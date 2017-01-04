Legals January 4, 2017

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF BEU­LAH ELIZ­A­BETH YAWN
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of BEU­LAH ELIZ­A­BETH YAWN are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 21st day of No­vem­ber, 2016. 
BEN­NIE DA­VID YAWN,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of BEU­LAH ELIZ­A­BETH YAWN, De­ceased
BEN­NIE DA­VID YAWN
1145 WPA Road
East­man, Geor­gia 31023

FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF BRI­CE­SON MAKADE BEL­FLOW­ER, Minor
Es­tate No. 2016-TG-0089
NO­TICE OF PUB­LI­CA­TION
TO: BRAN­DEN K. BEL­FLOW­ER
By Or­der for Serv­ice by Pub­li­ca­tion dat­ed on 2nd day of Janu­ary, 2017, you are here­by no­ti­fied that on the 17th day of June, 2016, JAMES AT­KINS, pe­ti­tioned for the tem­po­rary guard­ian­ship of BRI­CE­SON MAKADE BEL­FLOW­ER.
You are re­quired to file with the Clerk of Probate Court and to serve upon Plan­tiff’s at­tor­ney, JOHN P. HAR­RING­TON, of Smith & Har­ring­ton, 5425 An­son Ave­nue, P.O. Box 130, East­man, GA 31023, an an­swer in writ­ing with­in ten (10) days of the date of the Or­der for Pub­li­ca­tion.
WIT­NESS the Hon­or­able Al Mc­Cra­nie, Judge of this Probate Court.
This 29th day of De­cem­ber, 2016.
AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge, Dodge Probate Court

NAME CHANGE
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: EARL HA­MIL­TON
Civil Ac­tion File No. 16V-8006
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that EARL HA­MIL­TON, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 7th day of De­cem­ber 2016, pray­ing for a change in his/her name from EARL HA­MIL­TON to AL HA­MIL­TON. No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 6th day of De­cem­ber, 2016.
AL HA­MIL­TON
Pe­ti­tion­er
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: Name Change of MARK J. JOHN­SON
Civil Ac­tion File No. 16V-8015
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 9th day of De­cem­ber 2016, pray­ing for a change in the name of pe­ti­tion­er from MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON to MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON BLOUNT.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 9th day of De­cem­ber, 2016.
MARK J. JOHN­SON
Pe­ti­tion­er

PUBLIC HEARINGS
NO­TICE OF PUB­LIC HEAR­ING
A Pub­lic Hear­ing has been sched­uled for Tues­day, Janu­ary 17, 2017, at 6:15 p.m. at EAST­MAN CITY HALL. The pur­pose of this hear­ing is to dis­cuss an ap­pli­ca­tion from GLH DE­VEL­OP­MENT CO., LLC to RE­ZONE prop­er­ty lo­cat­ed on GRIF­FIN AVE­NUE (HIGH­WAY 117) from and R-1 Zone to a B-1 Zone in or­der to build a Re­tail Strip Mall. Sub­ject prop­er­ty con­tains ap­prox­imate­ly 9.64 acr­es and be­gins on Grif­fin Ave­nue at the prop­er­ty line of Mas­sin­gill Prop­er­ties run­ning South to prop­er­ty of City of East­man then run­ning ap­prox­imate­ly 314 feet North West to branch line, then con­tin­u­ing along the branch line to Con­go Lane Con­nec­tor, then along Con­go Lane Con­nec­tor ap­prox­imate­ly 176 feet to the rear of Mas­sin­gill Prop­er­ty line, then run South along the rear of Mas­sin­gill Prop­er­ty to ap­prox­imate­ly 173 feet, then run 211 feet along Mas­sin­gill Prop­er­ty line to be­gin­ning point. Sec­tion 142 of the Zon­ing Or­di­nanc­es of East­man state that a pub­lic hear­ing shall be held to an­swer any ques­tions of the gen­er­al pub­lic.
EAST­MAN-DODGE PLAN­NING & ZON­ING BOARD
MIKE PRUETT, Chair­per­son
NO­TICE OF PUB­LIC HEAR­ING
A Pub­lic Hear­ing has been sched­uled for Tues­day, Janu­ary 17, 2017, at 6:15 p.m. at EAST­MAN CITY HALL. The pur­pose of this hear­ing is to dis­cuss an ap­pli­ca­tion from BRIAN GID­DENS to Re­zone prop­er­ty lo­cat­ed at 131 FREA­MAN GRA­HAM BLVD. from an R-1 Zone to an I Zone in or­der to house his busi­ness, G & S FIRE EX­TIN­GUISH­ER SERV­ICE, INC.
Sub­ject prop­er­ty be­gins at Frea­man Gra­ham Blvd. run­ning North West 250 feet along the prop­er­ty line of Mc­Cra­nie Lum­ber Com­pa­ny, then North
East 174.24 feet along the prop­er­ty line of Mc­Cra­nie Lum­ber Com­pa­ny, then South East 250 feet along prop­er­ty line of Dahl Mc­Der­mitt, Jr. then South West 174.24 feet to be­gin­ning point on Frea­man Gra­ham Blvd. Sec­tion 142 of the Zon­ing Or­di­nanc­es of East­man state that a pub­lic hear­ing shall be held to an­swer any ques­tions of the gen­er­al pub­lic.
EAST­MAN-DODGE PLAN­NING & ZON­ING BOARD
MIKE PRUETT, Chair­per­son

PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
Es­tate No.: P2016-9028 
In Re: Es­tate of KEN­NETH STA­CY SPIRES
De­ceased
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:  SHIR­LEY L. US­SERY has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of KEN­NETH STA­CY SPIRES, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty.  The Pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 53-12-261.  All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. 
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the Court on or be­fore Janu­ary 10, 2017. 
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER:  All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions.  All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a No­tary Pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty.  Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees.  If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date.  If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
s/AL MCCRA­NIE,
Probate Judge
5401 An­son Ave­nue
P. O. Box 514
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
TEL­E­PHONE:  478-374-3775
JO­SEPH I. March­ant, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
