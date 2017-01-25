By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School basketball teams each won three games last week. The second ranked Squaws improved their record to 17-2 overall and 8-0 in Region 3AA with wins over Southwest Macon, East Laurens and West Laurens. The Squaws defeated region foe Southwest Macon at home Tuesday, January 17 by score of 60-38 and region foe East Laurens, 70-53 on the road Friday, January 20 and defeated non-region foe West Laurens, 70-60 in Eastman on Saturday, January 21.
The Indians improved their record to 10-6 overall and 4-4 in Region 3AA with region wins over Southwest Macon, 74-63 and East Laurens, 63-37. The Indians defeated West Laurens, 71-51 in a non-region game.
The Squaws hold first place in Region 3AA with two weeks left in the season, while the Indians are in fourth place in the region at this point.
Scoring for the Squaws against Southwest Macon were: Europe Brown, 17 points including three three-pointers; Jurnee Powell, 13 points; Bresha Carr, 11 points; Tierra Hamilton, nine points with a three-pointer; Haley Holloway, five points; Shauna Coley, three points; Nesia Mitchell, one point.
Scoring for the Squaws against East Laurens were: Tierra Hamilton, 27 points including a three-pointer; Jurnee Powell, 14 points; Shauna Coley, 12 points; Nesia Mitchell, seven points including a three-pointer; Europe Brown, six points; Bresha Carr, four points.
Scoring for the Squaws against West Laurens were: Tierra Hamilton, 19 points, Destanee Wright, 16 points including a three-pointer; Haley Holloway, 11 points including three three-pointers; Europe Brown, eight points including two three-pointers; Jurnee Powell, eight points; Bresha Carr, five points; Shauna Coley, three points.
Scoring for the Indians against Southwest Macon were: Nick Cummings, 25 points including two three-pointers; Demarcus Caines, 15 points; Demonte Ivey, 12 points including a three-pointer; Maurice McCoy, 10 points including a three-pointer; RJ Carr, eight points; Readell Hunt, two points; Daiton Orange, two points.
Scoring for the Indians against East Laurens were: Nick Cummings, 21 points including four three-pointers; Demarcus Caines, 14 points; Readell Hunt, eight points; R.J. Carr, six points; Demonte Ivey, six points including a three-pointer; Kaden Burse, a three-pointer; Maurice McCoy, two points; Noah Wilcox, two points; Timothy Johnson, one point.
Scoring for the Indians against West Laurens were: Nick Cummings, 25 points including three three-pointers; RJ Carr, 15 points including two three-pointers; Demonte Ivey, 14 points including two three-pointers; Demarcus Caines, 10 points; Maurice McCoy, four points; Readell Hunt, two points; Kaden Burse, one point.
The Squaws and Indians have one region game this week as they host Washington County on Tuesday, January 24 and then hit the road for two non-region games this weekend as they play Telfair County on Friday, January 27 and Hawkinsville on Saturday, January 28. They will travel to Southwest Macon on Tuesday, January 31. The 2nd ranked (AA) Squaws look to avenge their loss to the 2nd ranked (A) Telfair County Lady Trojans on Friday, so be sure to get to McRae early for this battle with our rivals from Telfair County.