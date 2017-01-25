It’s news if they say it’s news

Michael Brown was shot from the front. Black dental hygienist Miriam Carey was gunned down, shot in the back while driving away from the U.S. Capitol after making a U-Turn. Capitol police chased her car down the street and gunned her down, and got away with it. Her infant child was in the back seat and was unharmed. She will never know her mother. People do not seem to care about Miriam Carey. Why not? She was no threat to anyone. It’s the old “it’s news if they say it’s news” story.
Ferguson, Missouri is around 70 percent black, yet as of August 2014 when the town suddenly became famous, whites held most city offices, including white Republican Mayor James Knowles. Apparently the reason is voter apathy. Only 6% of blacks and 17% of whites voted in the 2013 municipal elections. “During the 2012 presidential election, 54% of blacks and 55% of whites turned out in November,” according to DailyKenn.com website.
Of course, the most important story in America continues to be the liberal demands to change the Washington Redskins nickname. I’ll bet you’re worried about this travesty. Fifty U.S. Senators, all Democrats (big surprise there) in August 2014 sent a letter to the team owners around the league, also the NFL commissioner and the Redskins owner, demanding the team change its nickname. No Republicans joined the fifty Demoleft losers. Some people will tell you both parties are alike but they aren’t. I keep telling them the Republicans, unlike the Democrats, still have some people worth voting for. Republicans generally avoid this nonsense – they’re too busy trying to reach out to voters who will never vote Republican.
“Thank you in advance for the great round of applause I’m about to get.”
legendary musician Bo Diddley
Black conservative talk host Larry Elder says Gerald Ford got 17 percent of the black vote vs. Jimmy Carter in 1976. Ford lost, after guaranteeing he would win and that Ronald Reagan could not win. Ford’s guarantee was worthless.
Federal revenues doubled between 1980 and 1990 because of the Reagan tax cuts. The economic stimulus was unsurpassed.
Supreme Court justice Ruth “Sleepy” Ginsburg said she would consider moving to New Zealand if Trump became president. So far she hasn’t made the move. Her threat to go away probably helped Trump if it did anything. Trump 2016! Send Sleepy to NZ! She is another Bill Clinton liberal appointee and will turn 84 in March.

A must-read on VDare.com. “Trump vs. Ginsburg: Why did the GOP confirm her in the first place?” Yes, an excellent question.
Another downside of a Crooked Hillary election as president: “If you are powerful enough, you can be as corrupt as you want to be.”
Dennis Prager
“Tyranny may creep in under the outward forms of traditional law.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
“People say they love truth, but in reality they want to believe that which they love is true.”
Robert J. Ringer on RobertRinger.com
Republican Congressman Todd Akin ran for the Senate in 2014 and says the party threw him overboard in fear of the liberal media – true! They were gutless, cutting off Mr. Akin’s funding, deliberately causing him to lose to a liberal Democrat. Democrats would never be stupid enough to do this to a candidate. They want numbers and so should Republicans. The Republicans did the same in Indiana, trying to get rid of another person who had won the primary and said some odd things, cutting his funding also.
Marshall Miller
