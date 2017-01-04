Skip to first row site navigation
Gloria Deeds
Gloria Deeds
Posted by
Admin
in
Deaths
Wednesday, January 4. 2017
Comments (0)
Age: 38
Deceased: December 18, 2016
Arrangements: Rollins Funeral Home
