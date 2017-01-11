Legals January 11, 2017

1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
NO­TICE OF IN­COR­PO­RA­TION
No­tice is given that Ar­ti­cles of In­cor­po­ra­tion that will in­cor­po­rate YOUR CHOICE HEALTH­CARE, P.C. have been de­liv­ered to the Sec­re­tary of State for fil­ing in ac­cor­dance with the Geor­gia Busi­ness Cor­po­ra­tion Code. The ini­tial reg­is­tered of­fice of the cor­po­ra­tion is lo­cat­ed at 820 FOURTH AVE­NUE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023 and its ini­tial reg­is­tered agent at such ad­dress is PA­ME­LA LYNN BROWN.

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
ES­TATE of R.L. PIT­TMAN
All Credi­tors of the Es­tate of R.L. PIT­TMAN, late of Dodge Coun­ty, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to the un­der­signed.
This no­tice is given the 2nd day of Janu­ary, 2017, in ac­cor­dance with O.C.G.A. § 53-7-41.
MAGGIE W. PITTMAN,
as Executor of the
Estate of R.L. PITTMAN
87 RL and Maggie Road
Eastman, GA 31023
ATTY: CHERI LEE NICHOLS
Nichols Legal Solutions, LLC
P.O. Box 133
Rochelle, Georgia 31079
229-399-0039
gpn 07
No­tice to Debtors and Credi­tors
RE: Es­tate of VIR­GI­NIA M. DUNN, de­ceased
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of VIR­GI­NIA M. DUNN, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to Ex­ec­u­tor.
This 5th day of Janu­ary, 2017.
PA­TRI­CIA BELL­FLOW­ER AL­LEN, Ex­ec­u­tor
229 Can­non Road
Chester, GA 31012
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF WIL­LIAM DA­VID LANE
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of WIL­LIAM DA­VID LANE are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 5th day of Janu­ary, 2017. 
CAR­O­LYN S. LANE,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of WIL­LIAM DA­VID LANE, De­ceased
CAR­O­LYN S. LANE
2784 Chester High­way
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF HOUS­TON
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of PA­TRI­CIA PACK­EY, Es­tate number P17-9034, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands by fil­ing same with the Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty, An­son Ave, East­man, GA 31023, ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to the un­der­signed.
This the 4th day of Janu­ary, 2017.
s/ Sar­ah Rie­del
5607 An­son Ave
East­man, GA 31023

1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF BRI­CE­SON MAKADE BEL­FLOW­ER, Minor
Es­tate No. 2016-TG-0089
NO­TICE OF PUB­LI­CA­TION
TO: BRAN­DEN K. BEL­FLOW­ER
By Or­der for Serv­ice by Pub­li­ca­tion dat­ed on 2nd day of Janu­ary, 2017, you are here­by no­ti­fied that on the 17th day of June, 2016, JAMES AT­KINS, pe­ti­tioned for the tem­po­rary guard­ian­ship of BRI­CE­SON MAKADE BEL­FLOW­ER.
You are re­quired to file with the Clerk of Probate Court and to serve upon Plan­tiff’s at­tor­ney, JOHN P. HAR­RING­TON, of Smith & Har­ring­ton, 5425 An­son Ave­nue, P.O. Box 130, East­man, GA 31023, an an­swer in writ­ing with­in ten (10) days of the date of the Or­der for Pub­li­ca­tion.
WIT­NESS the Hon­or­able Al Mc­Cra­nie, Judge of this Probate Court.
This 29th day of De­cem­ber, 2016.
AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge, Dodge Probate Court

