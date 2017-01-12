Wrestling team qualifies for team competition

In wrestling there are two state tournaments to be completed, team and individual. The Dodge County Wrestling team accomplished something they have never done before. They qualified for the team competition at the state level. The Indians have been working to create a better team all year as they have been aiming for January. Wrestling is broken down into four areas in AA with the Indians falling into area two.
The tournament was slated for this past weekend, however the weather in Monticello forced the tournament to be held Monday, January 9th. The Indians carried the three seed into the tournament. In round one Dodge drew an old foe in Dublin. The Indians would take an early lead and never look as they defeated the Irish 42 - 33. In round two the Indians squared off against number two seed Callaway. The Indians put the Cavaliers in their rear view mirror with a 40 - 30 win. In the finals the Indians took on Perennial powerhouse and number one seed Spencer. The Indians battled toe to toe with the green wave before youth and inexperience hurt the Indians charge. They would lose the match 40 - 30.
This gave the Indians the runner-up and first ever trip to Team Duals in Macon this coming weekend, January 13th and 14th. The Indians were lead by veteran wrestlers: Christian Grauberger, Jared Cannon and Tyler Montford, who won all three of their matches. Christian Tyukodi, Tyler Hubbard, Tyler McDonald, Camron McCloud added two wins a piece for the team.
Come out and support the Indians Wednesday, January 11th, which is senior night at the Dodge County Wrestling Gym located at the old middle school on MLK Dr. in Eastman.