Commissioners take no action on request for recreation budget hike

Wednesday, January 25. 2017
Dodge County Recreation Department Chairman of the Board Dr. Chip Stringer and Oconee Judicial Circuit Public Defender Steve Harrison both went before the Dodge County Board of Commissioners requesting they change the proposed budget they approved on December 29, 2016.

Dr. Stringer went before the commissioners requesting an appeal to their budget. He stated that they (the recreation department board) were not contacted when the commissioners met for their budget meeting and missed it and did not have any input and stressed that their budget was cut. He went on to remind commissioners that when he went before them at their December meeting, he explained how surrounding counties contributions towards their recreation departments compared to Dodge County.

Dr. Stringer stressed that Dodge County’s contribution was low, reminding board members that Dodge was paying $33.00/child; Bleckley County, $48.00/child and Pulaski County, $60.00/child. He went on to tell commissioners of the successes that the recreation department has hosted GRPA sub-district and district tournaments in softball, baseball and football and sent five teams to compete in state tournaments. The tournaments we hosted also brought revenue into Dodge County, stated Dr. Stringer.

Dr. Stringer explained that during 2016, operating funds had to be used to do maintenance and repairs that do not qualify for the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) such as plumbing repairs, irrigation, repainting concession stands, security system at Aloca building and adding speed bumps.

The recreation department took over their own maintenance in 2016 to help reduce their costs according to Dr. Stringer. He told commissioners their number of gallons of gas used was up, but that was where their budget had been cut. He explained that fuel prices were lower in 2016 than in 2015 and by all indication, fuel prices were beginning to increase in 2017. There are cosmetic issues and safety issues that need to be addressed at the current recreation department. Dr. Stringer requested a $30,000.00 increase in their operating budget, which would raise the cost per child to $38.00. No action was taken on the request.

Bids were presented to the board members from the recreation department for a new commercial grade lawn mower and new netting that goes behind the backstops totaling $27,978.00. The board of commissioners approved this request after interim county manager Bobby Peacock confirmed that SPLOST funds were available for the recreation department to purchase these items. Commissioner Terry Niblett abstained from voting.

Oconee Judicial Circuit Public Defender Steve Harrison then went before the board stating that he went before the board in December requesting an increase and that his budget had been decreased approximately $5,600.00. With the decrease, Harrison informed commissioners that his supplement since 2005 had also been decreased and he was taking it personally.

Harrison went before the commissioners requesting $8,200.00 to hire an additional employee to help with the increase in the court’s cases that were his offices responsibility at the December 5, 2016 meeting. Of the six counties included in the Oconee Circuit, Pulaski County is still looking at their budget; Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Bleckley have increased theirs and Dodge voted to decrease their budget. Harrison stressed to the commissioners that with the increase from the other counties, he would not be able to hire an experienced employee.

Harrison reminded commissioners that he had invited them to court the previous week and that out of 527 cases on the calendar, the public defenders office represented 350. He added, “In good conscience, I can not have the other counties pay for an assistant that Dodge County is getting the majority of the use from”.

Peacock stated that the pro rata share of the expense for the public defender’s office was 27.27%. Harrison did not disagree with the expense pro rata share but he did with the personnel as he has an expense and a personnel budget. Harrison stated that Dodge County was getting 40% of the use from his office because they use more services from the public defender’s office and the other five counties are getting the remainder of the percentage.

The commissioners did go into executive session after amending their agenda at the beginning of their meeting to discuss legal matters. After coming out of executive session, commissioner Jr. Howell made the motion to increase the public defender’s budget from $58,147.56 to $66,960.41. Commissioner Brian Watkins seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.

Crossroads Volunteer Fire Chief Tommy Barrentine presented the commissioners with two bids for 10 Scott 2007 refurbished breathing apparatus, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBAs) for the volunteer fireman. Barrentine stated that they have four working (SCBAs) with eight volunteer firemen.

Barrentine informed commissioners the he won a bid on govdeals.com for $7,578.00 and they would have to go to Michigan to pick up the SCBAs. He requested $5,000.00 from their SPLOST account and stated they were going to raise the rest. Peacock informed the commissioners that the funds were available from the SPLOST account.

Commissioner Howell made the motion, seconded by commissioner Niblett to approve the request. The motion passed unanimously.