1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
This is an at­tempt to col­lect a debt and any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
Un­der and by vir­tue of Pow­er of Sale con­tained in the Deed to Se­cure Debt from REX WIL­LIAMS (Gran­tor) to CON­SE­CO FINANCE SERV­IC­ING COR­PO­RA­TION, dat­ed May 23, 2002 and record­ed in Deed Book 409, Page 299, in the records of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia and as lat­er trans­ferred to VAN­DER­BILT MORT­GAGE AND FINANCE, INC. (“Lender”), in that cer­tain As­sign­ment of Deed of Trust dat­ed Oc­tob­er 24, 2003, record­ed in Deed Book 461, Page 105, in the deed records of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia (the “Deed to Se­cure Debt”), said Deed to Se­cure Debt be­ing given to se­cure the ob­li­ga­tions of Gran­tor to Lender as set forth in a Prom­is­sory Note of even date in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of SIX­TY FIVE THOU­SAND FOR­TY AND 52/100 ($65,040.52) as amend­ed, modi­fied, or re­vised from time to time (the “Note”), with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold, by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, be­fore the Court­house Door at DODGE COUN­TY, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the FIRST TUES­DAY in FE­BRU­ARY 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND TO­GETH­ER WITH ALL IM­PROVE­MENTS AT­TACHED THERE­TO LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE 13th LAND DIS­TRICT, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA DE­SCRIBED AS 2.00 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AC­CORD­ING TO THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY FOR REX WIL­LIAMS, DAT­ED APRIL 22, 2002, PRE­PARED BY FRED­DIE J. HAT­TA­WAY, GRLS, RECORD­ED IN BOOK 32, PAGE 53, DODGE COUN­TY LAND RECORDS. SAID PLAT OF SUR­VEY AND RECORD THERE­OF ARE BY REF­ER­ENCE MADE A PART HERE­OF FOR A MORE AC­CU­RATE DE­SCRIP­TION OF SAID PROP­ER­TY.
THIS IS A POR­TION OF THE PROP­ER­TY CON­VEYED BY WAR­RAN­TY DEED FROM CHAR­LIE W. HOW­ARD TO WIL­LIE MAE GRIF­FIS ON DE­CEM­BER 19, 1988 RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 206, PAGE 167, AND BY COR­REC­TIVE DEED RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 210, PAGE 725, SAID RECORDS.
THERE IS LO­CAT­ED ON THE PROP­ER­TY HERE­I­NABOVE DE­SCRIBED A MAN­U­FAC­TURED HOME MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS A 2002 BELL­CREST MAN­U­FAC­TURED HOME, 28X76, SE­RI­AL NUMBER BL02GA013526­8AB AND BY AGREE­MENT OF THE PAR­TIES HERE­TO, IS AF­FIXED TO THE ABOVE DE­SCRIBED LAND IN SUCH A MAN­NER AS TO CON­STI­TUTE A FIX­TURE PUR­SU­ANT TO O.C.G.A. § 44-1-6(A), AS AMEND­ED, AND HAS AS OF THE DATE HERE­OF BE­COME A PART OF THE REAL PROP­ER­TY HERE­IN DE­SCRIBED. AC­CORD­ING­LY, SAID HOME IS TO BE TREAT­ED AND TAXED AS AN IM­PROVE­MENT TO REAL PROP­ER­TY FOR AD VALOR­EM TAX PUR­POS­ES AND THE OWN­ER THERE­OF AGREES TO AP­PLY FOR HOME­STEAD EX­EMP­TION AT THE EAR­LI­EST POS­SI­BLE DATE UN­DER THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF GEOR­GIA. IT BE­ING THE UN­CON­DI­TION­AL AND AB­SO­LUTE IN­TEN­TION THAT THE MAN­U­FAC­TURED
HOUS­ING AS LAST DE­SCRIBED SHALL RE­MAIN PER­MA­NENT­LY AT­TACHED IN ITS PLACE ON THE RE­AL­TY AS HERE­I­NABOVE DE­SCRIBED.
SAID LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION IS CON­TROL­LING HOW­EV­ER, THE PROP­ER­TY IS COM­MON­LY KNOWN AS: DYAL STILL ROAD, CHAUN­CEY, GEOR­GIA 31011 with Map Ref­er­ence No.088-029C.
The in­debt­ed­ness se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of de­fault un­der the terms of said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and Note, in­clud­ing, but not lim­it­ed to, the non­pay­ment of the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due. The in­debt­ed­ness re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, all ex­pens­es of the sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys’ fees and oth­er pay­ments pro­vid­ed for un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and Note.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to the fol­low­ing items which may af­fect the ti­tle to said prop­er­ty: all zon­ing or­di­nanc­es; mat­ters which would be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey or by in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; any out­stand­ing tax­es, in­clud­ing but not lim­it­ed to, ad valor­em tax­es, which con­sti­tute liens upon said prop­er­ty; spe­cial as­sess­ments; and all out­stand­ing bills for pub­lic util­i­ties which con­sti­tute liens upon said prop­er­ty.
To the best of the knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is REX WIL­LIAMS and /or ten­ant(s).
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the Unit­ed States Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. VAN­DER­BILT MORT­GAGE AND FINANCE COM­PA­NY, INC., and its coun­sel are act­ing as debt col­lec­tors. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose.
VAN­DER­BILT MORT­GAGE AND FINANCE COM­PA­NY, INC.,
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
REX WIL­LIAMS
Con­tact: Ja­son God­win
GOD­WIN LAW GROUP
3985 Steve Reyn­olds Blvd, Bldg. D
Nor­cross, GA 30093
Phone: 770-448-9925
Email: jgod­win@god­win­law­group.com
gpn 11
