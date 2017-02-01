Johnson resigns from Eastman City Council

Wednesday, February 1. 2017
By Taelor Rye
After thee years of service on the Eastman City Council, Milton Johnson announced his resignation on January 30.

Johnson explained, “I have an opportunity that – being who I am – I have to jump and go for… Many of you know me and know that I’m a person that feels that, when opportunities present themselves, you must go after them aggressively.”
“I want to thank the community, district one, for the trust that they had in me with electing me,” Johnson went on additionally thanking his fellow council members and city manager Jason Cobb for the roles that they have played in his life.

Johnson closed, “It’s definitely been a privilege and my sincere honor, and I know Eastman won’t miss a beat. I’m proud that I was part of the council.”

After Johnson’s announcement, Cobb on behalf of the city presented him with a plaque that read, “Presented to Milton Johnson in appreciation of your commitment and faithful service on Eastman City Council, January 2014 – January 2017 by the City of Eastman Council and its employees.”

City council member Buddy Pittman commented, “I really do hate to see you go, but like you said, knowing the person you are, you’re going to go halfway across the United States and tackle that and come back a more knowledgeable person. I thank you for your wisdom and input, and we have made strides. We’ve gotten a lot of things done, and there are projects in place that are going to carry on. We are going to miss you.”

Chairman Raymond Mullis added, “You’ve been an asset to this council, and I’ve enjoyed working with you.”

The meeting was followed by a reception in Johnson’s honor. Johnson’s resignation is set to take effect when his successor is appointed.

Sharon Cobb Flanagan of the Dodge County Farmer’s Market announced to the council that the market has hired a new market manager, Patty Martin, and encouraged everyone to visit her at the farmer’s market this weekend.

The farmer’s market, which has been open for three weeks following the New Year and a bout of extremely cold weather, has seen vendors in the single digits and customers in the double digits but has had good sales nonetheless, Flanagan stated.

The winter hours for the farmer’s market are 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and featured items for sale include greens, onions, turnips, green and red cabbage, kale and collards, among others.

A project in conjunction with Dodge County High School will see students come on different Saturdays to show off what they have made with locally grown produce. Students will share recipes and explain how they made the products.

Flanagan noted acceleration with the farmer’s market’s involvement with the Wholesome Wave program, which allows recipients of EBT to swipe their cards and receive double credit at the farmer’s market, up to $50.00, for fresh food.

The farmer’s market will be an official site for Peaches to Beaches in an effort to bring tourism traffic to downtown Eastman. The site will be up on the Saturday of the event, and there will be sections for produce and locally made items as well as a yard sale-style site.

Flanagan also expressed interest in trying to get citizens together to make improvements on how residents of Dodge County “are tolerating or actually contributing to the trash problem” with regards to littering.

Flanagan noted that those who have lived in the area for a while might not notice that trash is an issue but that outsiders notice it and that it is very noticeable to fresh eyes.

When Flanagan asked the council for approval to seek solutions, Mullis responded, “I’d appreciate you doing this.”

City council member Ronnie Woodard expressed sympathy for Georgia’s tornado victims, stating that he drove through Wilcox County recently and saw some of the damage. Cobb added that some city employees did go to the area to help out and that the city is looking to help communities that may need assistance with resources such as limb removal trucks.

Cobb also updated the council on action in Sunset Park, specifically as it pertains to the parking lot. He noted that rocks for the lot were brought in, that the city has spread them and that the next step is to add curb stoppers.

The council approved the recommendations of the planning and zoning committee, which were to rezone G&S Fire Extinguisher Service, Inc., from R1, a residential zone, to an industrial zone. Similarly, GLH Development Properties LLC was rezoned from R1 to B1, a business zone.

Both businesses were additions to pre-existing city limits and were zoned as R1 upon entry.

The council also accepted building inspector Rob Stanley’s review of building plans and site plans for GLH Development Properties LLC, allowing the company to move forward with a building permit.

The council moved to proceed with the collection of delinquent property taxes through services by Government Tax Solutions (GTS). Fees added on to delinquent taxes pay for GTS’s services, Cobb noted.

Last year, GTS collected $123,163.99 in delinquent taxes, and the amount for this year is currently at $174,463.00.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 13, at 6:00 p.m.
