Random thoughts

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, January 4. 2017
Comments (0)
We recently went to hear the incredible Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel in Little Five Points, Atlanta. As usual, he was great. He sounds like three people playing. If you ever get a chance to see him, please do so. I’ve heard him three or four times and would go back again but he only comes this way once per year, usually. He will start his European tour in January.
Open Borders by B.H. Obama – letting in “refugees,” actually pre-Democrat invaders, trying to swell the numbers before we can wall out the illegals, with the USA under new management in 2017. Only six percent of Muslims support Republicans. Demos of course want to bring in a few million more. They were looking for a perpetual motion liberal voting machine, making Democrats unassailable but something went horribly wrong in November for their plan. Things can change quickly in the political game.
There were plenty of paid rioters disrupting Donald Trump rallies during the campaign but their antics and violence only made Trump stronger. The media naturally claimed Trump was at fault. Liberals preach tolerance but only tolerate the subservient or their fellow liberals. Donald Trump makes the Left squirm, and it’s fun to watch it happen. They seem to hate him more than they hated Ronald Reagan.
Democrats spray-painted 20 cars outside an October Trump rally in Maine. Imagine Republicans doing anything like this.
“Democrats are thugs. Well actually, only about 97% of Democrats are thugs, yet they make a bad name for the whole party.”
Saberpoint.blogspot .com  10-16-16
A recent poll on TheoSpark.net (highly recommended site!) by Rico shows 33 percent of Americans trust the news. Why is the number that high? Maybe 33 percent is about the number of airheads responding to the poll.
“Economic statistics are one thing. But buying milk is what matters. And on that score, Obama has been an unequivocal loser.
Keith Koffler
I’m reading that liberals are stockpiling guns and ammo in preparation for “Trump Apocalypse.” Maybe they are now the “bitter clingers” they accused us of being. Liberals usually do what they accuse their enemies of doing.

Bumper sticker of the day: Fight Crime Shoot Back.
Name of the week: Rahamanh Katumbusi basketball player at Alcorn State University.
R.I.P. Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.
Donald Trump will inherit more than 100 court vacancies, including one Supreme Court seat. These are lifetime appointments, nearly double the 54 Obama had from the George W. Bush presidency.
Hillary Clinton had nearly a billion dollar campaign budget yet lost to some one who had never run for any public office before. Remember when big media told us Hillary was inevitable as the next president? So was Jeb (Jeb!) Bush the clear favorite to be the Republican nominee, only to lose to Hillary – you can bet on it! They claimed Trump had no chance, the same thing they told us about Reagan.
While we are talking about losers, how did a dud like Tim Kaine ever make it to the U.S. Senate? He was also head of the Democrat National Committee a few years back. Joe Biden is another mistake who has stayed around the District of Corruption (D.C.) for 44 years. The main reason B.H. Obama got there: he was the candidate of white elitists, didn’t live in the slums, never had a regular job, came from a well-off family in which his grandmother was president of a bank in Hawaii, and of course had the media in his hip pocket. Obama knows nothing of hard work or poverty.
“‘Stereotypes’ may contain sound sociology.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
“When they tell me one of my old movies is on TV, I don’t watch it.”
actress Alexis Smith (1921-1993)
“Bill Clinton says Trump knows how to get angry white men to vote for him. What angry white men? They’re all happy now.”
Ann Coulter AnnCoulter.com
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News