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in that cer­tain deed to se­cure debt from YAN­KEE DOO­DLE SIGNS & GRAPHIX, LLC, Gran­tor, to STATE BANK OF COCH­RAN, Gran­tee, dat­ed June 14, 2010 and record­ed in Book 658, Page 189-194, Dodge Coun­ty Deed Records, said deed to se­cure debt hav­ing been given to se­cure a prom­is­sory note, to­geth­er with all oth­er debts, ex­ten­sions, re­ne­wals and fu­ture ad­vanc­es there­to, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est and best bid­der for cash, be­fore the court­house door in DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in Fe­bru­ary 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty, to-wit:
THAT TRACT OF LAND DES­IG­NAT­ED AS TRACT A CON­TAIN­ING 0.27 ACRE IN LAND LOT 17 OF THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE FOR CHA­RLES PA­TRICK SAPP BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2259 ON SEP­TEM­BER 29, 2004, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 227A IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AT EAST­MAN, GA. SAID TRACT OF LAND IS BOUND­ED ON THE NORTH­EAST 189.36 FEET BY THE SOUTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF U. S. HIGH­WAY NO. 23; ON THE SOUTH­EAST 46.22 FEET BY LANDS OF CHA­RLES PA­TRICK SAPP; ON THE SOUTH­WEST 167.83 FEET BY THE NORTH­EAST LINE OF THE AN­TI­OCH ROAD; AND ON THE NORTH­WEST 91.26 FEET BY LANDS OF CHA­RLES PA­TRICK SAPP. SAID TRACT OF LAND IS SUB­JECT TO AN OVER­HEAD POW­ER LINE AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2259 ON OC­TOB­ER 26, 2001, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 219 IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
ALSO THE FOL­LOW­ING PER­PET­-
U­AL EASE­MENT, TO-WIT:
THAT TRACT OF LAND DES­IG­NAT­ED AS TRACT B CON­TAIN­ING 0.08 ACRE IN LAND LOT 17 OF THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE FOR CHA­RLES PA­TRICK SAPP BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2259 ON SEP­TEM­BER 29, 2004, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 227A, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS CON­VEYED SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS, RES­ER­VA­TIONS, RE­STRIC­TIONS AND RIGHTS OF WAY, IF ANY, AF­FECT­ING SAID PROP­ER­TY.
The debt se­cured by said deed to se­cure debt and note has been and is here­by de­clared due and pay­able in full be­cause of de­fault pur­su­ant to the terms of said deed to se­cure debt and note. The in­debt­ed­ness re­main­ing in de­fault, the sale will be made for the pur­pose of ap­ply­ing pro­ceeds there­of to the pay­ment of the in­debt­ed­ness se­cured by the deed to se­cure debt, ac­crued in­ter­est, all ex­pens­es of the sale, and oth­er sums se­cured by the deed to se­cure debt, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees, and the re­main­der, if any, shall be ap­plied as re­quired by law.
Said prop­er­ty shall be sold as the prop­er­ty of YAN­KEE DOO­DLE SIGNS & GRAPHIX, sub­ject to any and all out­stand­ing mort­gages, ad valor­em tax­es, street im­prove­ments, ease­ments, or oth­er re­stric­tions of record, if any. The un­der­signed will ex­ec­ute a deed un­der pow­er of sale to the pur­chas­er as pro­vid­ed in the deed to se­cure debt.
This 4th day of Janu­ary 2017.
STATE BANK OF COCH­RAN
At­tor­ney in Fact for
YAN­KEE DOO­DLE SIGNS & GRAPHIX, LLC
DEN­NIS MUL­LIS
At­tor­ney at Law
P. O. Box 429
101 E. Cher­ry Street
Coch­ran, Geor­gia 31014
478-934-6352
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
DODGE COUN­TY
Pur­su­ant to the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by NA­DYNE P. WARD AND WIL­LIAM A. WARD to COUN­TRY­WIDE HOME LOANS, INC. dat­ed 6/29/2007 and record­ed in Deed Book 580 Page 165, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia records; as last trans­ferred to or ac­quired by FED­ER­AL NA­TION­AL MORT­GAGE AS­SO­CIA­TION (“FAN­NIE MAE”), A COR­PO­RA­TION OR­GAN­IZED AND EX­IST­ING UN­DER THE LAWS OF THE UNIT­ED STATES OF AMER­I­CA, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $ 58,400.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the Court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia (or such oth­er area as des­ig­nat­ed by Or­der of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of said coun­ty), with­in the le­gal hours of sale on FE­BRU­ARY 07, 2017 (be­ing the first Tues­day of said month un­less said date falls on a Fed­er­al Holi­day, in which case be­ing the first Wed­nes­day of said month), the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT CER­TAIN PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, COUN­TY OF DODGE, AND STATE OF GEOR­GIA, BE­ING BOUND­ED AND DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS:
BE­GIN­NING AT A POINT ON THE NORTH­WEST­ER­LY SIDE OF ELEV­ENTH AVE­NUE THAT IS LO­CAT­ED 295 FEET NORTH 54°30’ EAST FROM THE NORTH­ER­LY CORN­ER OF THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF ELEV­ENTH AVE­NUE AND PINE DRIVE IN SAID CITY, SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING BE­ING AT THE SOUTH­ER­LY CORN­ER OF LANDS OF C.M. YAWN AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN­NING THENCE ALONG SAID YAWN LANDS IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 45° WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 100 FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 45° WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 150 FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 45° EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 74.3 FEET TO ELEV­ENTH AVE­NUE; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG ELEV­ENTH AVE­NUE IN A DI­REC­-
TION OF NORTH 54°30’ EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 150 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING.

