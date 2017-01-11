Mullis requests commissioners to remove dumpster

Eastman City Council Chairman Raymond Mullis went before the Dodge County Board of Commissioners requesting that they consider moving the dumpster site located on Airport Road.
Mullis stated that the city was working hard to get new businesses to go out to the airport area, but that there were some problems. He added that the city had cleaned up the roadway from inside the city limits out to the airport. Mullis presented photos of the trash site located on the Airport Road.
Mullis stated, “We do not need a trash dump in the industrial park.”
The dumpster site is located off the Airport Road with trees surrounding it just past the airport.
The commissioners took no action on the request.
Interim county manager Bobby Peacock requested commissioners approve to solicit a line of credit from the local banks for 1.5 million dollars. Peacock stated that the amount requested went down from the $2.7 million in 2016. Commissioners unanimously approved the request.
Chairman of the annual Bible reading marathon, Lydia Daniels, went before the commissioners requesting financial assistance of $1,500.00 to help with this year’s marathon. Daniels told commissioners that the funds would be used to purchase flags, a podium, a new tent and chairs.
