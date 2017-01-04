Updated: Eastman council approves several projects for the city

By Taelor Rye
The Eastman council approved motions on a handful of projects for the city, the first of which being the construction of parking spaces at Sunset Park at the meeting on December 27. According to Cobb, the city has moved the fence of the park in some to reduce the size of the park itself, allotting space for the parking spots. The project was bid to Tomberlin and Tomberlin Construction LLC for the price of $3,900.00. A competing bid from Conley Construction was set at $4,500.00. This cost covers the supply and delivery of crushed concrete, which has a longer lifespan than asphalt of the same price, Cobb stated. City employees will create the 25 to 30 parking spots themselves.

Following a successful performance review of Jason Cobb’s tenure as city manager of Eastman, the Eastman City Council elected to raise his salary. The increase in pay is set to take effect during 2017.

The council also approved a bid for a remainder of 2016 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) improvements for six streets in the city. Bids came from East Coast Asphalt and Everett Dykes Grassing at $142,422.50 and $193,640.50, respectively. The council approved the lower bid from East Coast.

East Coast also received approval to complete another project for the city, one concerning band two of projects funded by Transportation Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) funds under the Transportation Improvement Act. East Coast’s bid was $804,322.60, “a little bit less” than the grant amount, according to Cobb. Everett Dykes’ competing bid was $926,733.25.

Wrapping up the meeting, members of the council expressed hopes for a happy new year, with council member Buddy Pittman saying that he was “looking forward to more exciting things for next year.”

The city council’s next meeting is slated for 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9.
#1 Anon on 01/04/17 at 06:08 PM
Be very careful dealing with East Coast asphalt company, they always under bid on projects and it takes them forever to complete and when they do, they take short cuts. The city of Eastman had better have an inspector on site at all times or the city will get a crappy product, if you want further proof, call the Brunswick Glynn county public works department. That's a lot of money coming out of taxpayers pockets.
