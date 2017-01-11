By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School basketball teams started the New Year off with two Region 3AA games last week. Dodge traveled to Northeast Macon on Tuesday, January 3 and then hosted Bleckley County on Saturday, January 7. The third ranked Squaws improved to 12-2 and 4-0 in the region with two big wins, as they defeated Northeast 60-21 and Bleckley County, 69-43. The Indians defeated Northeast 69-62 but fell in overtime in front of a packed house in Eastman on Saturday, 57-59. The Indians are now 7-4 overall and 2-2 in the region.
Scoring for the Squaws against Northeast was: Tierra Hamilton, 25 points including three three-pointers; Jurnee Powell, eight points; Nesia Mitchell, six points including a three-pointer; Europe Brown, four points; Shauna Coley, four points; Haley Holloway, a three-pointer; Destanee Wright, three points; Cania Dawson, two points; Kylie Hart, two points; Nadia Lewis, two points; Precious Coleman, one point.
Scoring for the Squaws against Bleckley County was: Destanee Wright, 17 points; Tierra Hamilton, 12 points including two three-pointers; Nesia Mitchell, 10 points including a three-pointer; Jurnee Powell, 10 points; Europe Brown, eight points; Bresha Carr, six points; Haley Holloway, four points; Shauna Coley, two points.
Scoring for the Indians against Northeast was: Nick Cummings, 20 points including a three-pointer; Demarcus Caines, 19 points including a three-pointer; Demonte Ivey, 14 points; Maurice McCoy, six points; RJ Carr, five points; Readell Hunt, five points
Scoring for the Indians against Bleckley County was: Nick Cummings 19 points; Readell Hunt, 11 points including a three-pointer; Demarcus Caines, nine points; RJ Carr, seven points including a three-pointer; Demonte Ivey, six points; Maurice McCoy, five points.
The Squaws and Indians both have huge Region 3AA games scheduled over the next few weeks. Dodge travels to Washington County on Tuesday, January 10 and to Dublin on Saturday, January 14. They return home on Tuesday, January 17 to face Southwest Macon, then travel to East Laurens on Friday, January 20, and are back home Saturday, January 21 for a non-region game with West Laurens. All games start at 6:00 p.m.