RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 211.

THIS IS THE SAME PROP­ER­TY CON­VEYED FROM GUY J. TRIPP TO JIM­MY FLOYD BY WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED APRIL 18, 1986 AND FILED FOR RECORD IN DEED BOOK 189, PAGE 599, DODGE COUN­TY DEED RECORDS.

TRACT TWO: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND CON­TAIN­ING 7.82 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 249 IN THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY GEOR­GIA LAND SERV­IC­ES DAT­ED AU­GUST 2, 1989 AND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 204, DODGE COUN­TY DEED RECORDS, AND MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN­NING AT THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST­ER­LY LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT WITH THE NORTH­EAST­ER­LY RIGHT OF WAY OF AN UN­PAVED COUN­TY ROAD SOMETIMES KNOWN AS THE CHAR­LIE MAR­TIN ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT RUN­NING ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID UN­PAVED COUN­TY ROAD NORTH 46 DE­GREES 06 MINUTES 22 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 208.61 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN THENCE NORTH 46 DE­GREES 06 MINUTES 22 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 636.45 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DE­GREES 56 MINUTES 24 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 494 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 48 DE­GREES 46 MINUTES 30 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 815.02 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DE­GREES 35 MINUTES 53 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 136.42 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DE­GREES 26 MINUTES 23 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 206.81 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 42 DE­GREES 36 MINUTES 28 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 397.42 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING.
RE­GARD­LESS OF THE METES AND BOUNDS OF THE ABOVE DE­SCRIBED TRACT, IT IS THE IN­TEN­TION OF THE GRAN­TOR TO CON­VEY AND WAR­RANT TI­TLE TO THE ABOVE DE­SCRIBED TRACT AND ALL OF THAT POR­TION OF A TRACT ORIGI­NAL­LY CON­TAIN­ING 10 ACR­ES IN LAND LOT 249, 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT AS ORIGI­NAL­LY CON­VEYED TO ES­CHOL WHITE TO GUY J. TRIPP BY WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED JULY 6, 1957 AND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 79, PAGE 577, DODGE COUN­TY DEED RECORDS, WITH THE EX­CEP­TION OF A TRACT OF 2 ACR­ES PRE­VIOUS­LY CON­VEYED TO JIM­MY FLOYD BY GUY TRIPP.
THIS PROP­ER­TY IS RES­I­DEN­TIAL IN NA­TURE.

SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.

The debt se­cured by said se­cur­i­ty deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to make pay­ments in ac­cor­dance with the terms of said note. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, and all ex­pens­es of sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to ad valor­em tax­es which are due or which are a lien; mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; and any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the se­cur­i­ty deed be­ing fore­closed.
COCH­RAN BANK &
TRUST COM­PA­NY
As At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
JIM­MY D. FLOYD
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Du­blin, GA 31040
478-353-0146
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from FRANK GREGORY BLACK to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated November 17, 2014, and recorded in Deed Book 770, page 63-65, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 260 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 10 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE CENTERLINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 78 WITH THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD 230; THENCE RUN ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 78 NORTH 52 DEGREES 58 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1153 FEET TO A POINT (WHICH POINT IS LOCATED 849.5 FEET IN A SOUTHWEST DIRECTION FROM THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTERLINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 78 WITH THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF LAND LOT 260); THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 375 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 52 DEGREES 58 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1188.3 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 49 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 380.9 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALL ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED OCTOBER, 1977, AND MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 15, PAGE 213, AND SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.

SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.

The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
FRANK GREGORY BLACK
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM BARNEY JUSTICE DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-903
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
LORA J. KIGHT has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WILLIAM BARNEY JUSTICE deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 6, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party, Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: ASHLEY W. BURCH
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman GA 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News