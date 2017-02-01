By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School Indians basketball team had three games on the schedule last week as they hosted Washington County on Tuesday, January 24 in a region game and then hit the road over the weekend for two non-region silvery games against Telfair County on Friday, January 27 and Hawkinsville on Saturday, January 28. The Indians are now 11-8 and 4-5 in the region after two losses and one win this week. The Indians lost, 49-71 to Washington County and 54-61 to Hawkinsville and defeated Telfair County, 69-61.
As of today, the Indians are fourth place in Region 3AA with three region games left to play this week. The Region 3AA tournament is next week on February 6 and 7 and 10 and 11. If the Indians were to fall to sixth place, they would host the seventh place team on Monday, February 6, time and opponent to be determined to advance to Tuesday’s game at the third place boy’s gym time and opponent to be determined.
If the Indians finish in fourth or fifth place they will play in the second round of region on Tuesday, February 7 at the 3rd place boys team’s gym, time and opponent to be determined. The semifinals and finals of the Region tournament will be held at the number one boys team (Dublin at this point) on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11. Check the Dodge County High School Basketball Facebook page for more information.
Scoring for the Indians against Washington County were: Nick Cummings, 16 points including three three-pointers; RJ Carr, 11 points including two three-pointers; Demonte Ivey, eight points including a three pointer; Maurice McCoy, five points; Readell Hunt, four points; Kaden Burse, two points; Demarcus Caines, 2 points; Timothy Johnson, two points.
Scoring for the Indians against Telfair County were: Nick Cummings 25 points including three three-pointers; Demonte Ivey, 14 points including two three-pointers; RJ Carr, 13 points; Readell Hunt, eight points; Maurice McCoy, six points; Timothy Johnson, two points; Demarcus Caines, one point.
Scoring for the Indians against Hawkinsville were: Nick Cummings, 16 points; Demonte Ivey, seven points; Demarcus Caines, five points; RJ Carr, five points; Readell Hunt, five points; Maurice McCoy, five points; Noah Wilcox, five points; Timothy Johnson, four points.
The Indians finish the regular season with three region games as they travel to Southwest Macon on Tuesday, January 31 and return home on Friday, February 3 to face Northeast Macon and face Dublin at home on Saturday, February 4 for Senior Night. All games start at 6:00 p.m.
The Dodge County High School Squaws basketball team had three games on the schedule last week. Dodge hosted Washington County on Tuesday, January 24 in a Region 3AA game and then hit the road over the weekend for two non-region rivalry games against Telfair County on Friday, January 27 and Hawkinsville on Saturday, January 28. The 2nd ranked Squaws improved to a 20-2 and 9-0 in the Region 3AA, with three wins. They defeated Washington County, 66-34, 2nd ranked (A) Telfair County, 58-48 and Hawkinsville, 73-57. The Squaws as of today are first in Region 3AA with a 9-0 record with three region games left this final week of the regular season. The Region 3AA Tournament is next week, February 6 and 7 and 10 and 11. If the Squaws remain number one in the region then they would receive a bye and automatic bid to the state playoffs and would play in the Region 3AA semifinals and finals on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at the number one boy’s team, which is Dublin High at this point. Look for more information in next week’s issue of The Dodge County News or check out the Dodge County High School Basketball Facebook page.
Scoring for the Squaws against Washington County were: Jurnee Powell, 20 points; Haley Holloway, 13 points including three three-pointers; Europe Brown, nine points, including a three-pointer; Tierra Hamilton, nine points including a three-pointer; Destanee Wright, seven points including a three-pointer; Shauna Coley, six points; Precious Coleman, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Telfair County were: Destanee Wright, 17 points including a three-pointer; Tierra Hamilton, 13 points including a three-pointer; Europe Brown, 10 points including a three-pointer; Haley Holloway, 10 points; Bresha Carr, three points, Jurnee Powell, three points; Shauna Coley, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Hawkinsville were: Tierra Hamilton, 20 points including a three-pointer; Haley Holloway, 14 points including three three-pointers; Jurnee Powell, 13 points; Europe Brown, 11 points including two three-pointers; Destanee Wright, seven points; Nesia Mitchell, four points; Shauna Coley, three points; Bresha Carr, two points.
The Squaws finish the regular season with three region games as they travel to Southwest Macon on Tuesday, January 31 and return home on Friday, February 3 to face Northeast Macon and face Dublin at home on Saturday, February 4 for Senior Night.
All games start at 6:00 p.m. Come out and support your Indians!