Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
A new era has begun in America. God has saved our nation and the media did not win this time. We now have a President who loves America and is not ashamed of it. We have a man who will actually support and defend the Constitution. We are finished with the pathetic crap of the last eight years when Americans were scared to tell the truth and stand up for themselves without fear of retribution from their own government.
Those who use the First Amendment to promote Communism are enemies of freedom. The morons are attempting to create the very thing they espouse against. I am sick of special interest groups running the country and our lives. There is no positivity in their message. The Democrats are the party of whiners and freeloaders. They attempt to create a nation of slavery to their ideals.
There is no room for disagreement and discussion. The hate of the Democrats is abrasive and corrosive to free society. Their reaction against President Trump is merely fear of losing their free ride. American who see a chance of education, employment and responsibility do not want a free ride. They long for the American dream that can be obtained nowhere else on Earth and is never enjoyed unless it is obtained through one’s own efforts.
The Democrats have never understood that you cannot legislate love or equality, you can only get out of the way and it will happen in a benevolent society. A free society is always vulnerable to the filth of the Democrat party. The party of the Klan will fail; it will collapse under its own hatred. Self-serving politicians must be forced out if we ever hope to solve the problems that they themselves create. Americans have had it with the false claims and labels these people ascribe to anyone who disagrees with them.
We the people must rid ourselves of these parasites who seek only to maintain their lifestyles. America now has a strong leader to steer us toward our God given potential. Let us pray for him in this endeavor. God bless America!
Stan Evans
Letter to the editor
