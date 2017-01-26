Dodge County archery teams win first at region

The Dodge County Middle School and the Dodge County High School teams won first on Saturday at the National Archery in Schools Program Regional Tournament.
The middle schools score was 3149. The top male archer was Brayden Nardi and the top female archer was Keely Farmer. The other archers were: Evan Kirkley, Jacob Towns, Conner Alsabrook, Mitchell Johnson, Zoey Durden, Jacob Wright, Seth Cossett, Jolee Schroder, Ashley Smith, Josie Gay, Jack Gay, Tyler Crowe, Cade Jones, Jacob McCranie, Madison Bailey and Alyssa Garcia.
The high schools score was 3288. The top overall archer at the tournament was Abby Hightower. The top male high school archer was Clay Robinson. Others that participated were: Brooke Nardi, Tyler Alsabrook, Calli Thompson, Josh Williams, Nickolas Varndoe, Autumn Bailey, Aliyah Durham, Andrew Quesnel, Destanee Holliman, Halie Smith, Hannah McCranie, Jacob Bond, Katilyn Allen and Taylor Cunningham.
The coaches for the teams are: Elaine Pittman, Brenda Williams, Jason Williams, Jim Cravey, Todd Hightower, Gabby Ellis and George Johnson.