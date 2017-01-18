R.I.P. Mike “Big Dawg” Woods, UGA Super fan, and very nice fellow, age 65.
I noticed Mike drove a shiny red Dodge pickup truck with a big Donald Trump for president sign on the door. Good for him.
The speed trap is back on the Ronald Reagan Parkway in Gwinnett County so beware if you drive this way. That road is smooth and fairly straight, and could be a 65 or 70 m.p.h. road, at least 60, but they keep the speed limit at 50, one more reason I’d like to move out of what was a great place to live when I moved here in 1971. I drive on it almost daily, at the speed limit, in the right lane. English speakers now seem to be a minority in this county. I wonder what Button Gwinnett would think of all this.
“The Amnesty/Immigration Surge Bill is designed literally to crowd out the historic American nation.”
Brenda Walker on VDare.com
How about South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy vs. Senator Lindsey Graham (nesty) in the next Republican U.S. Senate Primary? Run, Trey run!
“Liberal Republicans need to be challenged and thrown out of office at the first opportunity.”
Laura Ingraham
Do you listen to the Laura Ingraham Show? If not, you should check it out. She is as good as it gets. Recommended websites: LauraIngraham.com, LifeZette.com.
“May God save the country, for it is obvious the People will not.”
Millard Fillmore
“Actors are really less talented than rappers. Rappers can be in movies. Actors cannot rap. I rest my case.”
Angry White Dude on AngryWhiteDude.com 1-10-17
Cory Bone, a heads-up VDare.com reader in South Carolina, notes Sam Francis solved the Chandra Levy case a year after it happened, nearly seven years before an illegal alien from El Salvador was charged.
“I have no idea who killed Miss Levy or why, but I’d take a long, hard look at the chap known as Ingmar Guandique, a Salvadoran now in prison for attacks on two other young women in the same area not long after Miss Levy disappeared.”
Sam Francis column June 3, 2002
R.I.P. Mike “Big Dawg” Woods
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)