Squaws pick up two road region wins; Indians stumble against WACO, Dublin

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School basketball teams had two Region 3AA games on the road last week. The 2nd ranked Squaws improved their record to 14-2 overall 6-0 in Region 3AA with dominant wins over two ranked teams Washington County, 58-37 and Dublin, 67-41. The Indians didn’t fair as well as they lost both games. They lost 51-86 to Washington County and 53-66 to highly ranked Dublin. The Indians are now 7-6 overall and 2-4 in Region 3AA.
Scoring for the Squaws against Washington County were: Destanee Wright, 14 points; Tierra Hamilton, 13 points including a three-pointer; Jurnee Powell, nine points; Bresha Carr, seven points including a three-pointer; Nesia Mitchell, six points; Shauna Coley, five points; Europe Brown, four points.
Scorings for the Squaws against Dublin were: Jurnee Powell 19 points including a three-pointer; Europe Brown, 18 points including two three-pointers; Tierra Hamilton, 11 points including a three-pointer; Shauna Coley, three points; Nesia Mitchell, three points; Destanee Wright, a three-pointer; Bresha Carr, two points; Precious Coleman, two points; Cania Dawson, two points; Haley Holloway, two points; Nadia Lewis, two points;
Scoring for the Indians against Washington County were: Demonte Ivey, 19 points including a three-pointer; Nick Cummings, 12 points; RJ Carr, seven points, including a three-pointer; Readell Hunt, seven points; Demarcus Caines, four point; Maurice McCoy, two points.
Scoring for the Indians against Dublin were: Demonte Ivey, 17 points including two three-pointers; Demarcus Caines, 14 points; Readell Hunt, 11 points including a three-pointer; Nick Cummings, five points; Maurice McCoy, four points; Daiton Orange, two points.
The Squaws and Indians have a full slate of games over the next week with games scheduled with Southwest Macon at home on Tuesday, January 17, then travel to East Laurens on Friday, January 20 before returning home on Saturday, January 21 for a non-region game with West Laurens and then hosting Washington County on Tuesday, January 24. All games start at 6:00 p.m.