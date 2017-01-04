Squaws win two of three to take second place in holiday classic

By Chad W. Smith
The 3rd ranked Dodge County High School Squaws basketball team had a great showing in the Volume Hyundai Holiday Classic Tournament this past week at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville and took the second place trophy. The 3rd ranked Squaws improved their record to 10-2 overall with wins over Class AAAAAA Northside-Warner Robins and Class AAAAA Veterans High before facing 6th ranked Class AAAAA Maynard Jackson (11-1) in the championship game and suffering their second loss of the season and first loss in the tournament.
On Tuesday, December 27, the Squaws defeated AAAAAA Northside–Warner Robins, 69-64 in first game of the Holiday Classic.
Scoring for Dodge against Northside was: Destanee Wright 20 points; Tierra Hamilton, 15 points including three three-pointers; Jurnee Powell, 12 points; Europe Brown, eight points; Bresha Carr, eight points; Haley Holloway, five points including a three-pointer and Shauna Coley, one point.
In the semifinals on Wednesday, December 28, Dodge faced AAAAA Veterans High and built a lead against the Warhawks. Veterans stormed back in the fourth quarter to outscore the Squaws and take their first lead of the game at 44-46 with 43.4 left. Dodge’s Haley Holloway hit a three-pointer with 23.4 left to give the lead back to Dodge at 47-46. Veterans added a free throw with 4.1 left to tie the game 47-47. The Squaws then outscored the Lady Warhawks 6-0 in the overtime period to take the win 53-47. Destanee Wright and Jurnee Powell both hit baskets in the overtime period along with free throws from Wright and Holloway to secure the win. Scoring in the win against Veterans was: Destanee Wright, 15 points; Jurnee Powell, 14 points; Bresha Carr 10 points; Haley Holloway, six points including a three pointer; Europe Brown, four points; Shauna Coley, two points and Timesha Collins, two points.
The championship game against 6th ranked Class AAAAA Maynard Jackson was a close back and forth game. Dodge led 13-10 after one quarter. Jurnee Powell and Destanee Wright each led Dodge with four points in the first.
The Squaws trailed Jackson, 23-24 at the half and were led by Tierra Hamilton with four points in the second quarter. Hamilton hit two three pointers in the third quarter to keep Dodge going as they trailed 35-36, after three quarters. Destanee Wright put in six points in the final quarter as the Squaws kept things close, but Dodge could not take back the lead and lost 50-54.
Scoring for Dodge in the championship game was: Tierra Hamilton, 13 points including two three-pointers; Destanee Wright, 12 points; Europe Brown, 10 points; including two three-pointers; Jurnee Powell, 10 points; Haley Holloway a three-pointer and Bresha Carr, two points.
The Squaws and Indians jump into the meat of their region schedule as they have games scheduled at Northeast Macon on Tuesday, January 3 before returning home on Saturday, January 7 for huge games with arch-rival Bleckley County and then hit the road to Washington County on Tuesday, January 10 and to Dublin on Saturday, January 14. All games begin at 6:00 p.m.