Johnson resigns from Eastman City Council

By Taelor Rye
After thee years of service on the Eastman City Council, Milton Johnson announced his resignation on January 30.
Johnson explained, “I have an opportunity that – being who I am – I have to jump and go for… Many of you know me and know that I’m a person that feels that, when opportunities present themselves, you must go after them aggressively.”
“I want to thank the community, district one, for the trust that they had in me with electing me,” Johnson went on additionally thanking his fellow council members and city manager Jason Cobb for the roles that they have played in his life.
Johnson closed, “It’s definitely been a privilege and my sincere honor, and I know Eastman won’t miss a beat. I’m proud that I was part of the council.”
After Johnson’s announcement, Cobb on behalf of the city presented him with a plaque that read, “Presented to Milton Johnson in appreciation of your commitment and faithful service on Eastman City Council, January 2014 – January 2017 by the City of Eastman Council and its employees.”
City council member Buddy Pittman commented, “I really do hate to see you go, but like you said, knowing the person you are, you’re going to go halfway across the United States and tackle that and come back a more knowledgeable person. I thank you for your wisdom and input, and we have made strides. We’ve gotten a lot of things done, and there are projects in place that are going to carry on. We are going to miss you.”
Chairman Raymond Mullis added, “You’ve been an asset to this council, and I’ve enjoyed working with you.”
The meeting was followed by a reception in Johnson’s honor. Johnson’s resignation is set to take effect when his successor is appointed.
Sharon Cobb Flanagan of the Dodge County Farmer’s Market announced to the council that the market has hired a new market manager, Patty Martin, and encouraged everyone to visit her at the farmer’s market this weekend.
The farmer’s market, which has been open for three weeks following the New Year and a bout of extremely cold weather, has seen vendors in the single digits and customers in the double digits but has had good sales nonetheless, Flanagan stated.
The winter hours for the farmer’s market are 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and featured items for sale include greens, onions, turnips, green and red cabbage, kale and collards, among others.
A project in conjunction with Dodge County High School will see students come on different Saturdays to show off what they have made with locally grown produce. Students will share recipes and explain how they made the products.
Johnson resigns from Eastman City Council
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)