Random thoughts

Maybe leftwing Congressman John Lewis is even more liberal than Bernie Sanders. Lewis claims Donald Trump is “not a legitimate president.” Bernie won’t answer the question. If white conservative Congress members had abandoned the inauguration of Obama it would’ve been lights out for them. The leftstream media would hound them as long as they lived. Lewis is beyond media criticism, having attained permanent civil rights icon status. He also loves media attention.
Barack Obama cancelled the D.C. school voucher program and Attorney General Eric Holder brought a lawsuit against the Louisiana schools to stop the school voucher system. They forced minority poor kids to stay in failing public schools. Well-off Obama never attended public schools for a day in his life, yet he forces kids to have no choice but to stay in them with no choice to leave.
With these early attacks on Donald Trump and his cabinet appointments, Democrats are ratcheting up identity politics, starting to raise money for the midterm 2018 elections.
“Democrats are often better than Republicans in conjuring up emotion.”
Laura Ingraham
“Monica Crowley not as lucky a plagiarist as Biden or MLK.”
Robert deBrus 1-17-17 on VDare.com
Great column. I check VDare.com several times each day.
She also was not as lucky as fellow plagiarists Molly Ivins (now deceased) and “historian” Doris Kearns Goodwin, sometimes known as “the world’s most decorated plagiarist.” If you’re a liberal in good standing, the press will back off and allow the public to forget these incidents for a few years then you can return to the game. Molly Ivins frequently ripped off the words of National Review writer Florence King, and when caught, blamed the word thefts on “sloppy research.” It didn’t seem to hurt Joe Biden to plagiarize British politician Neil Kinnock in 1987 while running for the 1988 presidency. Ten years later Biden was running for president again, this time vs. Obama in the Demo Primary. All was forgiven – he is now the outgoing vice plagiarist with eight years under his belt in the #2 job. Be careful how you vote – you could be stuck with a loser like Biden for years. He’s now been in D.C. for 44 years. Maybe he will run for president again in 2020.
Random thoughts
