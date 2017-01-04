Legals January 4, 2017
Wednesday, January 4. 2017
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF BEULAH ELIZABETH YAWN
All creditors of the Estate of BEULAH ELIZABETH YAWN are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 21st day of November, 2016.
BENNIE DAVID YAWN,
Executor of the
Estate of BEULAH ELIZABETH YAWN, Deceased
BENNIE DAVID YAWN
1145 WPA Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF BRICESON MAKADE BELFLOWER, Minor
Estate No. 2016-TG-0089
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: BRANDEN K. BELFLOWER
By Order for Service by Publication dated on 2nd day of January, 2017, you are hereby notified that on the 17th day of June, 2016, JAMES ATKINS, petitioned for the temporary guardianship of BRICESON MAKADE BELFLOWER.
You are required to file with the Clerk of Probate Court and to serve upon Plantiff’s attorney, JOHN P. HARRINGTON, of Smith & Harrington, 5425 Anson Avenue, P.O. Box 130, Eastman, GA 31023, an answer in writing within ten (10) days of the date of the Order for Publication.
WITNESS the Honorable Al McCranie, Judge of this Probate Court.
This 29th day of December, 2016.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge, Dodge Probate Court
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: EARL HAMILTON
Civil Action File No. 16V-8006
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that EARL HAMILTON, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia on the 7th day of December 2016, praying for a change in his/her name from EARL HAMILTON to AL HAMILTON. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 6th day of December, 2016.
AL HAMILTON
Petitioner
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Name Change of MARK J. JOHNSON
Civil Action File No. 16V-8015
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that MARK JEROME JOHNSON, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia on the 9th day of December 2016, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from MARK JEROME JOHNSON to MARK JEROME JOHNSON BLOUNT.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 9th day of December, 2016.
MARK J. JOHNSON
Petitioner
1016
PUBLIC HEARINGS
gpn 16
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 6:15 p.m. at EASTMAN CITY HALL. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss an application from GLH DEVELOPMENT CO., LLC to REZONE property located on GRIFFIN AVENUE (HIGHWAY 117) from and R-1 Zone to a B-1 Zone in order to build a Retail Strip Mall. Subject property contains approximately 9.64 acres and begins on Griffin Avenue at the property line of Massingill Properties running South to property of City of Eastman then running approximately 314 feet North West to branch line, then continuing along the branch line to Congo Lane Connector, then along Congo Lane Connector approximately 176 feet to the rear of Massingill Property line, then run South along the rear of Massingill Property to approximately 173 feet, then run 211 feet along Massingill Property line to beginning point. Section 142 of the Zoning Ordinances of Eastman state that a public hearing shall be held to answer any questions of the general public.
EASTMAN-DODGE PLANNING & ZONING BOARD
MIKE PRUETT, Chairperson
gpn 16
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 6:15 p.m. at EASTMAN CITY HALL. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss an application from BRIAN GIDDENS to Rezone property located at 131 FREAMAN GRAHAM BLVD. from an R-1 Zone to an I Zone in order to house his business, G & S FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE, INC.
Subject property begins at Freaman Graham Blvd. running North West 250 feet along the property line of McCranie Lumber Company, then North
East 174.24 feet along the property line of McCranie Lumber Company, then South East 250 feet along property line of Dahl McDermitt, Jr. then South West 174.24 feet to beginning point on Freaman Graham Blvd. Section 142 of the Zoning Ordinances of Eastman state that a public hearing shall be held to answer any questions of the general public.
EASTMAN-DODGE PLANNING & ZONING BOARD
MIKE PRUETT, Chairperson
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P2016-9028
In Re: Estate of KENNETH STACY SPIRES
Deceased
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: SHIRLEY L. USSERY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of KENNETH STACY SPIRES, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 10, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
P. O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
TELEPHONE: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. Marchant, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
