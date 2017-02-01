Legals February 1, 2017
Wednesday, February 1. 2017
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
RE: Estate of LAWRENCE B. FLOYD, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of LAWRENCE B. FLOYD, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 12th day of January, 2017.
AMANDA CRYSTAL KRATZ, Executor
258 N. Bombay Court
Clarksville, TN 37042
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ERNESTINE K. SCARBOROUGH
All creditors of the Estate of ERNESTINE K. SCARBOROUGH are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 5th day of December, 2016.
MARVIN M. SCARBOROUGH,
Executor of the Estate of
ERNESTINE K. SCARBOROUGH, Deceased
MARVIN M. SCARBOROUGH
5609 First Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF DORIS JOINER
All creditors of the Estate of DORIS JOINER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of January, 2017.
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN,
Executor of the Estate of
DORIS JOINER, Deceased
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN
1041 Evergreen Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
ESTATE of R.L. PITTMAN
All Creditors of the Estate of R.L. PITTMAN, late of Dodge County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This notice is given the 2nd day of January, 2017, in accordance with O.C.G.A. § 53-7-41.
MAGGIE W. PITTMAN,
as Executor of the
Estate of R.L. PITTMAN
87 RL and Maggie Road
Eastman, GA 31023
ATTY: CHERI LEE NICHOLS
Nichols Legal Solutions, LLC
P.O. Box 133
Rochelle, Georgia 31079
229-399-0039
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM DAVID LANE
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM DAVID LANE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 5th day of January, 2017.
CAROLYN S. LANE,
Executor of the
Estate of WILLIAM DAVID LANE, Deceased
CAROLYN S. LANE
2784 Chester Highway
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
RE: Estate of VIRGINIA M. DUNN, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of VIRGINIA M. DUNN, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 5th day of January, 2017.
PATRICIA BELLFLOWER ALLEN, Executor
229 Cannon Road
Chester, GA 31012
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
All debtors and creditors of the Estate of MARIETTA C. BURCH, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all other persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 26th day of October, 2016.
ANTHONY JACKSON
16804 Federal Hill Court
Bowie, Maryland 20716
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH & HARRINGTON
5425 Anson Avenue
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of RICKEY CARL HICKMAN, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 5th day of December, 2016.
SHIRLEY ANN BRACEWELL
Executrix,
Estate of RICKEY CARL
HICKMAN
2657 Fair Haven Road
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-5688
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
gpn 07
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
RE: Estate of MARY W. SCREWS, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of MARY W. SCREWS, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 10th day of January, 2017.
DENISE S. PEED, Executor
3958 Eve Court
Columbus, GA 31909
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JEANETTE S. HAMILTON, deceased late of Dodge County, Georgia are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment tot he undersigned Executor.
This the 21st day of January 2017.
SHANTAY THOMAS and
VALERIE THOMAS
Executor of the Estate of
JEANETTE S. HAMILTON
562 Frazier Street, SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
and
NATHAN B. HAMILTON
Executor of the Estate of
JEANETTE S. HAMILTON
132 Park Street
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF MILLARD JOINER
All creditors of the Estate of MILLARD JOINER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of January, 2017.
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN,
Executor of the Estate of
MILLARD JOINER, Deceased
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN
1041 Evergreen Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF HOUSTON
All creditors of the Estate of PATRICIA PACKEY, Estate number P17-9034, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands by filing same with the Probate Court of Dodge County, Anson Ave, Eastman, GA 31023, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 4th day of January, 2017.
s/ Sarah Riedel
5607 Anson Ave
Eastman, GA 31023
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
CITATION TO BIOLOGICAL
FATHER
Georgia, Dodge County
PROBATE COURT OF Dodge COUNTY
TO: RODNEY PATTERSON, biological father of
IEISHA K. PATTERSON, a minor:
Estate No. 017-PG-0102
PATRICK R. DEEDS, Petitioner(s) has applied to be appointed permanent guardian(s) of the above minor
HON. AL MCCRANIE and is/are seeking additional powers set forth in O.C.G.A. 29-2-22(b).
If you have any objection to the granting of this petition, you must: 1) file a written objection setting forth the grounds of any such objection with this Court within 14 days of the date you are personally served; the date that notice was mailed to you; or the day following the date of the second publication of the citation, AND you must 2) file a petition to legitimate the minor within 30 days of the hearing on your objection.
