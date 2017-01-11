Happy New Year!
Suggested Republican presidential ticket a couple of elections away: two conservative females from the liberal state of Connecticut (neither lives there now). I suggest Laura Ingraham and Ann Coulter, both attorneys, very savvy, super smart, fine political instincts, gutsy, attractive and never held office. These two will never sell you out.
SpeedTrap.org has a list of over 80,000 speed trap locations in the USA and Canada, including many in Georgia, small and large towns, from Abbeville to Zetella (I’d have guessed Zebulon was the final Georgia entry. It was next to last). Highway robbery via speed trap is another huge government program, a big bucks business, just one more high tax.
“Right now, approximately 10% of the Mexican population lives within the borders of the United States, and more are coming every day.”
The Bear on TheAbsurdReport.com 9-15-15
Yes, the numbers are growing and open borders would ruin America.
Liberals think Open Borders will do wonders for America. We will wonder if American citizens can find jobs in the new leftist America Demo dreamland.
Today’s acronym lineup: GOP: Generally Obtuse Party, ESPN: Egotists Smugly Peddling Nonsense, UFO: Unbelievably Far Out, NCAA: National Coddled Athlete Association, NIT: Not Invited Tournament, NFL: National Felon League, MLB: Money Loving Brats, IRS: the initials you never need to explain, JEB!: Just Endless Boredom!
Never forget – Marco Rubio’s Gang of Eight bill would’ve gutted border enforcement.
Marco’s big mistake in his presidential campaign: “Rubio is hiring the inside D.C. class who will suck up his money but not help him win.”
Houston talk host Michael Berry
Sen. Rubio also came across as an ambitious pandering centrist who would say most anything to get elected. He fooled me completely when he moved quickly away from the conservative message he used to defeat Charlie Crist for the Senate. Charlie was one of the biggest sellouts of all time.
