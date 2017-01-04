Random thoughts

We recently went to hear the incredible Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel in Little Five Points, Atlanta. As usual, he was great. He sounds like three people playing. If you ever get a chance to see him, please do so. I’ve heard him three or four times and would go back again but he only comes this way once per year, usually. He will start his European tour in January.
Open Borders by B.H. Obama – letting in “refugees,” actually pre-Democrat invaders, trying to swell the numbers before we can wall out the illegals, with the USA under new management in 2017. Only six percent of Muslims support Republicans. Demos of course want to bring in a few million more. They were looking for a perpetual motion liberal voting machine, making Democrats unassailable but something went horribly wrong in November for their plan. Things can change quickly in the political game.
There were plenty of paid rioters disrupting Donald Trump rallies during the campaign but their antics and violence only made Trump stronger. The media naturally claimed Trump was at fault. Liberals preach tolerance but only tolerate the subservient or their fellow liberals. Donald Trump makes the Left squirm, and it’s fun to watch it happen. They seem to hate him more than they hated Ronald Reagan.
Democrats spray-painted 20 cars outside an October Trump rally in Maine. Imagine Republicans doing anything like this.
“Democrats are thugs. Well actually, only about 97% of Democrats are thugs, yet they make a bad name for the whole party.”
Saberpoint.blogspot .com 10-16-16
A recent poll on TheoSpark.net (highly recommended site!) by Rico shows 33 percent of Americans trust the news. Why is the number that high? Maybe 33 percent is about the number of airheads responding to the poll.
“Economic statistics are one thing. But buying milk is what matters. And on that score, Obama has been an unequivocal loser.
Keith Koffler
I’m reading that liberals are stockpiling guns and ammo in preparation for “Trump Apocalypse.” Maybe they are now the “bitter clingers” they accused us of being. Liberals usually do what they accuse their enemies of doing.
Random thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)