TAX ID#: E0190-00000-005-000

The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty is com­mon­ly known as 216 11TH AVE­NUE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023 to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty (or par­ties) in pos­ses­sion of the sub­ject prop­er­ty is (are): WIL­LIAM A. WARD AND NA­DYNE P. WARD or ten­ant or ten­ants.
SE­TERUS, INC. is the ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al des­ig­nat­ed who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage.

SE­TERUS, INC.
LOSS MIT­I­GA­TION
PO BOX 4121
BEA­VER­TON, OR 97076-4121
866.570.5277

Note, how­ev­er, that such ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al is not re­quired by law to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to: (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) un­paid wa­ter or sew­age bills that con­sti­tute a lien against the prop­er­ty wheth­er due and pay­able or not yet due and pay­able and which may not be of record, (c) the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, (d) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (e) any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non-ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed im­me­diate­ly above.
FED­ER­AL NA­TION­AL
MORT­GAGE AS­SO­CIA­TION (“FAN­NIE MAE”), a cor­po­ra­tion or­gan­ized and ex­ist­ing un­der the laws of the Unit­ed States of
Amer­i­ca
as agent and At­tor­ney in Fact for
NA­DYNE P. WARD AND
WIL­LIAM A. WARD
AL­DRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Pied­mont Cen­ter
3575 Pied­mont Road, N.E.
Su­ite 500
Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30305
(404) 994-7637
1168-4401A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE. 1168-4401A

1012
FORFEITURE/ SEIZURE
gpn 12
EQUIP­MENT FOR SALE
MA­HIN­DRA FINANCE USA will off­er the fol­low­ing re­pos­sessed equip­ment for sale to the high­est bid­der for cer­ti­fied funds, plus ap­pli­ca­ble sales tax.
EQUIP­MENT: MAD MForce 100 Trac­tor S/N 100SG00064, MAD ML500 Load­er S/N M500G0078. DATE OF SALE: 1/25/17 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: EAST­MAN EQUIP­MENT 1111 COL­LEGE ST. EAST­MAN, GA 31023.
Equip­ment can be in­spect­ed at place of sale. The equip­ment will be sold AS IS, with­out war­ran­ty. Fin­al sale of equip­ment will be con­tin­gent upon win­ning bid­der meet­ing all ap­pli­ca­ble fed­er­al and state reg­u­la­tory re­quire­ments.
We re­serve the right to bid. For fur­ther in­for­ma­tion please con­tact Dick Wil­son, 484-919-2169. Ref­er­ence Number: 1496131

