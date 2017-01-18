Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Well, the liberal democrats and their friends, the lame-stream media, are at it again in their pace on who can meet the devil himself the quickest.
Often times I read in the paper and watch the alphabet soup TV news, or listen to a lying narcissist president that we should be more concerned about money and loss of money and less concerned about morality.
For instance, liberal writers in print media editorialize that the so called “bathroom bill” is a time waster, as legal wrangling’s and boycotts will sure to follow indefinitely.
These human waste and perverts they support will always emphasize that states must not be like North Carolina, since they lost so much money because of their morality stand.
They insist that we should be more concerned about political correctness in all inclusiveness of these perverts in our armed forces, law enforcement, homosexual marriages in the Holy of the Holiest (our churches) and adoption of our children.
Should we be defending and even promoting sexual immorality, that until recently everyone would have denounced as immorality and perversion?
I think it’s safe to say that we are indeed riding the envelope of the “end times” and America is sure not the America I grew up in. For like-minded folks, and me keep your eyes focused on God through HIS SON Jesus Christ. He is coming soon. These liberals will bust hell wide open. I guarantee you democrats there is NO FREE STUFF down there.
In the mean time, get your hands out of my pocket and get a job.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan U.S.A. F. Ret
