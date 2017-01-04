By Taelor Rye
The Eastman council approved motions on a handful of projects for the city, the first of which being the construction of parking spaces at Sunset Park at the meeting on December 27. According to Cobb, the city has moved the fence of the park in some to reduce the size of the park itself, allotting space for the parking spots. The project was bid to Tomberlin and Tomberlin Construction LLC for the price of $3,900.00. A competing bid from Conley Construction was set at $4,500.00. This cost covers the supply and delivery of crushed concrete, which has a longer lifespan than asphalt of the same price, Cobb stated. City employees will create the 25 to 30 parking spots themselves.
Following a successful performance review of Jason Cobb’s tenure as city manager of Eastman, the Eastman City Council elected to raise his salary. The increase in pay is set to take effect during 2017.
Updated: Eastman council approves several projects for the city