1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: Name Change of MARK J. JOHN­SON II and CHAR­LOTTE de LOR­RAINE JOHN­SON
Minor child(ren)
Civil Ac­tion File No. 16V-8031
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 22nd day of De­cem­ber 2016, pray­ing for a change in the name of minor child(ren) from MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON II to MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON BLOUNT II, and from CHAR­LOTTE de LOR­RAINE JOHN­SON to CHAR­LOTTE de LOR­RAINE JOHN­SON BLOUNT.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 22nd day of De­cem­ber, 2016.
MARK J. JOHN­SON
Pe­ti­tion­er pro se
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: Name Change of MARK J. JOHN­SON
Civil Ac­tion File No. 16V-8015
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 9th day of De­cem­ber 2016, pray­ing for a change in the name of pe­ti­tion­er from MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON to MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON BLOUNT.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 9th day of De­cem­ber, 2016.
MARK J. JOHN­SON
Pe­ti­tion­er

1016
PUBLIC HEARINGS
gpn 16
NO­TICE OF PUB­LIC HEAR­ING
A Pub­lic Hear­ing has been sched­uled for Tues­day, Janu­ary 17, 2017, at 6:15 p.m. at EAST­MAN CITY HALL. The pur­pose of this hear­ing is to dis­cuss an ap­pli­ca­tion from GLH DE­VEL­OP­MENT CO., LLC to RE­ZONE prop­er­ty lo­cat­ed on GRIF­FIN AVE­NUE (HIGH­WAY 117) from and R-1 Zone to a B-1 Zone in or­der to build a Re­tail Strip Mall. Sub­ject prop­er­ty con­tains ap­prox­imate­ly 9.64 acr­es and be­gins on Grif­fin Ave­nue at the prop­er­ty line of Mas­sin­gill Prop­er­ties run­ning South to prop­er­ty of City of East­man then run­ning ap­prox­imate­ly 314 feet North West to branch line, then con­tin­u­ing along the branch line to Con­go Lane Con­nec­tor, then along Con­go Lane Con­nec­tor ap­prox­imate­ly 176 feet to the rear of Mas­sin­gill Prop­er­ty line, then run South along the rear of Mas­sin­gill Prop­er­ty to ap­prox­imate­ly 173 feet, then run 211 feet along Mas­sin­gill Prop­er­ty line to be­gin­ning point. Sec­tion 142 of the Zon­ing Or­di­nanc­es of East­man state that a pub­lic hear­ing shall be held to an­swer any ques­tions of the gen­er­al pub­lic.
EAST­MAN-DODGE PLAN­NING & ZON­ING BOARD
MIKE PRUETT, Chair­per­son
1016
PUBLIC HEARINGS
gpn 16
NO­TICE OF PUB­LIC HEAR­ING
A Pub­lic Hear­ing has been sched­uled for Tues­day, Janu­ary 17, 2017, at 6:15 p.m. at EAST­MAN CITY HALL. The pur­pose of this hear­ing is to dis­cuss an ap­pli­ca­tion from BRIAN GID­DENS to Re­zone prop­er­ty lo­cat­ed at 131 FREA­MAN GRA­HAM BLVD. from an R-1 Zone to an I Zone in or­der to house his busi­ness, G & S FIRE EX­TIN­GUISH­ER SERV­ICE, INC.
Sub­ject prop­er­ty be­gins at Frea­man Gra­ham Blvd. run­ning North West 250 feet along the prop­er­ty line of Mc­Cra­nie Lum­ber Com­pa­ny, then North East 174.24 feet along the prop­er­ty line of Mc­Cra­nie Lum­ber Com­pa­ny, then South East 250 feet along prop­er­ty line of Sal Mc­Der­mitt, Jr. then South West 174.24 feet to be­gin­ning point on Frea­man Gra­ham Blvd. Sec­tion 142 of the Zon­ing Or­di­nanc­es of East­man state that a pub­lic hear­ing shall be held to an­swer any ques­tions of the gen­er­al pub­lic.
EAST­MAN-DODGE PLAN­NING & ZON­ING BOARD
MIKE PRUETT, Chair­per­son
