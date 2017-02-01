Random thoughts

Maybe leftwing Congressman John Lewis is even more liberal than Bernie Sanders. Lewis claims Donald Trump is “not a legitimate president.” Bernie won’t answer the question. If white conservative Congress members had abandoned the inauguration of Obama it would’ve been lights out for them. The leftstream media would hound them as long as they lived. Lewis is beyond media criticism, having attained permanent civil rights icon status. He also loves media attention.
Barack Obama cancelled the D.C. school voucher program and Attorney General Eric Holder brought a lawsuit against the Louisiana schools to stop the school voucher system. They forced minority poor kids to stay in failing public schools. Well-off Obama never attended public schools for a day in his life, yet he forces kids to have no choice but to stay in them with no choice to leave.
With these early attacks on Donald Trump and his cabinet appointments, Democrats are ratcheting up identity politics, starting to raise money for the midterm 2018 elections.
“Democrats are often better than Republicans in conjuring up emotion.”
Laura Ingraham  
“Monica Crowley not as lucky a plagiarist as Biden or MLK.”
Robert deBrus  1-17-17  on VDare.com   
Great column. I check VDare.com several times each day.
She also was not as lucky as fellow plagiarists Molly Ivins (now deceased) and “historian” Doris Kearns Goodwin, sometimes known as “the world’s most decorated plagiarist.” If you’re a liberal in good standing, the press will back off and allow the public to forget these incidents for a few years then you can return to the game. Molly Ivins frequently ripped off the words of National Review writer Florence King, and when caught, blamed the word thefts on “sloppy research.” It didn’t seem to hurt Joe Biden to plagiarize British politician Neil Kinnock in 1987 while running for the 1988 presidency. Ten years later Biden was running for president again, this time vs. Obama in the Demo Primary. All was forgiven – he is now the outgoing vice plagiarist with eight years under his belt in the #2 job. Be careful how you vote – you could be stuck with a loser like Biden for years. He’s now been in D.C. for 44 years. Maybe he will run for president again in 2020.

“Don’t read glamour magazines. It just makes you feel ugly.”
Houston Dr. James H. “Red” Duke
at a medical school commencement address
Looking back at “moderate” Jeb Bush’s problem: “Liberal positions simply do not sell to conservative audiences, regardless of how many times you claim to be a conservative.”
James P. Willis on the-conservative-underground.com
Big media claimed for a couple of years that Jeb was a shoe-in to get the Republican nomination. Of course they also hyped Rudy Giuliani as the early 2008 frontrunner (he dropped out of the race early) and tried to sell John McCain over George W, Bush in the 2000 Republican Primary. Voters disagreed and wound up with GWB for two terms. McPain is a proven loser. Republicans should run away from media advice in almost every instance, but you already knew that. They will try to set you up for a big fall in the Fall.
Donald Trump is giving the leftstream media heart failure. Keep up the good work, Donald.
Remember Chucky Cheese Pizza? You can now buy a chunk of it. The company is going public.
If you missed National Chocolate Milkshake Day on September 12, 2016, you can celebrate it this year when it falls on Tuesday, September 17, 2017. October 12 was the first National Pulled Pork Day. Maybe they will go for two years in 2017.
“Without the media, Hillary Clinton couldn’t be elected dogcatcher.”
Donald Trump 10-10-16
Bumper sticker of the day: Illegal Aliens = Pre-Democrats.
“‘Stereotypes’ may contain sound sociology.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking us out.
Marshall Miller
