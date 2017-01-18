Skip to first row site navigation
Osler Edward “Red” Lane
Osler Edward "Red" Lane
Wednesday, January 18. 2017
Age: 91
Deceased: January 16, 2017
Arrangements: Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home