If you fail to file a petition for legiti-
mation within 30 days or your petition is dismissed for failure to prosecute, or if an order issues on you petition which does not name you as the father of the minor, you will have no further rights to receive notice or object to the appointment of a permanent guardian for the minor. All pleadings must be signed before a notary public or probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleading, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the below address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. A hearing on this Petition shall be held in the Probate Court of Dodge County, courtroom Suite 100, 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Georgia on February 27, 2017 at 10 o’clock a.m.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
PROBATE JUDGE
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
PROBATE CLERK/DEPUTY CLERK
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 10
CITATION TO INTERESTED PARTIES
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND PATRICK R. DEEDS, Petitioner(s) has/have applied to be appointed permanent guardian(s) of IEISHA K. PATTERSON, a minor:
ESTATE NO. 017-PG-0102
HON. AL MCCRANIE and is seeking additional powers set forth in O.C.G.A. 29-2-22(b).
If you have any obligation to either the establishment of a permanent guardianship, or to the selection of the Petitioner(s) as permanent guardians, or both, you must file a written objection setting forth the grounds of any such objection with this Court within ten days of the date you are personally served; or within 14 days of the date that notice was mailed to you; or within 10 days following the date of the second publication of this citation.
All pleadings must be signed before a notary public or probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the below address/telephone number for the required filing fees. A hearing on this Petition shall be held in this Probate Court in Dodge County, courtroom Suite 100, Eastman, Georgia on February 29, 2017 at 10 o’clock a.m.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
PROBATE JUDGE
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
PROBATE CLERK/DEPUTY CLERK
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain deed to secure debt from YANKEE DOODLE SIGNS & GRAPHIX, LLC, Grantor, to STATE BANK OF COCHRAN, Grantee, dated June 14, 2010 and recorded in Book 658, Page 189-194, Dodge County Deed Records, said deed to secure debt having been given to secure a promissory note, together with all other debts, extensions, renewals and future advances thereto, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, before the courthouse door in DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in February 2017, the following described property, to-wit:
THAT TRACT OF LAND DESIGNATED AS TRACT A CONTAINING 0.27 ACRE IN LAND LOT 17 OF THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE FOR CHARLES PATRICK SAPP BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2259 ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2004, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 227A IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AT EASTMAN, GA. SAID TRACT OF LAND IS BOUNDED ON THE NORTHEAST 189.36 FEET BY THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF U. S. HIGHWAY NO. 23; ON THE SOUTHEAST 46.22 FEET BY LANDS OF CHARLES PATRICK SAPP; ON THE SOUTHWEST 167.83 FEET BY THE NORTHEAST LINE OF THE ANTIOCH ROAD; AND ON THE NORTHWEST 91.26 FEET BY LANDS OF CHARLES PATRICK SAPP. SAID TRACT OF LAND
IS SUBJECT TO AN OVERHEAD POWER LINE AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2259 ON OCTOBER 26, 2001, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 219 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
ALSO THE FOLLOWING PERPETUAL EASEMENT, TO-WIT:
THAT TRACT OF LAND DESIGNATED AS TRACT B CONTAINING 0.08 ACRE IN LAND LOT 17 OF THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE FOR CHARLES PATRICK SAPP BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2259 ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2004, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 227A, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SAID PROPERTY IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS, RESERVATIONS, RESTRICTIONS AND RIGHTS OF WAY, IF ANY, AFFECTING SAID PROPERTY.
The debt secured by said deed to secure debt and note has been and is hereby declared due and payable in full because of default pursuant to the terms of said deed to secure debt and note. The indebtedness remaining in default, the sale will be made for the purpose of applying proceeds thereof to the payment of the indebtedness secured by the deed to secure debt, accrued interest, all expenses of the sale, and other sums secured by the deed to secure debt, including attorney’s fees, and the remainder, if any, shall be applied as required by law.
Said property shall be sold as the property of YANKEE DOODLE SIGNS & GRAPHIX, subject to any and all outstanding mortgages, ad valorem taxes, street improvements, easements, or other restrictions of record, if any. The undersigned will execute a deed under power of sale to the purchaser as provided in the deed to secure debt.
This 4th day of January 2017.
STATE BANK OF COCHRAN
Attorney in Fact for
YANKEE DOODLE SIGNS & GRAPHIX, LLC
DENNIS MULLIS
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 429
101 E. Cherry Street
Cochran, Georgia 31014
478-934-6352
gpn 11
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Under and by virtue of Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from REX WILLIAMS (Grantor) to CONSECO FINANCE SERVICING CORPORATION, dated May 23, 2002 and recorded in Deed Book 409, Page 299, in the records of DODGE County, Georgia and as later transferred to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC. (“Lender”), in that certain Assignment of Deed of Trust dated October 24, 2003, recorded in Deed Book 461, Page 105, in the deed records of DODGE County, Georgia (the “Deed to Secure Debt”), said Deed to Secure Debt being given to secure the obligations of Grantor to Lender as set forth in a Promissory Note of even date in the original principal amount of SIXTY FIVE THOUSAND FORTY AND 52/100 ($65,040.52) as amended, modified, or revised from time to time (the “Note”), with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold, by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse Door at DODGE COUNTY, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY in FEBRUARY 2017, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS ATTACHED THERETO LYING AND BEING IN THE 13th LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA DESCRIBED AS 2.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY FOR REX WILLIAMS, DATED APRIL 22, 2002, PREPARED BY FREDDIE J. HATTAWAY, GRLS, RECORDED IN BOOK 32, PAGE 53, DODGE COUNTY LAND RECORDS. SAID PLAT OF SURVEY AND RECORD THEREOF ARE BY REFERENCE MADE A PART HEREOF FOR A MORE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.
