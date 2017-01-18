First babies born

Twin baby girls, born January 1, 2017, were the first babies of 2017 born at Dodge County Hospital. Anastastia Kaye Smith weighed five pounds 3.4 oz. and was 17.75 inches long. Her sister Analina Faye Smith weighed five pounds and 12.5 oz. and was 19 inches long. Anastastia and Analina are the daughters of Shannon Smith. A special “thank you” goes to the following businesses for their donation for the gift basket for the first babies: Coleman Gifts and Framing, Dinone Roger’s Designs, Georgia Theatre Company, Martha Sheldon Florist, Piddlin Peddler, the staff at first station at Dodge County Hospital, Tammy Hughes, Village Pizza and the Dodge County Hospital Auxiliary. Pictured above are Shannon Smith with Anastastia and Analina and Dr. Lou Barker.