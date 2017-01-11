Mullis requests commissioners to remove dumpster

Wednesday, January 11. 2017
Eastman City Council Chairman Raymond Mullis went before the Dodge County Board of Commissioners requesting that they consider moving the dumpster site located on Airport Road.

Mullis stated that the city was working hard to get new businesses to go out to the airport area, but that there were some problems. He added that the city had cleaned up the roadway from inside the city limits out to the airport. Mullis presented photos of the trash site located on the Airport Road.

Mullis stated, “We do not need a trash dump in the industrial park.”

The dumpster site is located off the Airport Road with trees surrounding it just past the airport.

The commissioners took no action on the request.

Interim county manager Bobby Peacock requested commissioners approve to solicit a line of credit from the local banks for 1.5 million dollars. Peacock stated that the amount requested went down from the $2.7 million in 2016. Commissioners unanimously approved the request.

Chairman of the annual Bible reading marathon, Lydia Daniels, went before the commissioners requesting financial assistance of $1,500.00 to help with this year’s marathon. Daniels told commissioners that the funds would be used to purchase flags, a podium, a new tent and chairs.

She added that some of the funds would also be used for promoting the event, which is scheduled for April 28 through May 3.

Commissioners voted unanimously to elect commissioner Jr. Howell as the 2017 vice-chairman, Smith and Harrington Attorneys at Law as the county attorneys and Gail Rogers as the county clerk.

Interim county manager Bobby Peacock requested the commissioners approve the 2017 holiday schedule for all county employees. Before the vote, Peacock told commissioners that he had been approached to ask commissioners to swap the Good Friday holiday with an added day in July since the July 4th holiday is on Tuesday this year.

Paid holidays that will be acknowledged for Dodge County employees are: New Year’s Day - January, 2; Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - January 16; Memorial Day - May 29; Independence Day - July 3 and 4; Labor Day – September 4; Veteran’s Day – November 10; Thanksgiving – November 23 and 24 and Christmas – December 22 and 25.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17 at 6:00 p.m.