THIS IS A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM CHARLIE W. HOWARD TO WILLIE MAE
GRIFFIS ON DECEMBER 19, 1988 RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 206, PAGE 167, AND BY CORRECTIVE DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 210, PAGE 725, SAID RECORDS.
THERE IS LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED A MANUFACTURED HOME MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS A 2002 BELLCREST MANUFACTURED HOME, 28X76, SERIAL NUMBER BL02GA0135268AB AND BY AGREEMENT OF THE PARTIES HERETO, IS AFFIXED TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND IN SUCH A MANNER AS TO CONSTITUTE A FIXTURE PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. § 44-1-6(A), AS AMENDED, AND HAS AS OF THE DATE HEREOF BECOME A PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED. ACCORDINGLY, SAID HOME IS TO BE TREATED AND TAXED AS AN IMPROVEMENT TO REAL PROPERTY FOR AD VALOREM TAX PURPOSES AND THE OWNER THEREOF AGREES TO APPLY FOR HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION AT THE EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE UNDER THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA. IT BEING THE UNCONDITIONAL AND ABSOLUTE INTENTION THAT THE MANUFACTURED HOUSING AS LAST DESCRIBED SHALL REMAIN PERMANENTLY ATTACHED IN ITS PLACE ON THE REALTY AS HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS CONTROLLING HOWEVER, THE PROPERTY IS COMMONLY KNOWN AS: DYAL STILL ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GEORGIA 31011 with Map Reference No.088-029C.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note, including, but not limited to, the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees and other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; and all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is REX WILLIAMS and /or tenant(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the United States Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE COMPANY, INC., and its counsel are acting as debt collectors. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE COMPANY, INC.,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
REX WILLIAMS
Contact: Jason Godwin
GODWIN LAW GROUP
3985 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Bldg. D
Norcross, GA 30093
Phone: 770-448-9925
Email: jgodwin@godwinlawgroup.com
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by NADYNE P. WARD AND WILLIAM A. WARD to COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. dated 6/29/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 580 Page 165, Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (“FANNIE MAE”), A CORPORATION ORGANIZED AND EXISTING UNDER THE LAWS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 58,400.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by
Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on FEBRUARY 07, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, COUNTY OF DODGE, AND STATE OF GEORGIA, BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHWESTERLY SIDE OF ELEVENTH AVENUE THAT IS LOCATED 295 FEET NORTH 54°30’ EAST FROM THE NORTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF ELEVENTH AVENUE AND PINE DRIVE IN SAID CITY, SAID POINT OF BEGINNING BEING AT THE SOUTHERLY CORNER OF LANDS OF C.M. YAWN AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING THENCE ALONG SAID YAWN LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45° WEST A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45° WEST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45° EAST A DISTANCE OF 74.3 FEET TO ELEVENTH AVENUE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG ELEVENTH AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 54°30’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TAX ID#: E0190-00000-005-000
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 216 11TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): WILLIAM A. WARD AND NADYNE P. WARD or tenant or tenants.
SETERUS, INC. is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
SETERUS, INC.
LOSS MITIGATION
PO BOX 4121
BEAVERTON, OR 97076-4121
866.570.5277
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (“FANNIE MAE”), a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
NADYNE P. WARD AND
WILLIAM A. WARD
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
(404) 994-7637
1168-4401A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1168-4401A
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Name Change of MARK J. JOHNSON II and CHARLOTTE de LORRAINE JOHNSON
Minor child(ren)
Civil Action File No. 16V-8031
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that MARK JEROME JOHNSON, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia on the 22nd day of December 2016, praying for a change in the name of minor child(ren) from MARK JEROME JOHNSON II to MARK JEROME JOHNSON BLOUNT II, and from CHARLOTTE de LORRAINE JOHNSON to CHARLOTTE de LORRAINE JOHNSON BLOUNT.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 22nd day of December, 2016.
MARK J. JOHNSON
Petitioner pro se
